Intetics, a leading global technology company, announces the release of the latest White Paper, "ML Models: Exclusive AI/ML Knowledge for Business and Engineers. Powered by Intetics."



Everything businesses need to know about AI/ML is packed in the exclusive comprehensive guide:

top AI tools and resources,

industry standards, authorities, and regulations,

technology overview and current challenges,

historical context,

AI/ML market potential,

ML algorithm's main types and five core steps for algorithms training,

main applications and impact delivered,

a step-by-step approach for assessing an organization's readiness for ML implementation.

Over the next decade, businesses will either thrive or fail based on their adoption and utilization efforts of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). About 90% of enterprises are consistently making investments in these technologies, with 91.7% of them intending to boost their investments further. AI's reach will proliferate across all industries thanks to continued advances in data analytics, software, hardware, and the growing ability to scale these changes.

Executive leaders must be ready to align business and technology teams, enhance organizational competencies, quantify benefits and risks, and identify use cases to adopt AI solutions.

The latest White Paper lays a solid foundation for business owners to create a robust AI/ML adoption strategy – from idea to implementation. It helps organizations define goals and objectives, develop a comprehensive roadmap, and set realistic project expectations.

Following the latest AI tools and IT solutions in the market is critical to staying in the loop. The White Paper aggregates the list of most trusted resources and respected influencers, leading research teams, and organizations that have made significant contributions to the field and are focused on promoting responsible AI development.

To ensure the ethical use of AI and ML and build stronger relationships with customers and stakeholders, explore best practices to avoid legal and reputational risks. There are effective strategies for responsible machine learning to make systems fair and transparent with privacy rights.

One more crucial aspect of maximizing the business potential of AI/ML is examining current certifications like Google's CMLE and Microsoft's Azure AI Engineer Associate. Explore which skills and knowledge are necessary for success and attract top talent.

The White Paper is a must-read for anyone interested in the commercial value of machine learning and its applications, as it allows to:

get a bigger picture before getting started on the AI/ML journey,

discover examples of successful AI/ML implementation by other businesses,

assess the organization's readiness for ML implementation.



