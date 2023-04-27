Flash News: OKX Adds LTC, ETC and EOS to Dual Investment, OKX Wallet to Support Sui Network Upgrade

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the week of April 24, 2023.



OKX Dual Investment Expands to Include More Cryptocurrency Options



OKX is proud to announce the addition of Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum Classic (ETC) and EOS (EOS) to Dual Investment . With these new additions, users now have more ways to interact with the OKX ecosystem and choose from a wider range of Dual Investment options.

Dual Investment is an advanced product that allows users to maximize their profits by choosing a major crypto pair to trade, such as BTC - USDT. By subscribing to a Dual Investment product, users can buy or sell an options contract and receive returns in either of the cryptocurrencies - depending on their target price.

If the user chooses the ‘Buy Low’ option and the spot price of the underlying crypto falls and expires at or below the target price, they buy the crypto at the target price. If not, they earn interest in USDT.

If the user chooses the ‘Sell High’ option and the spot price of the underlying crypto rises and expires at or above the target price, they sell the underlying crypto and earn in USDT. If not, they earn interest in the underlying crypto.



OKX Wallet to Integrate Sui Network Upgrade



OKX Wallet will be one of the first multi-chain wallets to integrate the Sui Network upgrade. This integration will allow users to view and trade assets on Sui via the OKX mobile app and OKX Wallet web extension.

Sui is the first permissionless layer-one blockchain designed from the ground up to enable creators and developers to build experiences that cater to the next billion users in Web3. Sui has a native token called SUI, with a fixed supply. The SUI token is used to pay for gas, and users can stake their SUI tokens to participate in the proof-of-stake mechanism.

