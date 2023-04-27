Ballistic Composites Market Trends and ForecastThe global ballistic composites market is expected to reach an estimated $165.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.8% 2022 to 2028

New York, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ballistic Composites Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06453492/?utm_source=GNW



Ballistic Composites Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global ballistic composites market looks promising with opportunities in the vehicle armour, body armour, helmet, and face protection applications.

The global ballistic composites market is expected to reach an estimated $165.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.8% 2022 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for environment-friendly components, increasing demand for lightweight and flexible armor to enable mobility, and rising demand for innovative gadgets.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Ballistic Composites Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global ballistic composites market by fiber, application, platform, product, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Ballistic Composites Market by Fiber [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Aramid Fiber

• UHMWPE Fiber

• S-Glass Fiber

• Others



Ballistic Composites Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Vehicle Armour

• Body Armour

• Helmet

• Face Protection

• Others



Ballistic Composites Market by Platform [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Land

• Marine

• Airborne



Ballistic Composites Market by Product [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Polymer Matrix Composite

• Ceramic Matrix Composite

• Metal Matrix Composite



Ballistic Composites Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Military

• Homeland Security

• Others



Ballistic Composites Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Ballistic Composites Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies ballistic composites companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the ballistic composites’ companies profiled in this report include.

• Honeywell International

• BAE Systems

• Royal Ten Cate

• Koninklijke DSM

• Gurit Holdings

• Dupont De Nemours

• Teijin

Ballistic Composites Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that polymer matrix composite will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its properties like low weight, high friction, and temperature resistance.

• Vehicle armour is expected to remain the largest segment due to its benefits like high level of safety, reducing weight and increasing the strength of the materials.

• North America will remain the largest region due to the rising advancement in technology, growing modernization of fighter jet fleet and other military vehicles and growing investment by the government towards military sector in the region.

Features of the Ballistic Composites Market

• Market Size Estimates: Ballistic composites market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Ballistic composites market size by various segments, such as by fiber, application, platform, product, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Ballistic composites market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by fiber, application, platform, product, end use industry, and regions for the ballistic composites market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the ballistic composites market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the ballistic composites market size?

Answer: The global ballistic composites market is expected to reach an estimated $165.2 million by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for ballistic composites market?

Answer: The global ballistic composites market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the ballistic composites market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing demand for environment-friendly components, increasing demand for lightweight and flexible armor to enable mobility, and rising demand for innovative gadgets.

Q4. What are the major segments for ballistic composites market?

Answer: The future of the ballistic composites market looks promising with opportunities in the vehicle armour, body armour, helmet, and face protection applications.

Q5. Who are the key ballistic composites companies?



Answer: Some of the key ballistic composites' companies are as follows:

Q6. Which ballistic composites segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that polymer matrix composite will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its properties like low weight, high friction, and temperature resistance.

Q7. In ballistic composites market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region due to the rising advancement in technology, growing modernization of fighter jet fleet and other military vehicles and growing investment by the government towards military sector in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the ballistic composites market by fiber (aramid fiber, UHMWPE fiber, S-glass fiber and others), application (vehicle armour, body armour, helmet, face protection and others), platform (land, marine and airborne), product (polymer matrix composite, ceramic matrix composite, and metal matrix composite), end use industry (military, homeland security, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



