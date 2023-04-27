Is the Global Anti- Drone System Market Poised to Achieve a Remarkable $6 bn Valuation by 2028? Read the Article to Find Out: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven By the increased use of unidentified drones for terror attacks and illicit activities, as well as the advancement of remote sensing and surveillance technologies, such as automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B), the Global Anti-Drone Systems Market is forecasted to Cross US$ 6 Bn by 2028 says Ken Research Study .

Drones are basically aircraft that can be controlled remotely or fly autonomously by utilizing software-controlled flight information in their embedded systems. They are used for specific tasks, including cargo delivery, inspection, mapping, and more. Most of the drones include an infrared camera, which provides useful thermal imaging for location search, surveying, and rescue services. In addition, some are equipped with the necessary payloads and safety equipment, such as extra lighting and parachute systems.

1. Anti-Drone Systems Market Has Seen Significant Market Growth after a Rise in terror Attacks, and Illicit Activities in 2020

The Global Anti-Drones/Counter Drones Market is expected to witness stable growth during the forecast period, owing to the development of remote sensing technologies, as well as the increasing labor shortage caused by factors, such as the aging population, low wages, and immigration disruption in the COVID-19 pandemic. The global Anti-Drone Systems Market was valued at ~US$ 500 million in 2017, it is estimated to be ~US$ 1,500 million in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of ~US$ 6,000 million by 2028 growing with a CAGR of ~25% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

North America dominated the Global Anti-Drones/Counter Drones Market in 2021, primarily due to the increased utilization of high-tech equipment across industries, and rising government expenditure to support the expansion of UAVs/drones is fueling the region's market growth.

2. Rising Incidences of Security Breaches by Unidentified Drones, As Well As the Advancements in Remote Sensing and Surveillance Technologies Act as a Major Growth Driver for the Global Anti-Drone Systems Market

Drones have become increasingly popular in recent years for aerial photography, search and rescue missions, agriculture, and surveillance and monitoring. A number of countries, including the United States, Brazil, and China, have enacted legislation to regulate and limit the use of drones. Unidentified drones have violated security at a number of locations, including military bases, airports, and jails. As a result, there has been a significant increase in demand for drone defense systems. Furthermore, continuous advances in component, sensing technology, and size have accelerated the growth of automation and monitoring systems, including UAVs/drones, which utilize a number of tools and methods to forecast data and ensure higher productivity, reliability, increased performance, and reduced operating costs.

Interested to Know More about this Report, Request a Sample Report

3. Higher Cost Associated with Drones, And Individuals’ Disinclination to Adapt Advanced Technologies around Them Are Expected to Stifle Market Growth

The high costs associated with UAVs/drones are confining the market growth, as they are mainly embedded with expensive autonomous functionalities that operate using AI-powered navigation and operational software that raise the finished cost of a product. Furthermore, the continued use of traditional techniques, including truck and manual processes for monitoring, surveying, mining, crop spraying, equipment tracking, and more indicates that the portfolio of drones has yet to capture the potential customer base.

Market Taxonomy

By System

Neutralizing Systems

Detection Systems

By Technology

Electronic Systems

Laser Systems

Kinetic Systems

By End-User

Government

Military & Defense

Commercial

Others

Visit this Link :- Request for custom report

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (France, Italy, Germany, Spain, UK, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)

Key Players

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Leonardo S.P.A.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Droneshield ltd

Liteye Systems, Inc.

Dedrone

DeTect Inc.

MBDA

Battelle Memorial Institute

Saab Ab

Boeing

DroneDefense

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to below link:-

Global Anti-Drone Systems Market

Related Reports By Ken Research:-

Global Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Range (Short, Medium, Intermediate, and Intercontinental), Missile Type (Anti-aircraft Missiles, Anti-ship Missiles, Anti-tank Missiles), Missile Defense system (Surface-To-Surface Missiles, Surface-To-Air Missile, Air-To-Surface Missiles, Air-To-Air Missiles, Anti-Ship Missiles, Anti-Tank Missiles) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA))

According to Ken Research Analysis, the Global Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market was valued at ~US$ 20 billion in 2017. The market for Missiles and Missile Defense Systems will be driven by government spending on missiles and missile defense systems across national land and water borders is being driven by rising military budgets in response to rising geopolitical tensions among various countries and fears about terrorism. It is estimated to be ~US$ 26 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of ~US$ 40 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of ~7% during 2022-2028.

India Aviation MRO Market Outlook to 2028 - By Defense, Commercial Aviation and Business Aviation and by Categories (Engine Overhaul, Airframe Heavy Maintenance & Modification, Line/Field Maintenance and Component Overhaul)

The Indian MRO market is forecasted to grow at an expected 5 year CAGR of close to 10% by 2023. The market is estimated to grow at an expected CAGR of 12% in the longer run. In this scenario, the market is expected to experience continuation of high custom duties, taxes and GST which shall prolong the regime of higher expenses than foreign MROs like in Singapore, Dubai or Sri Lanka. As a result, India is expected to lose its MRO market share to its foreign competitors. Moreover, this scenario is characterized by poor implementation of the National Civil Aviation Policy 2016, which aimed to boost the Indian MRO market. However, lack of proper implementation of this policy in the past few years has continued to create problems for Indian MROs and is expected to remain the same in the future.

Global Commercial Drones Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary, and Hybrid), Mode of Operation (Remotely Operated, Semi-Autonomous, and Autonomous), Applications (Mapping & Surveying, Precision Agriculture, Filming & Photography, Inspection & Maintenance,), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA))

According to Ken Research Analysis, the Global Commercial Drones Market was valued at ~US$ 5 billion in 2017, it is estimated to be ~US$ 12 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a ~15% CAGR from 2022 to 2028, with market size of ~US$ 30 billion in 2028. Commercial drones' increased capability in gathering high-resolution images and conducting aerial surveys has resulted in their popularization.

Follow Us –

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube