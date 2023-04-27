The Taiwan 5G FWA CPE Industry Report, 4Q 2022

Dublin, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Taiwan 5G FWA CPE Industry, 4Q 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This statistics report provides quarterly shipment performance of the Taiwanese 5G CPE industry for the period 4Q 2020-3Q 2022, including shipment volume breakdowns by customer type, shipment destination, and production location; examines the development of the 5G FWA CPE market and industry.

Shipment volume of the Taiwanese 5G FWA CPE industry is expected to reach 2.671 and 2.790 million units, respectively, in the second half of 2022 and the first half of 2023, respectively, with a growth of 238.5% and 52.5% compared to the same period last year.

Key Topics Covered:





Taiwanese 5G CPE Shipment Volume, 4Q 2020 - 3Q 2023

Taiwanese 5G CPE Value and ASP, 4Q 2020 - 3Q 2023

Taiwanese 5G CPE Manufacturer Volume Ranking, 4Q 2019 - 3Q 2022

Taiwanese 5G CPE Volume by Customer Type, 4Q 2019 - 3Q 2022

Taiwanese 5G CPE Shipment Share by Customer Type, 4Q 2019 - 3Q 2022

Taiwanese 5G CPE Shipment Volume by Shipment Destinations, 4Q 2019 - 3Q 2022

Taiwanese 5G CPE Share by Shipment Destinations, 4Q 2019 - 3Q 2022

Taiwanese 5G CPE Shipment Volume by Production Locations, 4Q 2019 - 3Q 2022

Taiwanese 5G CPE Shipment Share by Production Locations, 4Q 2019 - 3Q 2022

Intelligence Insight

Research Scope & Definitions

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





Casa Systems

China Broadnet

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Cradlepoint

Huawei

Inseego

Nokia

Sagemcom

Sharp

T-Mobile

Verizon

ZTE

