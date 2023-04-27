Automotive Transmission Systems Global Market Report 2023: Ease of Gear Changing On Congested Roads Drives the Shift towards Automatic Transmission Systems

Dublin, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Transmission Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Automotive Transmission Systems Market to Reach $223.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Transmission Systems estimated at US$155.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$223.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Manual Transmission, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$125.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automatic Transmission segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $42.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR



The Automotive Transmission Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$42.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$48 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$30.2 Billion by the year 2030.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Transmission Systems: Powering the Propulsive System & Moving the Automotive Industry Forward

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Economic Upheavals in the Recent Past: A Retrospective Review

Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth

Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Market for Automotive Transmission Systems

DCT Market Poised for Impressive Growth

Automotive Transmission Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan)

BorgWarner, Inc. (USA)

Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)

FPT Industrial S.p.A. (Italy)

General Motors Company (USA)

Groupe Renault (France)

Honda Transmission Manufacturing of America, Inc. (USA)

Hyundai Motor Company (Korea)

JATCO Ltd. (Japan)

Magna International, Inc. (Canada)

GETRAG B.V. (Germany)

Oerlikon Graziano (Italy)

Ricardo Plc (UK)

Shaanxi Fast Auto Drive Group Company (China)

Subaru Corporation (Japan)

TREMEC (USA)

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

Xtrac Limited (UK)

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Asia to Emerge into the Largest Production Hub for Transmission Systems

Ease of Gear Changing On Congested Roads Drives the Shift towards Automatic Transmission Systems

Regulatory Pressure to Improve Fuel Economy Spurs Demand for High-Speed Transmission Systems

The Gear Count Marches on

Spiraling Focus on Hybrid Electric Vehicles Paves the Way for Electrification of Transmission Systems

Developments in Automotive Electronics Drives Improvements in Electronic Transmissions

Focus on Fuel Efficiency Drives Demand for Lightweight Transmission Systems

CVT Technology Makes a Determined Comeback

Automatic Vis-a-Vis Manual Transmissions

Performance

Pricing and Maintenance Cost

Fuel Economy

Key Technology Trends in Automotive Transmissions Market

Technology Developments to Benefit the Market

Technische Universitat Munchen Develops Lightweight Torque Vectoring Transmission

Researchers Develop Advanced Gearbox to Eliminate Need for Clutches

Supporting Technologies Help Improve Transmission Efficiencies

Innovation in Transmission Components Surges High

STable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities

Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries Provides the Right Climate for Broad Based Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION





