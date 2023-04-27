Organic Binder Market Trends and ForecastThe global organic binder market is expected to reach an estimated $24.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.7% 2022 to 2028

New York, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organic Binder Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06453512/?utm_source=GNW



Organic Binder Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global organic binder market looks promising with opportunities in construction, and paint & coating applications. The global organic binder market is expected to reach an estimated $24.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.7% 2022 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for UV protection or heat and weather resistance, and a smooth ride surface in the road construction industry, accounts for a rise in the use of organic binder.



Emerging Trends in the Organic Binder Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of thin-bed technology for the construction industry.

A total of 107 figures / charts and 68 tables are provided in this 205-page report to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with insights is shown below.



Organic Binder Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global organic binder market by application, product, form, and region as follows:



Organic Binder Market byApplication [$M shipment analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Construction

• Paint and Coating

• Others



Organic Binder Market byProduct [$M shipment analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Acrylic

• EVA

• Alkyd

• Epoxy

• Others



Organic Binder Market by Form [$M shipment analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Dispersible Powder

• Dispersion

• Solid Resin



Organic Binder Market byRegion [$M shipment analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

List of Organic Binder Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies organic binder companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the organic binder companies profiled in this report includes.

• BASF

• DuPont

• Wacker Chemie

• Harmony Additive

• OILEX

• Endura IPNR

• Keramicalia

• Empower Materials

Organic Binder Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that construction will remain the largest end use industry by value due to an increase in road construction and infrastructure development, making organic binder more active in this industry.

• Acrylic based organic binder will remain the largest segment by value and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecasted period due to increasing demand in water based paint and coating market.

• Europe will remain the largest region by value due to the growth in construction and paint and coating industries.

Features of Organic Binder Market

• Market Size Estimates:Organic binder market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis:Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:Market size by application, product, and form.

• Regional Analysis:Organic binder market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities:Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, product, form, and regions for the organic binder market.

• Strategic Analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the organic binder market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the organic binder market size?

Answer:The global organic binder market is expected to reach an estimated $24.1 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for organic binder market?

Answer:The organic binder market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2022 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the organic binder market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for UV protection or heat and weather resistance, and a smooth ride surface in the road construction industry, accounts for a rise in the use of organic binder.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for organic binder?

Answer:Construction and paint and coating are the major end use industries for organic binders.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in organic binder market?

Answer:Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of thin-bed technology for the construction industry.

Q6. Who are the key organic binder companies?



Answer:Some of the key organic binder companies are as follows:

• BASF

• DuPont

• Wacker Chemie

• Harmony Additive

• OILEX

• Endura IPNR

• Keramicalia

• Empower Materials

Q7.

Which organic binder product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that acrylic based organic binder will remain the largest segment by value and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecasted period due to increasing demand in water based paint and coating market.

Q8: In organic binder market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer:Europe is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer:Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global organic binder market by application (construction, paint and coating, and others), product (acrylic, EVA, alkyd, epoxy, and others), form (dispersible powder, dispersion and solid resin), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to organic binder market or related to organic binder market share, organic binder market size, and organic binder market analysis, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06453512/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________