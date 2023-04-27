Barrier Resins Global Market Report 2023: Surge in Demand for Pharmaceutical Packaging in Developing Economies Propels Growth

Dublin, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Barrier Resins - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Barrier Resins Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Barrier Resins estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.9% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $704.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR



The Barrier Resins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$704.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$676.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$443.6 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

Dow, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

INEOS Group Ltd.

INVISTA

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Kureha Corporation

Solvay SA

Teijin Ltd.

The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Nippon Gohsei)

Zhejiang Juhua Co., Ltd.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 258 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Emergence of Innovative Materials for Packaging across Various Industries Continues to Drive Significant Growth of Barrier Resins

Asia-Pacific: Increasing Need to Prevent Food Contamination in Food Products Drives Demand for EVOH Barrier Resin

Competitive Scenario

Global Barrier Films Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019

Global EVOH Resins Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019

Global PVDC Resins Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019

Barrier Resins - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surge in Demand for Pharmaceutical Packaging in Developing Economies Propels Barrier Resins Growth

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Revenues in US$ Million by Region for the Year 2019

Rise in Demand for Drug Delivery Devices and Blister Packaging Drives PVDC Resins Growth

Global Packaged Food Market: Revenues in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022

Need to Enhance Shelf Life of Packaged Food & Beverages: A Strong Growth Driver

Need for Convenience Food Amidst Rising Women Workforce and Single Households Drives Demand for EVOH Resins

Percentage of Single Person Households in Select Countries for the Years 1960 and 2018

Percentage of Women Workforce Against Total Workforce for the Years 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2020

Growing Urbanization and Rapidly Changing Lifestyle Drive Demand for Sustainable Food Packaging

Transition Towards Bio-Based Barrier Resins Offers Growth Opportunities in the Food Packaging Market

Growing Consumer Awareness about Food Safety Lays a Strong Foundation for the Growth of Barrier Resins

Cosmetics Packaging Garner a Significant Share in the Barrier Resin Market

Global Cosmetic Packaging Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Stringent Regulatory Standards in the US, Europe and China: A Major Restraint

Eco-friendly Substitutes of Barrier Resin in Food and Pharmaceutical Products Poses another Challenge

Innovations and Advancements

BP Polymers Launches Kortrax Barrier Resin for HDPE Containers

TC Releases 100% Recyclable, Multilayer Barrier Stand-up Pouch in North America

Dow Launches Novel Barrier Adhesive for Flexible Packaging

Uflex Unveils Super Barrier Polyester Film

Toray Plastics Launches Third Generation of Torayfan Transparent, High-Barrier Polypropylene Packaging Films

Klockner Pentaplast Unveils New Ultra High-Barrier PVdC Film

Product Overview

What are Barrier Resins?

Uses and Benefits of Barrier Resin

Barrier Resins by Type

EVOH Barrier Resin

PVDC Barrier Resin

PEN Barrier Resin

Applications of Barrier Films

Food and Beverage Packaging Industry

Pharmaceutical & Medical Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Agriculture Industry

Industrial Sector

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/egfbxe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment