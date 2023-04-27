Glass Mat Thermoplastic Market Trends and ForecastThe global glass mat thermoplastic market is expected to reach an estimated $946.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2028

New York, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Glass Mat Thermoplastic Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06453486/?utm_source=GNW



Glass Mat Thermoplastic Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global glass mat thermoplastic market looks promising with opportunities in transportation, and construction applications. The global glass mat thermoplastic market is expected to reach an estimated $946.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2028. The major growth drivers for this market are the increasing use of glass mat thermoplastic in automotive and construction applications, increasing use for lightweight materials, , recyclability, and ease of processing of GMT.



Emerging Trends in the Glass Mat Thermoplastic Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the glass mat thermoplastic industry, includes trend of switching from traditional GMT to lightweight reinforced thermoplastic, expanding with the new matrices, and improvement in existing products and development of new applications.

A total of 50 figures / charts and 48 tables are provided in this 130-page report to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with insights is shown below.



Glass Mat Thermoplastic Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global glass mat thermoplastic market by application, material type, and region as follows:



Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic Market by Application [Volume (Million Pounds) and Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

• Transportation

o Bumper Beam

o Underbody System

o Seating Structure

o Interior Headlines

o Load Floor/Parcel Shelf

o Instrument Panel

o Hatchback Door Carrier

o Spare Wheel Well

o Others Automotive

• Construction

o Others



Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic Market by Material Type [Volume (Million Pounds) and Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

• Traditional GMT

• Advance GMT



Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic Market by Region [Volume (Million Pounds) and Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Glass Mat Thermoplastic Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies glass mat thermoplastic companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the glass mat thermoplastic companies profiled in this report include.

• Quadrant AG/ Mitsubishi Chemical

• Hanwha Advanced Materials

• JFE Chemical Corporation

Glass Mat Thermoplastic Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that transportation will remain the largest application by value and volume due to increasing government mandates for higher fuel economy, recyclability, and ease of processing are the major driving forces that spur growth for GMT.

• Traditional GMT is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume, mainly driven by its various mechanical properties like lower mass, recyclability, high productivity, and low tooling cost.

• Asia Pacific (APAC) expected to remain the largest market and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the anticipated growth in the end user industries and increasing focus on lightweight thermoplastic composites

Features of Glass Mat Thermoplastic Market

• Market Size Estimates: Glass Mat Thermoplastic market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by application, material type, and region

• Regional Analysis: Glass Mat Thermoplastic market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, material type, and region for the glass mat thermoplastic market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the glass mat thermoplastic market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the glass mat thermoplastic market size?

Answer: The global glass mat thermoplastic market is expected to reach an estimated $946.9 million by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for glass mat thermoplastic market?

Answer: The glass mat thermoplastic market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the glass mat thermoplastic market?

Answer: The major growth drivers for this market are the increasing use of glass mat thermoplastic in automotive and construction applications such as bumper beams, underbody shields, sports, and leisure (hockey sticks, boat paddles, and horse saddles.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for glass mat thermoplastic?

Answer: Transportation and Construction are the major applications for glass mat thermoplastic.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in glass mat thermoplastic market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the glass mat thermoplastic industry, includes trend of switching from traditional GMT to lightweight reinforced thermoplastic, expanding with the new matrices, and improvement in existing products and development of new applications.

Q6. Who are the key glass mat thermoplastic companies?



Answer: Some of the key glass mat thermoplastic companies are as follows:

• Quadrant AG/ Mitsubishi Chemical

• Hanwha Advanced Materials

• JFE Chemical Corporation

Q7.

Which glass mat thermoplastic material segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that traditional GMT is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume, mainly driven by its various mechanical properties like lower mass, recyclability, high productivity, and low tooling cost.

Q8: In glass mat thermoplastic market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global glass mat thermoplastic market by application (transportation, construction, and others), material type (traditional GMT and advance GMT), and region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific & Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to glass mat thermoplastic market or related to glass mat thermoplastic market share, glass mat thermoplastic market analysis, glass mat thermoplastic market size, glass mat thermoplastic manufacturers, and glass mat thermoplastic applications, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06453486/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________