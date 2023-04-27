USD 49.8 Bn Dental Consumables Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.1% During 2022 to 2031 - Global Study by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Transparency Market Research, the global dental consumables industry was valued at USD 25.3 Bn in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 49.8 Bn by 2028 with CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031.



Rapid expansion of dental tourism in developing countries is anticipated to increase adoption of dental consumables across the world. Rise in dental restoration procedures coupled with dental implantation applications is expected to propel dental consumables market growth.

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 25.3 Bn in 2021 Market Value USD 49.8 Bn by 2028 Growth Rate 7.1% Forecast Period 2022–2031 No. of Pages 165 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type, and End-user Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered 3M, AVINENT Science and Technology, Danaher Corporation, DENTSPLY Sirona, Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Patterson Companies, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Procter & Gamble, Midmark Corporation, and PLANMECA OY.

Continuous advancements in dental implant technologies and increase in awareness about 3D printing applications are anticipated to accelerate market expansion in the near future. These developments are likely to enhance the outcomes of dental procedures/treatments used for restoration and reconstruction of dental functions. For instance, 3D printing enables manufacturers to effectively develop metal crowns used in dental restoration procedures. Increase in cases of dental caries or tooth decay across the globe has led to rise in tooth restoration or repair procedures. This is propelling the uptake of dental implants and other consumables. Surge in number of oral disease treatments, such as root canal therapy, orthodontic treatment, and aesthetics, is likely to drive the market.

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Demand for Dental Implants: Rise in adoption of dental consumables in bone grafting procedures and other oral surgery procedures is likely to bolster market growth. Surge in demand for dental implants for treatment of complete and partial edentulism is projected to offer significant business opportunities to implant manufacturers in the dental consumables market. In terms of product type, the dental restoration products segment held the leading market share in 2021. Surge in demand for dental prosthetics is expected to propel global dental consumables market growth.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Europe accounted for the leading market share in 2021. Rise in incidence and prevalence of periodontal diseases in several countries in the region is likely to fuel market growth in Europe. Increase in usage of dental consumables in countries such as Norway, the U.K., Spain, and Greece is anticipated to augment market size in the region. Rapidly aging population is another key driver of the market in Europe.

Asia Pacific accounted for the second largest share of the global dental consumables market in 2021. The market in the region is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2022 to 2031. Surge in prevalence of dental diseases such as dental caries, periodontal problems, and tooth decay is likely to drive the market in Asia Pacific. Rise in awareness about public health problems associated with oral diseases is expected to bolster adoption of advanced restorative materials. Furthermore, rapidly expanding dental tourism is likely to augment market value in Asia Pacific.

Key Drivers

Increase in incidence of oral diseases and their adverse effects on the quality of life of the affected population are the key factors anticipated to drive the dental consumables industry.

Governmental organizations across the world are spreading awareness about oral health across different demographics. These are focusing on making people aware of adequate oral hygiene and clinical interventions needed to improve oral health. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is funding several oral health awareness programs in the U.S. The National Oral Health Programme (NOHP) by the Government of India is another such initiative to spread awareness about optimal oral health and promote the availability of affordable treatments. For instance, the NOHP intends to offer support for consumables for dental units.

Competition Landscape

The global business landscape is fragmented, with presence of large number of local and international players. Strategic alliances, partnerships, merger & acquisition, and product portfolio expansions are the key competitive strategies adopted by the leading players.

Prominent companies operating in the dental consumables market are 3M, PLANMECA OY, AVINENT Science and Technology, Danaher Corporation, Midmark Corporation, DENTSPLY Sirona, Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Procter & Gamble.

Dental Consumables Market Segmentation

Product Type

Dental Restoration Products Dental Implants Titanium Implants Zirconium Implants Dental Prosthetics Dental Bridges Dental Crowns Dentures Others

Orthodontics Clean Aligners Fixed Braces

Periodontics Dental Aesthetics Dental Hemostats Dental Sutures

Endodontics

Infection Control

Finishing & Polishing Products

Whitening Products

Others



End-use

Dental Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Others



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



