Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostic Market Investments, Share and Revenue Analysis | Latest InsightAce Study

Jersey City, NJ, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostic Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Immunoassays, POC, Molecular Diagnostics), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostics Laboratories, Clinics)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The Global Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostic Market is estimated to reach over USD 994.69 million by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period.

The gram-negative, aerobic bacteria Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) is commonly discovered in the stomach, and it is essential to maintaining the environment in the stomach. Gastric cancer, peptic ulcers, and chronic gastritis are all made more likely by the spiral-shaped bacteria that cause H. infection with pylori penetrating the esophagus, small intestine, and stomach lining.







The increasing number of patients with stomach ulcers is one of the most significant and crucial reasons that will likely contribute to the growth of the helicobacter pylori diagnostic market. Geriatrics are becoming more common all over the world, point-of-care testing equipment is in higher demand, noninvasive testing is becoming more popular, and diagnostic tests are easily accessible.

Recent Developments:

In Oct 2018, DiaSorin S.p.A. and Meridian Bioscience, Inc. announced a strategic collaboration in which DiaSorin Inc., a subsidiary of DiaSorin S.p.A., and Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will market DiaSorin's FDA-cleared Helicobacter pylori stool antigen test to detect H. pylori for use on its automatic LIAISON platform under the Meridian brand name worldwide. Meridian and DiaSorin will begin partnering on sales and marketing efforts to hospitals and reference labs in the United States as part of this collaboration. In addition to the royalties collected under the prior agreement, Meridian will obtain royalties on sales of the LIAISON H. pylori stool antigen test in the United States and, now, the United Kingdom.

List of Prominent Players in the Helicobacter pylori diagnostic Market:

Abbott

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Alpha Laboratories

Avanos Medical Devices.

Biohit Oyj

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Certest Biotec

CorisBioconcept SPRL

EKF Diagnostics

Epitope Diagnostics

Exalenz Bioscience Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Gulf Coast Scientific

Halyard Health, Inc.

Helena Laboratories Corporation

HORIBA Europe GmbH

Medline Industries, Inc.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

QIAGEN

Quest Diagnostics

Quidel Corporation.

Sekisui Diagnostics

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.





Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The main market drivers are the demand for personalized antibiotic therapy and an increase in the cost-effectiveness of diagnosis. Pre- and post-monitoring tests will become more popular as the use of antibiotic regimens rises due to the availability of affordable antibiotics and shorter treatment durations. Additionally, the rise in the prevalence of Helicobacter pylori infection, the requirement for early symptom identification, and improvements in diagnostic techniques all contribute to the market's growth.

Challenges:

In the above-mentioned predicted timeframe, the market expansion of helicobacter pylori testing is likely to be constrained by factors such as a shortage of skilled specialists and a lack of knowledge about the advantages of testing in emerging nations. The primary obstacle to the market's expansion will be competitive pricing pressure.

Regional Trends:

The demand for helicobacter pylori diagnostics in Asia is driven by the region's high frequency of infectious disorders. The popularity of these tests is anticipated to increase due to the poor sanitary conditions and healthcare infrastructure in nations like India. Furthermore, the leading market players will considerably drive the regional market in the upcoming years by launching new products and constructing new manufacturing facilities.





Segmentation of Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostic Market-

By Technology-

Immunoassays

POC

Molecular Diagnostics

By End-User-

Hospitals

Diagnostics Laboratories

Clinics

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

