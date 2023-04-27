Overstock Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Executing on key growth drivers to further improve revenue performance



Strong gross margin result in a highly competitive environment

SALT LAKE CITY, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

• Total net revenue was $381 million, a decrease of 29% year over year • Gross profit of $90 million, or 23.5% of total net revenue • Net loss of $10 million • Diluted net loss per share of $0.23; Adjusted diluted net loss per share (non-GAAP) of $0.10 • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $3 million, which represents 0.9% of net revenue • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $375 million at the end of the first quarter

“The team delivered positive adjusted EBITDA for the twelfth consecutive quarter,” said Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson. “I am pleased with their efforts to accomplish this in a challenging environment. Our revenue trend improved each month during the quarter, with a more meaningful improvement in late Q1. Importantly, our home-only revenue trend slightly improved in Q1 after stabilizing over the prior two quarters. We continued to navigate a highly competitive landscape to deliver healthy gross margins. While the economic and consumer environment remains uncertain, our strong cash position allows us to focus on executing our plans for the year and continue to deploy new strategies to drive growth.”

“This month, we launched the next phase of our marketing campaign to build on our brand’s association with home,” continued Johnson. “We are highlighting our smart value brand pillar of ‘quality and style for less’ – a key differentiator for Overstock in the large and fragmented furniture and home furnishings market. I look forward to providing a full update on our first quarter 2023 performance during our earnings call.”

First Quarter 2023 Operational Metrics*

• Active customers of 4.8 million, a decrease of 35% year over year • Last Twelve Months (LTM) net revenue per active customer of $370, an increase of 4% year over year • Orders delivered of 1.7 million, a decrease of 29% year over year • Average order value of $220, a decrease of 1% year over year • Orders per active customer of 1.57, a decrease of 6% year over year • Orders placed on a mobile device were 51% of gross merchandise sales

*Certain terms, such as active customers, LTM net revenue per active customer, orders delivered, average order value, and orders per active customer are defined under "Supplemental Operational Data" below.

Earnings Webcast and Replay Information

Overstock will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET. To access the live webcast and presentation slides, go to http://investors.overstock.com . To participate in the conference call via telephone, please register at the link available at http://investors.overstock.com/events . Registrants will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN to access the live call. Questions may be emailed in advance of the call to ir@overstock.com .

A replay of the conference call will be available at http://investors.overstock.com starting two hours after the live call has ended.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) is an online furniture and home furnishings retailer and technology-focused innovator based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site features millions of products that tens of millions of customers visit each month. Overstock regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the April 27, 2023 conference call and webcast to discuss our financial results may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts of trends, market conditions, the impact of our national marketing campaign, and other factors that could impact our results of operations. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of any new information, future developments, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are inherently difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to, macroeconomic changes, including higher inflation and rising interest rates, and difficulties we may have with our fulfillment partners, supply chain, access to products, shipping costs, competition, attraction/retention of employees, search engine optimization results, and/or payment processors. Other risks and uncertainties include, among others, negative global economic consequences of global conflict, including the ongoing tensions between the United States and Russia, the United States and China, and other effects of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine; problems with our infrastructure, including cyber-attacks or data breaches affecting us, adverse tax, regulatory or legal developments, any restrictions on the use of "cookies" or other tracking technologies, any negative business impacts associated with our evolving business practices including our exit from non-home categories, and whether our partnership with Pelion Venture Partners will be able to achieve its objectives. More information about factors that could potentially affect our financial results are included in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on February 24, 2023, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC. The Form 10-K and our subsequent filings with the SEC identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in or contemplated by our projections, estimates and other forward-looking statements.

Overstock.com, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share data) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 374,711 $ 371,263 Restricted cash 217 194 Accounts receivable, net 22,071 17,693 Inventories 6,238 6,526 Prepaids and other current assets 18,012 18,833 Total current assets 421,249 414,509 Property and equipment, net 107,064 109,906 Deferred tax assets, net 44,888 41,439 Goodwill 6,160 6,160 Equity securities 289,124 296,317 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,364 7,460 Other long-term assets, net 12,540 2,755 Total assets $ 887,389 $ 878,546 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 83,621 $ 75,130 Accrued liabilities 68,593 63,614 Unearned revenue 47,123 44,480 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,872 4,410 Other current liabilities 2,910 3,508 Total current liabilities 206,119 191,142 Long-term debt, net 34,207 34,476 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 2,982 3,626 Other long-term liabilities 3,576 3,476 Total liabilities 246,884 232,720 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized shares - 5,000, issued and outstanding - none — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized shares - 100,000 Issued shares - 51,438 and 51,102 Outstanding shares - 45,191 and 44,951 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 989,634 982,718 Accumulated deficit (184,136 ) (173,829 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (518 ) (522 ) Treasury stock at cost - 6,247 and 6,151 (164,480 ) (162,546 ) Total stockholders' equity 640,505 645,826 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 887,389 $ 878,546





Overstock.com, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Net revenue $ 381,140 $ 536,037 Cost of goods sold 291,427 410,825 Gross profit 89,713 125,212 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 47,048 58,513 Technology 30,546 32,989 General and administrative 20,483 21,256 Total operating expenses 98,077 112,758 Operating income (loss) (8,364 ) 12,454 Interest income (expense), net 2,559 (125 ) Other expense, net (7,389 ) (114 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (13,194 ) 12,215 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (2,887 ) 2,092 Net income (loss) $ (10,307 ) $ 10,123 Net income (loss) per share of common stock: Basic $ (0.23 ) $ 0.21 Diluted $ (0.23 ) $ 0.21 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 45,067 43,052 Diluted 45,067 43,282





Overstock.com, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands) Three months ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (10,307 ) $ 10,123 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,985 4,307 Non-cash operating lease cost 1,266 1,319 Stock-based compensation to employees and directors 5,795 4,639 (Increase) decrease in deferred tax assets, net (3,449 ) 959 Loss from equity method securities 7,181 299 Other non-cash adjustments (102 ) (123 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (4,378 ) (2,559 ) Inventories 288 (282 ) Prepaids and other current assets 1,109 1,604 Other long-term assets, net (369 ) (307 ) Accounts payable 10,220 4,339 Accrued liabilities 5,377 7,886 Unearned revenue 2,643 2,034 Operating lease liabilities (1,352 ) (1,329 ) Other long-term liabilities 100 284 Net cash provided by operating activities 20,007 33,193 Cash flows from investing activities: Disbursement for notes receivable (10,000 ) — Purchase of equity securities — (11,420 ) Capital distribution from investment — 1,162 Expenditures for property and equipment (5,256 ) (3,256 ) Other investing activities, net 425 (281 ) Net cash used in investing activities (14,831 ) (13,795 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of shares — (25,165 ) Payments of taxes withheld upon vesting of employee stock awards (1,934 ) (3,267 ) Other financing activities, net 229 (854 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,705 ) (29,286 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 3,471 (9,888 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 371,457 503,366 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 374,928 $ 493,478



Supplemental Operational Data

We measure our business using operational metrics, in addition to the financial metrics shown above and the non-GAAP financial measures explained below. We believe these metrics provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results and provide key performance indicators to track our progress. These indicators include changes in customer order patterns and the mix of products purchased by our customers.

Active customers represent the total number of unique customers who have made at least one purchase during the prior twelve-month period. This metric captures both the inflow of new customers and the outflow of existing customers who have not made a purchase during the prior twelve-month period.

LTM net revenue per active customer represents total net revenue in a twelve-month period divided by the total number of active customers for the same twelve-month period.

Orders delivered represents the total number of orders delivered in any given period, including orders that may eventually be returned. As we ship a large volume of packages through multiple carriers, actual delivery dates may not always be available, and in those circumstances, we estimate delivery dates based on historical data.

Average order value is defined as total net revenue in any given period divided by the total number of orders delivered in that period.

Orders per active customer is defined as orders delivered in a twelve-month period divided by active customers for the same twelve-month period.

The following table provides our key operating metrics:

(in thousands, except for LTM net revenue per active customer, average order value and orders per active customer)

Three months ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Active customers 4,795 7,388 LTM net revenue per active customer $ 370 $ 356 Orders delivered 1,736 2,428 Average order value $ 220 $ 221 Orders per active customer 1.57 1.67



Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations

We are providing certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release and related earnings conference call, including adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow. We use these non-GAAP measures internally in analyzing our financial results and we believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance in the same manner as our management and board of directors. We have provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in this earnings release. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used in addition to and in conjunction with the results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net income (loss) less the income or losses recognized from our equity method securities, net of related tax. We believe that this adjustment to our net income (loss) before calculating per share amounts for the current period presented provides a useful comparison between our operating results from period to period.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest and other income (expense), provision (benefit) for income taxes, and special items. We believe the exclusion of certain benefits and expenses in calculating adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis. Exclusion of items in the non-GAAP presentation should not be construed as an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net cash provided by or used in operating activities reduced by expenditures for property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure to evaluate the cash impact of the operations of the business including purchases of property and equipment which are a necessary component of our ongoing operations.

The following table reflects the reconciliation of adjusted diluted loss per share to diluted loss per share (in thousands, except per share data):

Three months ended

March 31, 2023 Diluted EPS Less: equity

method

income

(loss)1 Adjusted

Diluted EPS Numerator: Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (10,307 ) $ (5,609 ) $ (4,698 ) Denominator: Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding—diluted 45,067 45,067 45,067 Net loss per share of common stock: Diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.10 ) 1 Inclusive of estimated tax impact from equity method activity



The following table reflects the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) (in thousands):



Three months ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ (10,307 ) $ 10,123 Depreciation and amortization 5,985 4,307 Stock-based compensation 5,795 4,639 Interest (income) expense, net (2,559 ) 125 Other expense, net 7,389 114 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (2,887 ) 2,092 Special items (see table below) — 53 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,416 $ 21,453 Special items: Transaction costs $ — $ 53 $ — $ 53



The following table reflects the reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities (in thousands):