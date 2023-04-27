Summit Financial Group Reports First Quarter 2023 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Fueled by Continued Loan and Deposit Growth, and Improved Net Interest Margin

Core Deposits and Loans increased 3.0% and 2.1%, respectively, during Q1 2023

MOOREFIELD, W.Va., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Company” or “Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023, revealing a strong earnings performance marked by notable growth in both loans and total revenue. The Company’s continued success underscores its position as a reliable partner in the financial services industry, reflecting a sound strategy and solid operational execution.

The Company, which serves commercial and individual clients across West Virginia, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, Virginia and Kentucky through Summit Community Bank, Inc., reported net income applicable to common shares of $13.9 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, as compared to $14.9 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $11.5 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.

"We had a strong start to the year with impressive loan and deposit growth in the first quarter of 2023, increased tangible book value per common share, and improved net interest margin. We maintained strong credit quality and improved our provision for credit losses while achieving a low efficiency ratio through expense management,” noted H. Charles Maddy, III, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Despite challenging conditions, we remain optimistic about our growth prospects and are excited about our recent acquisition of PSB Holding Corp. and its bank subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc., which will enable us to expand our footprint in the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware. I am confident that our bank is well-positioned to deliver long-term shareholder value through organic growth and strategic acquisitions."

Key Highlights for the First Quarter of 2023

  • Despite concerns about the banking industry’s stability of deposit bases and adequacy of liquidity levels as result of recent bank failures, Summit’s core deposits grew 3.0 percent (11.8 percent annualized) during the first quarter of 2023.
  • Total loans, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit and Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) lending, increased 2.1 percent (8.3 percent annualized) during the first quarter of 2023 and 12.5 percent since March 31, 2022.
  • Tangible book value per common share (“TBVPS”) increased $1.20 (5.5 percent or 22.1 percent annualized) to $22.90 during the first quarter of 2023. This increase was due in part to unrealized net gains on debt securities available for sale, which added $0.59 per common share (net of deferred income taxes) recorded in Other Comprehensive Income (OCI), partially offset by a decrease in the fair values of derivative financial instruments hedging against higher interest rates, totaling $0.32 per common share (net of deferred income taxes) also recorded in OCI.
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) increased 3 basis points to 3.83 percent from the linked quarter and by 22 basis points from the prior-year quarter, driven by increased yields on interest-earning assets, which were partially offset by higher costs of deposits and other funding.
  • Total noninterest expense increased 2.9 percent to $19.4 million in the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to acquisition-related expenses of $331,000 compared to $81,000 in the linked quarter. The annualized non-interest expense ratio increased slightly to 1.97 percent of average assets from 1.92 percent in the linked quarter and 1.91 percent in the year-ago period.
  • The bank achieved an efficiency ratio of 48.00 percent, an improvement from 49.44 percent in the prior-year quarter.
  • The bank incurred a provision for credit losses of $1.50 million in the first quarter of 2023, which increased the period-end allowance for loan credit losses to $40.8 million, or 1.32 percent of total loans and 559.2 percent of nonperforming loans.
  • Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) improved to 0.31 percent of total assets at period end, down 2 basis points during the quarter and down 20 basis points from the prior-year quarter.
  • The Company completed its acquisition effective April 1, 2023, of PSB Holding Corp. and its bank subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc., headquartered in Preston, Maryland, expanding its footprint in the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware.

Results from Operations

Net interest income totaled $34.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 15.7 percent from the prior-year first quarter, and a slight decrease of 0.5 percent from the linked quarter. NIM for the first quarter 2023 was 3.83 percent compared to 3.80 percent for the linked quarter and 3.61 percent for the prior-year quarter. Excluding the impact of accretion and amortization of fair value acquisition accounting adjustments, Summit’s net interest margin would have been 3.82 percent for the first quarter of 2023, 3.78 percent for the linked quarter and 3.57 percent for the prior-year quarter.

Noninterest income, consisting primarily of service fee income from community banking activities and trust and wealth management fees, for first quarter 2023 was $4.39 million compared to $4.87 million for the linked quarter and $4.55 million for the comparable period of 2022. The Company recorded realized securities losses on debt securities of $59,000 in the first quarter of 2023 and $24,000 in the linked quarter. In addition, the Company recognized net gains on equity investments of $45,000 in the first quarter 2023 compared to $280,000 in the linked quarter.

Mortgage origination revenue decreased to $171,000 in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $286,000 in the linked quarter and $339,000 for the year-ago period reflecting continuing negative impact of higher interest rates on demand for new mortgage loans. Mortgage origination revenue included an increase in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights of $140,000 for the linked quarter.

Excluding gains and losses on debt securities and equity investments, noninterest income was $4.40 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $4.61 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $4.33 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Revenue from net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on debt securities and equity investments, increased 13.9 percent from $33.9 million in the first quarter of 2022 and declined 1.0 percent to $38.6 million for first quarter 2023 compared to $39.0 million during the linked quarter.

Total noninterest expense increased to $19.4 million in the first quarter of 2023, up 2.9 percent from $18.8 million in the linked quarter and up 12.8 percent from $17.2 million for the prior-year first quarter.

Salary and benefit expenses of $10.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 increased from $10.5 million for the linked quarter and $9.70 million from the prior-year first quarter. This increase was primarily due to higher group health insurance premiums.

Acquisition-related expense were $331,000 for Q1 2023 compared to $81,000 for the linked quarter and $29,000 for Q1 2022.

Other expenses were very controlled at $2.97 million for Q1 2023 compared to $2.93 million for the linked quarter and $2.46 million in the year-ago period.

Summit’s efficiency ratio was 48.00 percent in the first quarter of 2023, down from 49.44 percent for the first quarter of 2022 and marginally higher compared to 46.40 percent in the linked quarter. Non-interest expense to average assets was 1.97 percent in first quarter of 2023 compared to 1.92 percent in the linked quarter and 1.91 percent in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2023, total assets were $4.0 billion, an increase of $60.7 million, or 1.6 percent since December 31, 2022.

Total loans net of unearned fees remained unchanged at $3.1 billion as of March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, and increased 8.7 percent from the first quarter of 2022. Excluding PPP and mortgage warehouse lending, total loans grew to $3.0 billion on March 31, 2023, up 2.1 percent (or 8.3 percent annualized) during the first quarter.

Total commercial loans, including commercial and industrial (C&I) and commercial real estate (CRE) but excluding PPP lending, remained at $2.0 billion on March 31, 2023, up 1.6 percent (6.3 percent annualized) during the first quarter.

Residential real estate and consumer lending totaled $613.5 million on March 31, 2023, up 4.6 percent (18.5 percent annualized) during the first quarter.

As of March 31, 2023, PPP balances were paid down to zero and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, sourced solely from a participation arrangement with a large regional bank, totaled $86.2 million compared to $130.4 million as of December 31, 2022, and $164.9 million at the year-ago period end.

Deposits totaled $3.3 billion on March 31, 2023, a 4.1 percent (or 16.4 percent annualized) increase during the first quarter. Core deposits increased 3.0 percent (11.8 percent annualized) during the first quarter 2023 to $3.2 billion. Interest bearing checking deposits grew $142.7 million or 8.2 percent during the quarter and was partially offset by $16.2 million or 5.5 percent decrease in core time deposits. Adjusted uninsured deposits (excluding uninsured public deposits otherwise secured or collateralized as required by law) were 29.3 percent of total deposits at March 31, 2023 compared to 29.8 percent at year-end 2022 and 24.8 percent at the year-ago period end.

Total shareholders’ equity was $369.5 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $354.5 million at December 31, 2022. Summit paid a quarterly common dividend of $0.20 per share in the first quarter of 2023.

During the first quarter 2023, TBVPS increased $1.20 to $22.90. TBVPS was negatively impacted by unrealized net losses on interest rate caps and swaps held as hedges against higher interest rates totaling $0.32 per common share (net of deferred income taxes) recorded in OCI. However, these losses were more than offset by unrealized net gains on AFS debt securities of $0.59 per common share (net of deferred income taxes), also recorded in OCI, in the same period.

Summit had 12,786,404 outstanding common shares at March 31, 2023, compared to 12,783,646 at year-end 2022.

As announced in the first quarter of 2020, the Board of Directors authorized the open market repurchase of up to 750,000 shares of the issued and outstanding shares of Summit's common stock, of which 323,577 shares have been repurchased to date. The timing and quantity of stock purchases under this repurchase plan are at the discretion of management. During the first quarter of 2023, no shares of Summit’s common stock were repurchased under the Plan.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded net loan recoveries of $63,000 during first quarter 2023 compared to net loan charge-offs (“NCOs”) of $1,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022. NCOs of $509,000 represented 0.07 percent of average loans annualized in the year-ago period.

Summit recorded a $1.50 million provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2023, reflecting reserve build to support the Company’s loan growth and increasing forecasted economic uncertainty. The provision for credit losses was $1.50 million for the linked quarter and $1.95 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Summit’s allowance for loan credit losses was $40.8 million on March 31, 2023, $38.9 million at the end of the linked quarter, and $32.6 million on March 31, 2022.

The allowance for loan credit losses stood at 1.32 percent of total loans at March 31, 2023 compared to 1.26 percent at December 31, 2022. The allowance was 559.2 percent of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2023, compared to 497.2 percent at year-end 2022.

Summit’s allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments was $6.57 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $6.95 million at the end of the linked quarter. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments decreased $375,000 during the most recent quarter, principally as a result of a change in the mix of unfunded commitments. Construction loan commitments, which on average have a higher historical loss ratio than do other loans, decreased, while commercial unfunded lines of credit, which carry a lower loss factor and lower utilization rates, increased.

As of March 31, 2023, nonperforming assets (“NPAs”), consisting of nonperforming loans, foreclosed properties, and repossessed assets, totaled $12.4 million, or 0.31 percent of assets, compared to NPAs of $12.9 million, or 0.33 percent of assets at year-end 2022.

About the Company

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is the $4.0 billion financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. Its talented bankers serve commercial and individual clients throughout West Virginia, the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Virginia, Kentucky, Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware. Summit’s focus on in-market commercial lending and providing other business banking services in dynamic markets is designed to leverage its highly efficient operations and core deposits in strong legacy locations. Residential and consumer lending, trust and wealth management, and other retail financial services are offered through convenient digital and mobile banking platforms, including MySummitBank.com and 53 full-service branch locations. More information on Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMF), headquartered in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle in Moorefield, is available at SummitFGI.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Summit’s management uses, and this press release contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible common equity/tangible assets; efficiency ratio; return on average tangible equity and return on average tangible common equity. Summit believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although Summit believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of Summit’s business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “should”, “would” and “could” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially. Factors that might cause such a difference include: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the negative impacts and disruptions on the communities we serve, and the domestic and global economy, which may have an adverse effect on our business; current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing prices, high unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth; fiscal and monetary policies of the Federal Reserve; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; changes in nonperforming assets; changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; the successful integration of operations of our acquisitions; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; and changes in the national and local economies. We undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)  
Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited)   
Q1 2023 vs Q1 2022   
    
  For the Quarter EndedPercent
Dollars in thousands3/31/20233/31/2022
Change
Statements of Income     
 Interest income     
 Loans, including fees$45,485 $30,224 50.5%
 Securities 4,819  2,623 83.7%
 Other 171  46 271.7%
 Total interest income 50,475  32,893 53.5%
 Interest expense     
 Deposits 14,000  1,727 710.7%
 Borrowings 2,286  1,612 41.8%
 Total interest expense 16,286  3,339 387.8%
 Net interest income 34,189  29,554 15.7%
 Provision for credit losses 1,500  1,950 -23.1%
 Net interest income after provision     
 for credit losses 32,689  27,604 18.4%
       
 Noninterest income     
 Trust and wealth management fees 811  757 7.1%
 Mortgage origination revenue 171  339 -49.6%
 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,392  1,401 -0.6%
 Bank card revenue 1,568  1,491 5.2%
 Net gains on equity investments 45  372 -87.9%
 Net realized losses on debt securities (59) (152)-61.2%
 Bank owned life insurance and annuity income 336  283 18.7%
 Other income 122  54 125.9%
 Total noninterest income 4,386  4,545 -3.5%
 Noninterest expense     
 Salaries and employee benefits 10,807  9,700 11.4%
 Net occupancy expense 1,333  1,242 7.3%
 Equipment expense 2,030  1,843 10.1%
 Professional fees 376  362 3.9%
 Advertising and public relations 170  172 -1.2%
 Amortization of intangibles 343  378 -9.3%
 FDIC premiums 330  390 -15.4%
 Bank card expense 696  714 -2.5%
 Foreclosed properties expense, net of (gains)/losses 15  (90)-116.7%
 Acquisition-related expense 331  29 1041.4%
 Other expenses 2,968  2,459 20.7%
 Total noninterest expense 19,399  17,199 12.8%
 Income before income taxes 17,676  14,950 18.2%
 Income taxes 3,575  3,257 9.8%
 Net income 14,101  11,693 20.6%
 Preferred stock dividends 225  225 n/a
       
 Net income applicable to common shares$13,876 $11,468 21.0%


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)  
Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited)   
Q1 2023 vs Q1 2022  
     
  For the Quarter EndedPercent
  3/31/20233/31/2022Change
Per Share Data   
 Earnings per common share   
 Basic$1.09 $0.90 21.1%
 Diluted$1.08 $0.90 20.0%
     
 Cash dividends per common share$0.20 $0.18 11.1%
 Common stock dividend payout ratio 18.1% 19.7%-8.1%
     
 Average common shares outstanding   
 Basic 12,783,851  12,745,297 0.3%
 Diluted 12,830,102  12,801,903 0.2%
     
 Common shares outstanding at period end 12,786,404  12,753,094 0.3%
     
Performance Ratios   
 Return on average equity 15.55% 14.20%9.5%
 Return on average tangible equity (C)(E) 19.10% 18.02%6.0%
 Return on average tangible common equity (D)(E) 20.10% 18.74%7.3%
 Return on average assets 1.43% 1.30%10.0%
 Net interest margin (A) 3.83% 3.61%6.1%
 Efficiency ratio (B) 48.00% 49.44%-2.9%
     

NOTES

(A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

(B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding acquisition-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

(C) – Return on average tangible equity = (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

(D) – Return on average tangible common equity = (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average common shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

(E) – See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited)     
      
  For the Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands3/31/202312/31/20229/30/20226/30/20223/31/2022
Statements of Income     
 Interest income     
 Loans, including fees$45,485 $43,589 $38,784 $32,766 $30,224 
 Securities 4,819  4,181  3,497  2,752  2,623 
 Other 171  70  170  45  46 
 Total interest income 50,475  47,840  42,451  35,563  32,893 
 Interest expense     
 Deposits 14,000  10,194  6,140  2,622  1,727 
 Borrowings 2,286  3,293  2,198  1,976  1,612 
 Total interest expense 16,286  13,487  8,338  4,598  3,339 
 Net interest income 34,189  34,353  34,113  30,965  29,554 
 Provision for credit losses 1,500  1,500  1,500  2,000  1,950 
 Net interest income after provision     
 for credit losses 32,689  32,853  32,613  28,965  27,604 
 Noninterest income     
 Trust and wealth management fees 811  750  725  745  757 
 Mortgage origination revenue 171  286  538  317  339 
 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,392  1,526  1,550  1,674  1,401 
 Bank card revenue 1,568  1,513  1,639  1,618  1,491 
 Net gains/(losses) on equity investments 45  280  283  (669) 372 
 Net realized losses on debt securities (59) (24) (242) (289) (152)
 Bank owned life insurance and annuity income 336  367  229  331  283 
 Other income 122  167  165  129  54 
 Total noninterest income 4,386  4,865  4,887  3,856  4,545 
 Noninterest expense     
 Salaries and employee benefits 10,807  10,532  10,189  10,030  9,700 
 Net occupancy expense 1,333  1,328  1,301  1,258  1,242 
 Equipment expense 2,030  1,769  1,851  1,791  1,843 
 Professional fees 376  386  372  507  362 
 Advertising and public relations 170  280  276  165  172 
 Amortization of intangibles 343  351  354  355  378 
 FDIC premiums 330  352  292  190  390 
 Bank card expense 696  679  726  810  714 
 Foreclosed properties expense, net of (gains)/losses 15  159  26  141  (90)
 Acquisition-related expenses 331  81  -  4  29 
 Other expenses 2,968  2,932  3,834  2,358  2,459 
 Total noninterest expense 19,399  18,849  19,221  17,609  17,199 
 Income before income taxes 17,676  18,869  18,279  15,212  14,950 
 Income tax expense 3,575  3,783  3,856  3,198  3,257 
 Net income 14,101  15,086  14,423  12,014  11,693 
 Preferred stock dividends 225  225  225  225  225 
       
 Net income applicable to common shares$13,876 $14,861 $14,198 $11,789 $11,468 


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited)     
      
  For the Quarter Ended
  3/31/202312/31/20229/30/20226/30/20223/31/2022
Per Share Data     
 Earnings per common share     
 Basic$1.09 $1.16 $1.11 $0.92 $0.90 
 Diluted$1.08 $1.16 $1.11 $0.92 $0.90 
       
 Cash dividends per common share$0.20 $0.20 $0.20 $0.18 $0.18 
 Common stock dividend payout ratio 18.1% 16.9% 17.7% 19.1% 19.7%
       
 Average common shares outstanding     
 Basic 12,783,851  12,775,703  12,766,473  12,754,724  12,745,297 
 Diluted 12,830,102  12,837,637  12,835,670  12,810,174  12,801,903 
       
 Common shares outstanding at period end 12,786,404  12,783,646  12,774,645  12,763,422  12,753,094 
       
Performance Ratios     
 Return on average equity 15.55% 17.50% 17.05% 14.48% 14.20%
 Return on average tangible equity (C)(E) 19.10% 21.75% 21.33% 18.28% 18.02%
 Return on average tangible common equity (D)(E) 20.10% 22.96% 22.20% 19.00% 18.74%
 Return on average assets 1.43% 1.54% 1.51% 1.30% 1.30%
 Net interest margin (A) 3.83% 3.80% 3.84% 3.66% 3.61%
 Efficiency ratio (B) 48.00% 46.40% 47.95% 47.45% 49.44%

NOTES

(A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

(B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding acquisition-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

(C) – Return on average tangible equity = (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

(D) – Return on average tangible common equity = (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average common shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

(E) – See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)     
Selected Balance Sheet Data (unaudited)     
Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts3/31/202312/31/20229/30/20226/30/20223/31/2022
Assets     
 Cash and due from banks$16,488 $16,469 $16,141 $17,921 $18,404 
 Interest bearing deposits other banks 54,328  28,248  29,510  31,680  42,853 
 Debt securities, available for sale 431,933  405,201  383,965  368,049  374,855 
 Debt securities, held to maturity 95,682  96,163  96,640  97,116  97,589 
 Equity investments 29,867  29,494  20,314  19,905  20,574 
 Other investments 12,696  16,029  18,105  18,329  10,974 
 Loans, net 3,059,099  3,043,919  3,038,377  2,941,813  2,817,998 
 Property held for sale 5,128  5,067  5,193  5,319  6,900 
 Premises and equipment, net 54,491  53,981  54,628  55,034  55,713 
 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 61,807  62,150  62,502  62,856  63,212 
 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies and annuities 72,019  71,640  71,216  71,073  70,825 
 Derivative financial instruments 34,758  40,506  42,179  31,452  24,455 
 Other assets 49,111  47,825  48,529  42,252  39,339 
 Total assets$3,977,407 $3,916,692 $3,887,299 $3,762,799 $3,643,691 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
 Deposits$3,299,846 $3,169,879 $3,108,072 $2,975,304 $3,008,063 
 Short-term borrowings 140,150  225,999  273,148  291,447  140,146 
 Long-term borrowings and     
 subordinated debentures, net 123,660  123,543  123,427  123,311  123,260 
 Other liabilities 44,205  42,741  40,978  38,846  41,756 
 Total liabilities 3,607,861  3,562,162  3,545,625  3,428,908  3,313,225 
 Preferred stock and related surplus 14,920  14,920  14,920  14,920  14,920 
 Common stock and related surplus 90,939  90,696  90,345  90,008  89,675 
 Retained earnings 271,712  260,393  248,084  236,438  226,944 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (8,025) (11,479) (11,675) (7,475) (1,073)
 Total shareholders' equity 369,546  354,530  341,674  333,891  330,466 
 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$3,977,407 $3,916,692 $3,887,299 $3,762,799 $3,643,691 
       
 Book value per common share$27.73 $26.57 $25.58 $24.99 $24.74 
 Tangible book value per common share (A)(C)$22.90 $21.70 $20.69 $20.07 $19.79 
 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (B)(C) 7.5% 7.2% 6.9% 6.9% 7.0%
       

NOTES

(A) – Tangible book value per share = (Common stock and related surplus plus Retained earnings plus Accumulated other comprehensive income/loss – Intangible assets) / Common shares outstanding.

(B) – Tangible common equity to tangible assets = (Common stock and related surplus plus Retained earnings plus Accumulated other comprehensive income/loss – Intangible assets) / (Total assets – Intangible assets).

(C) – See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Loan Composition (unaudited)      
       
Dollars in thousands3/31/202312/31/20229/30/20226/30/20223/31/2022 
       
Commercial$498,268 $501,844 $512,771 $455,202 $447,482 
Mortgage warehouse lines 86,240  130,390  194,740  171,399  164,895 
Commercial real estate      
Owner occupied 469,560  467,050  473,298  502,152  491,059 
Non-owner occupied 1,036,358  1,004,368  960,627  963,646  910,174 
Construction and development      
Land and development 102,351  106,362  104,437  106,840  103,203 
Construction 290,556  282,935  248,564  211,955  171,383 
Residential real estate      
Conventional 395,312  386,874  382,203  377,980  375,240 
Jumbo 111,475  92,103  87,449  79,803  81,443 
Home equity 70,167  71,986  72,756  71,136  70,770 
Consumer 36,531  35,372  35,116  33,816  32,095 
Other 3,117  3,534  3,166  2,947  2,877 
Total loans, net of unearned fees 3,099,935  3,082,818  3,075,127  2,976,876  2,850,621 
Less allowance for loan credit losses 40,836  38,899  36,750  35,063  32,623 
Loans, net$3,059,099 $3,043,919 $3,038,377 $2,941,813 $2,817,998 
       
Unfunded loan commitments$907,757 $925,657 $889,854 $876,157 $840,705 
       


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Deposit Composition (unaudited)     
       
Dollars in thousands3/31/202312/31/20229/30/20226/30/20223/31/2022 
Core deposits      
Non-interest bearing checking$552,716 $553,616 $619,067 $600,791 $629,002 
Interest bearing checking 1,886,011  1,743,299  1,475,643  1,238,368  1,134,964 
Savings 462,631  496,751  582,922  645,099  702,069 
Time deposits 278,410  294,630  338,668  386,562  427,076 
Total core deposits 3,179,768  3,088,296  3,016,300  2,870,820  2,893,111 
       
Brokered time deposits 71,451  32,790  32,778  32,767  32,755 
Other non-core time deposits 48,627  48,793  58,994  71,717  82,197 
Total deposits$3,299,846 $3,169,879 $3,108,072 $2,975,304 $3,008,063 
       
Estimated uninsured deposits (A)$966,175 $946,188 $757,038 $762,466 $744,686 
       
(A) - Excludes uninsured public funds otherwise secured or collateralized as required by law  
       


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)   
Regulatory Capital Ratios (unaudited)     
  3/31/202312/31/20229/30/20226/30/20223/31/2022
Summit Financial Group, Inc.     
 CET1 Risk-based Capital8.9%8.6%8.2%8.2%8.3%
 Tier 1 Risk-based Capital9.8%9.5%9.2%9.2%9.3%
 Total Risk-based Capital14.0%13.5%13.1%13.3%13.5%
 Tier 1 Leverage8.7%8.5%8.4%8.4%8.4%
       
Summit Community Bank, Inc.     
 CET1 Risk-based Capital11.9%11.6%11.3%11.4%11.6%
 Tier 1 Risk-based Capital11.9%11.6%11.3%11.4%11.6%
 Total Risk-based Capital13.1%12.6%12.2%12.4%12.5%
 Tier 1 Leverage10.6%10.4%10.3%10.4%10.5%
       


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Asset Quality Information (unaudited)     
  For the Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands3/31/202312/31/20229/30/20226/30/20223/31/2022
 Gross loan charge-offs$164 $250 $265 $306 $618 
 Gross loan recoveries (227) (249) (257) (147) (109)
 Net loan charge-offs$(63)$1 $8 $159 $509 
       
 Net loan charge-offs to average loans (annualized) -0.01% 0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 0.07%
       
 Allowance for loan credit losses$40,836 $38,899 $36,750 $35,063 $32,623 
 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage     
 of period end loans 1.32% 1.26% 1.19% 1.18% 1.14%
       
 Allowance for credit losses on     
 unfunded loan commitments ("ULC")$6,572 $6,947 $7,597 $7,792 $8,392 
 Allowance for credit losses on ULC     
 as a percentage of period end ULC 0.72% 0.75% 0.85% 0.89% 1.00%
       
 Nonperforming assets:     
 Nonperforming loans     
 Commercial$402 $93 $347 $345 $433 
 Commercial real estate 1,700  1,750  1,860  2,703  4,765 
 Residential construction and development 813  851  902  1,053  968 
 Residential real estate 4,322  5,117  6,083  6,799  5,549 
 Consumer 65  12  8  37  20 
 Total nonperforming loans 7,302  7,823  9,200  10,937  11,735 
 Foreclosed properties     
 Commercial real estate 297  297  297  440  1,251 
 Commercial construction and development 2,187  2,187  2,332  2,332  2,332 
 Residential construction and development 2,293  2,293  2,293  2,293  3,018 
 Residential real estate 351  290  271  254  299 
 Total foreclosed properties 5,128  5,067  5,193  5,319  6,900 
 Other repossessed assets -  -  -  -  - 
 Total nonperforming assets$12,430 $12,890 $14,393 $16,256 $18,635 
       
 Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.24% 0.25% 0.30% 0.37% 0.41%
 Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.31% 0.33% 0.37% 0.43% 0.51%
       


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Loans Past Due 30-89 Days (unaudited)     
       
Dollars in thousands3/31/202312/31/20229/30/20226/30/20223/31/2022
       
 Commercial$463 $3,168 $1,329 $989 $388 
 Commercial real estate 1,000  641  1,550  4,084  1,446 
 Construction and development 3,459  317  236  821  645 
 Residential real estate 2,311  6,231  2,824  3,452  3,407 
 Consumer 252  253  216  196  69 
 Other 13  22  4  14  28 
 Total$7,498 $10,632 $6,159 $9,556 $5,983 
       


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)         
Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates      
Q1 2023 vs Q4 2022 vs Q1 2022 (unaudited)         
            
 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q1 2022
 AverageEarnings /Yield / AverageEarnings /Yield / AverageEarnings /Yield /
Dollars in thousandsBalancesExpenseRate BalancesExpenseRate BalancesExpenseRate
            
ASSETS           
Interest earning assets           
Loans, net of unearned interest (1)             
Taxable$3,087,068 $45,421 5.97% $3,100,595 $43,549 5.57% $2,771,842 $30,178 4.42%
Tax-exempt (2) 6,086  81 5.40%  4,525  52 4.56%  5,369  58 4.38%
Securities           
Taxable 314,004  3,412 4.41%  280,114  2,747 3.89%  320,170  1,657 2.10%
Tax-exempt (2) 216,430  1,781 3.34%  219,245  1,813 3.28%  180,473  1,223 2.75%
Interest bearing deposits other banks             
and Federal funds sold 34,330  171 2.02%  25,785  70 1.08%  72,883  46 0.26%
Total interest earning assets 3,657,918  50,866 5.64%  3,630,264  48,231 5.27%  3,350,737  33,162 4.01%
            
Noninterest earning assets           
Cash & due from banks 17,387     16,892     19,226   
Premises & equipment 54,112     54,431     56,043   
Intangible assets 62,024     62,336     63,429   
Other assets 190,533     191,926     142,719   
Allowance for loan credit losses (39,507)    (37,377)    (32,462)  
Total assets$3,942,467    $3,918,472    $3,599,692   
            
 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY         
            
Liabilities           
Interest bearing liabilities           
Interest bearing           
demand deposits 1,819,505  10,796 2.41%  1,615,275  7,848 1.93% $1,135,068 $465 0.17%
Savings deposits 480,207  1,917 1.62%  529,039  1,651 1.24%  700,115  573 0.33%
Time deposits 389,252  1,287 1.34%  399,101  695 0.69%  542,360  689 0.52%
Short-term borrowings 166,365  824 2.01%  276,823  1,868 2.68%  140,230  373 1.08%
Long-term borrowings and           
subordinated debentures 123,599  1,462 4.80%  123,488  1,425 4.58%  123,203  1,239 4.08%
Total interest bearing liabilities 2,978,928  16,286 2.22%  2,943,726  13,487 1.82%  2,640,976  3,339 0.51%
            
Noninterest bearing liabilities           
Demand deposits 557,209     586,617     586,903   
Other liabilities 43,508     43,378     42,493   
Total liabilities 3,579,645     3,573,721     3,270,372   
            
Shareholders' equity - preferred 14,920     14,920     14,921   
Shareholders' equity - common 347,902     329,831     314,399   
Total liabilities and           
shareholders' equity$3,942,467    $3,918,472    $3,599,692   
            
NET INTEREST EARNINGS $34,580    $34,744    $29,823  
            
NET INTEREST MARGIN  3.83%   3.80%   3.61%
            
(1) - For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.    
(2) - Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for all periods presented.
The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $391,000, $391,000, and $269,000 for Q1 2023,
Q4 2022 and Q1 2022, respectively.         
            

