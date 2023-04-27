Outlook on the Polyamides (PA6, PA66) Global Market to 2028: Automotive & Transportation is the Largest Application Worldwide

Dublin, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyamides (PA6, PA66) - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Polyamides (PA6, PA66) demand has recovered sharply in 2021 after a 6.2% YOY decline in 2020 and is further expected to maintain a CAGR of 3.9% through 2028. Growth will be strong in the automotive & transportation, electrical & electronics and appliances sectors. Automotive & transportation is the largest application for polyamides globally.
While several application sectors of polyamides were impacted negatively by the COVID-19 pandemic, the electrical & electronics sector has generally not had any negative impact but rather demand was accelerated at a healthy rate during the 2019-2022 period.
Amid the firm demand for mobile phones, tabs, and IT devices, global consumption of polyamides in electrical & electronics applications has recorded a CAGR of 3.8% during the 2019-2022 period.
Further, demand for polyamides in the electrical & electronics sector is projected to record a CAGR of 3.9% between 2022 and 2028, attributed to firm demand for electronic products from the large group of emerging middle-class consumers, such as mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia.
Research Findings & Coverage
- Polyamides (PA6 and PA66) global market is analyzed in this report with respect to end-use applications
- The study exclusively analyzes the production capacities for PA6 and PA66 by major players and key regions for the recent and immediate future years
- COVID-19 impact analysis has been covered for each major application area
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 42
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 68 companies
Product Outline
The market for end-use applications of Polyamides (PA6 and PA66) studied in this report comprises the following:
- Automotive & Transportation
- Electrical & Electronics
- Building & Construction
- Appliances
- Consumer Goods
- Others
Analysis Period, Units, and Growth Rates
The report reviews analyzes and projects the global Polyamides market for the period 2019-2028 in terms of volume in metric tons and value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2022 through 2028
Geographic Coverage
- North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Russia, Spain, The United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- South America (Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America)
- Rest of the World (Middle East and Africa)
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
2. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
2.1 Production Capacity
2.1.1 Global Polyamide (PA6, PA66) Resin Production Capacity
2.1.2 Global Polyamide (PA6, PA66) Resin Production Capacity by Geographic Region
2.1.3 Global Polyamide (PA6, PA66) Resin Production Capacity by Country
2.2 Company Profiles
- AdvanSix Inc. (United States)
- Aquafil S.p.A. (Italy)
- Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)
- Ascend Performance Materials (United States)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Celanese Corporation (United States)
- DOMO Chemicals Services NV (Belgium)
- EMS-CHEMIE AG (EMS-GRIVORY) (Switzerland)
- Formosa Plastics Group (Taiwan)
- Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation (Taiwan)
- Grodno Azot Khimvolokno Plant JSC (Belarus)
- Grupa Azoty SA (Poland)
- Guangdong Xinhui Meida Nylon Co., Ltd. (China)
- Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. (India)
- Hangzhou Juheshun New Materials Co., Ltd. (China)
- Highsun Holding Group Co., Ltd. (China)
- Huafon Group Co., Ltd. (China)
- INVISTA (United States)
- Kuibyshevazot OJSC (Russia)
- Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Lanxess AG (Germany)
- Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corporation (Japan)
- NILIT Ltd. (Israel)
- NUREL, S.A. (Spain)
- Nylon Corporation of America, Inc. (United States)
- Petrochemical Conversion Company (Saudi Arabia)
- Polymeric Resources Corporation (Nylene) (United States)
- Polyplastics Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Co. (Saudi Arabia)
- Radici Partecipazioni S.p.A (Italy)
- Royal DSM NV (The Netherlands)
- Shenma Industrial Co., Ltd. (China)
- Sinochem Holdings Corporation Ltd. (China)
- Sinolong New Materials Co., Ltd. (China)
- Solvay SA (Belgium)
- Tangshan Zhonghao Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)
- Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)
- Toyobo Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- UBE Corporation (Japan)
- Unitika Ltd (Japan)
- Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China)
- ZIG Sheng Industry Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
3. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS
4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Global Polyamides (PA6, PA66) Market Overview by End-use Application
4.1.1 Polyamides (PA6, PA66) End-use Application Market Analysis by Geographic Region
4.1.1.1 Automotive & Transportation
4.1.1.2 Electrical & Electronics
4.1.1.3 Building & Construction
4.1.1.4 Appliances
4.1.1.5 Consumer Goods
4.1.1.6 Other End-use Applications
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Polyamides (PA6, PA66) Market Overview by Geographic Region
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
5. NORTH AMERICA
6. EUROPE
7. ASIA-PACIFIC
8. SOUTH AMERICA
9. REST OF WORLD
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
1. NORTH AMERICA
2. EUROPE
3. ASIA-PACIFIC
4. REST OF WORLD
PART D: ANNEXURE
1. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2. FEEDBACK
