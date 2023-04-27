Koelis Announces New Products and Technology at AUA 2023

GRENOBLE, France and PRINCETON, N.J., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koelis, SAS (“Koelis” or the “Company”, www.koelis.com), a leader and innovator in prostate care, announced today the release of new features at the prestigious American Urological Association annual meeting in Chicago, IL. Koelis will be holding live and interactive demos at its booth #1652 from April 28th to May 1st to demonstrate the exclusive technology and new features of its Trinity 3D ultrasound and MRI fusion platform.



The Koelis Trinity® system integrates 3D ultrasound imaging with proprietary MRI-US fusion image guidance that features the Company’s unique prostate motion tracking software (OBT Fusion®). The Koelis Trinity® system is a single, space-efficient system that does not require an interface with an external ultrasound imaging system or external electromagnetic sensors. The versatility of the Trinity platform is enabling Koelis to lead the ongoing paradigm shift in prostate cancer care to more accurate diagnoses and more choices for treatment.

Antoine Leroy, founder and CEO, noted: " Our integrated imaging and image processing platform allows urologists to guide prostate biopsies with or without an MRI, while also providing guidance for minimally invasive and less aggressive treatment alternatives. As software fusion biopsy is now listed in the AUA guidelines for biopsy-naive patients with suspicious MRI, we feel reinforced in our mission.”

Always responding and innovating to meet the needs of urologists and their patients, Koelis launched at AUA 2022 its ProMap-FTTM focal therapy guidance software; its Perine Grids single-use transperineal biopsy grids; and its ProMap LiteTM MRI processing software. At this year’s AUA 2023, Koelis is announcing new technology initiatives and features including:

In the field of radiological image processing and communication: Koelis is proud to announce its compatibility with various MRI preparation software available on the market. Radiology software provides advanced PACS/Cloud connectivity and innovates into AI-based contouring of the prostate and lesions. Such 3D rendering features and advanced connectivity may enhance the workflow efficiency of the MRI fusion biopsy.

In the field of prostate radiation oncology: Koelis is pleased to unveil its new software application for the placement of rectal spacers (“Promap-RSTM”). With Promap-RSTM, Trinity utilizes its unique 3D probe and 3D ultrasound images to add comfort, vision, precision, and quantitative quality control to the spacer and fiducial placements prior to radiation therapy.

Antoine Leroy concludes: “At Koelis we are 100% focused on prostate. We seek to offer the highest level of precision and versatility in technology choices to physicians, who trust us as experts. I expect to meet a large audience at the AUA this year again, whether that be at our booth or in educational workshops: see you in the Windy City!”

About Koelis: Headquartered in Grenoble, France, Koelis has been a pioneer and leader of MRI-US fusion image guidance technology for more than 10 years. Featuring proprietary 3D ultrasound and prostate motion tracking software (OBT Fusion®), the Koelis Trinity® system facilitates more accurate biopsy diagnosis as well as enabling “focal” prostate cancer treatment alternatives to traditional “total” organ treatments such as surgical prostatectomy and radiation. The Company’s commitment to minimally invasive prostate cancer treatments includes a multi-center clinical registry (“Violette”, NCT04582656) in Europe based on Trinity-guided microwave ablation technology.

Koelis: Antoine Leroy, Founder and CEO

e-mail: info@koelis.com