Davie announces funding for the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation (CANADA) to expand the Arctic Corridors and Northern Voices Program

LÉVIS, Quebec, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chantier Davie Canada Inc. (Davie), Canada’s largest shipbuilder and home to the National Icebreaker Centre, today announced funding of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation (CANADA) for the expansion of the Arctic Corridors and Northern Voices program.



The Arctic Corridors and Northern Voices program, a recipient of the Governor General’s Innovation Award, trains Inuit communities in advanced technologies to map culturally sensitive areas in order to inform policy and planning for Arctic marine use and oceans governance. Davie’s initial funding of $150,000 will allow the program to be extended to other Indigenous communities whose regions have not yet been included in the program and who have requested to take part.

“It is by listening to the voices of Indigenous peoples, as well as those of scientists, that we will be able to better know and understand these vulnerable environments in order to better protect them. In this regard, the collective approach of the Arctic Corridors project, alongside Canadian Arctic communities, academics and ship operators, is to be applauded, as they work to identify low-impact shipping lanes and the creation of new marine protected areas,” said H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco.

As the marine and other industries seek to benefit from the opening of Arctic sea routes, the Arctic Corridors and Northern Voices program is training Indigenous communities and providing technology to map areas which are then used to identify and develop management strategies for low-impact shipping corridors.

“Dr. Dawson’s and her team’s work is both impressive and effective. No one knows the Arctic better than the Indigenous communities who have lived there for thousands of years. It’s about training and equipping those Indigenous communities with the tools they need to provide policymakers and the industry with information to ensure that responsible shipping can continue while mitigating the potential for devastating consequences to the local population, the environment and marine life,” said Alex Vicefield, Chairman and CEO of Inocea, Davie’s parent group.

“In what is one of the world’s most ecologically and culturally sensitive oceanic basins and with a sharply increasing level of Arctic shipping, creating these Arctic corridors is absolutely critical.”

Mr. Vicefield added, “We are proud to work with the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation (CANADA) which is leading the way in Arctic conservation. This initiative is strongly linked to our work in building the Canadian government’s future icebreaker fleet which, amongst other things, will be critical for the protection of the Arctic and its Indigenous communities.”

Dr. Jackie Dawson, lead researcher and associate professor and Canada Research Chair in Environment, Society and Policy at the University of Ottawa commented, “Funding from the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation (CANADA) and Davie will allow us to extend the Arctic Corridors program to other Inuit communities who want to take part. Combining western technologies and training with Inuit knowledge has proven to be a highly successful formula in supporting national and international ocean policy. Davie and the National Icebreaker Centre’s role in building a new fleet of icebreakers for the Canadian Coast Guard is of paramount importance to conservation programs and Indigenous communities in the Arctic.”

Dr. Diane Vachon, President of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation (CANADA) added, “The Principality of Monaco and the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation have long been global hubs for both the marine industry and ocean conservation, sharing many common values with Canada, holder of one third of the world’s Arctic. As such, bridging the gap between the marine industry and conservation efforts is a natural fit for the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation (CANADA). We are proud to have Davie as partners in this program.”

Terry Vincent, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources for the Nunatsiavut Government, the governing body of more than 7,000 Beneficiaries of the Labrador Inuit Land Claims Agreement, welcomes the funding announcement.

“The Nunatsiavut Government appreciates the support of Davie to the Nunatsiavut portion of the Arctic Corridors and Northern Voices program,” says Terry Vincent. “It will ensure that there is critical funding for in-person participation of Labrador Inuit in the project, while working with Dr. Dawson’s excellent team. This will ensure that the knowledge of Labrador Inuit is at the forefront of the project, and this will be a critical contribution to the Imappivut Marine Planning Initiative of the Nunatsiavut Government. Having this level of understanding will be imperative to understanding shipping in the Nunatsiavut region, and to ensure future planning is based on the priorities and needs of Labrador Inuit.”

