Stericycle, Inc. Reports Results For the First Quarter 2023

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL) today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.



Revenues for the first quarter were $684.3 million, an increase of 3.0% compared to $664.2 million in the first quarter of 2022, with organic revenues1 growing 7.2%. Income from operations was $40.0 million, compared to $5.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. Net income was $11.2 million, or $0.12 diluted earnings per share, compared to net loss of $14.2 million, or $0.15 diluted loss per share in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted income from operations1 was $84.7 million, compared to $59.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was $0.49, compared to $0.32 in the first quarter of last year. Cash flow from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was an inflow of $49.5 million, compared to an outflow of $38.8 million in the same period of 2022. Free cash flow2 was an inflow of $13.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to an outflow of $76.3 million in the same period of 2022.

KEY BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS:

Grew organic revenues 1 7.2% compared to the first quarter of 2022 with Secure Information Destruction (“SID”) growing 11.8% and Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (“RWCS”) growing 5.0%.

7.2% compared to the first quarter of 2022 with Secure Information Destruction (“SID”) growing 11.8% and Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (“RWCS”) growing 5.0%. Improved adjusted income from operations 1 350 basis points as a percentage of revenue compared to the first quarter of 2022.

350 basis points as a percentage of revenue compared to the first quarter of 2022. Achieved adjusted diluted earnings per share 1 of $0.49, an increase of $0.17 compared to the first quarter of 2022.

of $0.49, an increase of $0.17 compared to the first quarter of 2022. Improved free cash flow 2 by $89.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2022.

by $89.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2022. Reduced our credit agreement defined debt leverage ratio to 3.05X, down 0.23X since December 31, 2022.

Divested our Brazil operations in April 2023, which was our last remaining Latin America business, for an investing cash outflow of approximately $28 million.

“Our first quarter performance is in line with achieving our 2023 guidance as we saw solid performance and improvement across all of our key business priorities,” said Cindy J. Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer.

FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Results

Revenues in the first quarter were $684.3 million, compared to $664.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. The $20.1 million increase was primarily due to organic revenue growth of $24.9 million in SID and $21.8 million in RWCS. Partially offsetting these increases were unfavorable impacts of divestitures of $16.6 million and foreign exchange rates of $10.0 million.

Income from operations in the first quarter was $40.0 million compared to $5.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. The $34.1 million increase was primarily due to gross profit improvement of $16.5 million, primarily driven by revenue flow through and lower selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) of $22.6 million, mainly due to lower adjusted items 1 and bad debt expense. These were partially offset by divestiture losses, net of $5.0 million.

and bad debt expense. These were partially offset by divestiture losses, net of $5.0 million. Net income in the first quarter was $11.2 million, or $0.12 diluted earnings per share, compared to a net loss of $14.2 million, or $0.15 diluted loss per share in the first quarter of 2022. The $25.4 million increase was primarily attributable to higher income from operations of $34.1 million, as explained above, partially offset by higher income tax expense of $5.6 million and interest expense of $4.1 million.

Cash flow from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was an inflow of $49.5 million, compared to an outflow of $38.8 million in the same period of 2022. The year-over-year increase of $88.3 million was primarily driven by Accounts Receivable of $32.9 million, primarily due to an improvement in Days Sales Outstanding (DSO); higher operating income of $30.8 million; lower annual incentive compensation payments of $22.3 million; and other net working capital improvements of $2.3 million.

Cash paid for capital expenditures for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $36.4 million, compared to $37.5 million in the same period of 2022.



Non-GAAP Results1,2

For the first quarter of 2023, organic revenues 1 increased 7.2%, which excludes the impacts of divestitures and foreign exchange rates. In the first quarter 2023, organic revenues 1 for SID increased 11.8% and RWCS increased 5.0%.

increased 7.2%, which excludes the impacts of divestitures and foreign exchange rates. In the first quarter 2023, organic revenues for SID increased 11.8% and RWCS increased 5.0%. Adjusted income from operations 1 was $84.7 million compared to $59.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. As a percentage of revenues, the 350 basis points increase was primarily driven by gross profit improvement of approximately 130 basis points, driven by pricing flow through, and lower SG&A of approximately 210 basis points, mainly due to improved leverage against higher revenues and lower bad debt expense.

was $84.7 million compared to $59.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. As a percentage of revenues, the 350 basis points increase was primarily driven by gross profit improvement of approximately 130 basis points, driven by pricing flow through, and lower SG&A of approximately 210 basis points, mainly due to improved leverage against higher revenues and lower bad debt expense. Adjusted diluted earnings per share 1 was $0.49 compared to $0.32 in the first quarter of 2022. Excluding the impacts of divestitures and foreign exchange rates of $0.02, the remaining $0.19 increase was driven by gross profit flow through of $0.20, lower SG&A of $0.01 and lower income tax expense of $0.01. These were partially offset by higher interest expense of $0.03.

was $0.49 compared to $0.32 in the first quarter of 2022. Excluding the impacts of divestitures and foreign exchange rates of $0.02, the remaining $0.19 increase was driven by gross profit flow through of $0.20, lower SG&A of $0.01 and lower income tax expense of $0.01. These were partially offset by higher interest expense of $0.03. Free cash flow2 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was an inflow of $13.1 million, compared to an outflow of $76.3 million in the same period of 2022. The $89.4 million increase was primarily due to higher cash flow from operations of $88.3 million, as explained above, compared to the first quarter of 2022.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures in the schedules attached hereto.

ABOUT STERICYCLE

Stericycle, Inc., is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 15 countries with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services and secure information destruction. For more information about Stericycle, please visit stericycle.com .

Adjusted financial measures are Non-GAAP measures and exclude adjusting items as described and reconciled to comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures in the Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures contained in this Press Release. Free cash flow is calculated as Net cash from operating activities less Capital expenditures.

STERICYCLE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited) In millions, except per share data Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 %

Revenues 2022 %

Revenues % Change Revenues $ 684.3 100.0 % $ 664.2 100.0 % 3.0 % Cost of revenues 423.3 61.9 % 419.7 63.2 % 0.9 % Gross profit 261.0 38.1 % 244.5 36.8 % 6.7 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 216.0 31.6 % 238.6 35.9 % (9.5) % Divestiture losses, net 5.0 0.7 % — — % nm Income from operations 40.0 5.8 % 5.9 0.9 % nm Interest expense, net (20.4 ) (3.0) % (16.3 ) (2.5) % (25.2) % Other income (expense), net 0.2 — % (0.8 ) (0.1) % 125.0 % Income (Loss) before income taxes 19.8 2.9 % (11.2 ) (1.7) % 276.8 % Income tax expense (8.5 ) (1.2) % (2.9 ) (0.4) % 193.1 % Net income (loss) 11.3 1.7 % (14.1 ) (2.1) % 180.1 % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (0.1 ) — % (0.1 ) — % — % Net income (loss) attributable to Stericycle, Inc. common shareholders $ 11.2 1.6 % $ (14.2 ) (2.1) % 178.9 % Income (Loss) per common share attributable to Stericycle, Inc. common shareholders: Basic $ 0.12 $ (0.15 ) 180.0 % Diluted $ 0.12 $ (0.15 ) 180.0 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 92.3 92.0 Diluted 92.7 92.0

nm - percentage change not meaningful







STATISTICS - U.S. GAAP AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) In millions, except per share data Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 %

Revenues 2022 %

Revenues Statistics - U.S. GAAP Effective tax rate 42.9 % (25.9) % Statistics - Adjusted (1) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 176.3 25.8 % $ 185.5 27.9 % Adjusted income from operations $ 84.7 12.4 % $ 59.0 8.9 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 111.3 16.3 % $ 86.3 13.0 % Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders $ 45.5 6.6 % $ 29.1 4.4 % Adjusted effective tax rate 29.5 % 30.3 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.32 Adjusted diluted shares outstanding 92.7 92.3

(1) Adjusted financial measures are Non-GAAP measures and exclude adjusting items as described and reconciled to comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures in the Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures contained in this Press Release.







STATISTICS - U.S. GAAP AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited) In millions Three Months Ended

March 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, Change 2023 % Revenues 2022 % Revenues $ % Revenues Statistics - Adjusted (1) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 176.3 25.8 % $ 163.8 24.4 % $ 12.5 1.3 %

(1) Adjusted financial measures are Non-GAAP measures and exclude adjusting items as described and reconciled to comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures in the Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures contained in this Press Release.





STERICYCLE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) In millions, except per share data March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 60.0 $ 56.0 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $50.2 in 2023 and $53.3 in 2022 419.5 414.5 Prepaid expenses 34.7 33.2 Other current assets 49.5 55.0 Total Current Assets 563.7 558.7 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation of $677.1 in 2023 and $657.7 in 2022 713.0 715.7 Operating lease right-of-use assets 414.7 398.9 Goodwill 2,787.8 2,784.9 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization of $853.1 in 2023 and $823.3 in 2022 784.8 811.1 Other assets 68.0 64.8 Total Assets $ 5,332.0 $ 5,334.1 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 16.2 $ 22.3 Bank overdrafts 2.4 2.9 Accounts payable 195.3 213.5 Accrued liabilities 220.7 244.1 Operating lease liabilities 95.4 91.2 Other current liabilities 50.5 47.9 Total Current Liabilities 580.5 621.9 Long-term debt, net 1,486.5 1,484.0 Long-term operating lease liabilities 340.2 329.0 Deferred income taxes 431.8 427.0 Long-term income taxes payable 11.4 11.8 Other liabilities 35.6 35.9 Total Liabilities 2,886.0 2,909.6 Commitments and contingencies EQUITY Common stock (par value $0.01 per share, 120.0 shares authorized, 92.4 and 92.2 issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022, respectively) 0.9 0.9 Additional paid-in capital 1,289.2 1,285.4 Retained earnings 1,422.0 1,410.8 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (266.7 ) (276.9 ) Total Stericycle, Inc.’s Equity 2,445.4 2,420.2 Noncontrolling interests 0.6 4.3 Total Equity 2,446.0 2,424.5 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 5,332.0 $ 5,334.1









STERICYCLE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) In millions Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 11.3 $ (14.1 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation 26.6 27.3 Intangible amortization 28.2 32.4 Stock-based compensation expense 6.9 4.8 Deferred income taxes 4.7 0.7 Divestiture losses, net 5.0 — Asset impairments, (gain) loss on disposal of property plant and equipment and other charges (0.4 ) 0.3 Other, net 0.5 0.6 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4.4 ) (37.3 ) Prepaid expenses (1.4 ) 2.9 Accounts payable (6.3 ) (2.1 ) Accrued liabilities (17.4 ) (40.9 ) Other assets and liabilities (3.8 ) (13.4 ) Net cash from operating activities 49.5 (38.8 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (36.4 ) (37.5 ) Proceeds from divestiture of businesses, net 0.9 — Other, net 1.0 0.7 Net cash from investing activities (34.5 ) (36.8 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments of long-term debt and other obligations (7.8 ) (5.6 ) Repayments of foreign bank debt (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Proceeds from credit facility 286.9 364.4 Repayments of credit facility (283.0 ) (272.5 ) Repayment of bank overdrafts (0.5 ) (0.7 ) Payments of finance lease obligations (0.7 ) (0.9 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of (payments of) taxes from withheld shares (4.9 ) (5.2 ) Payments to noncontrolling interest (1.5 ) — Net cash from financing activities (11.6 ) 79.4 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 0.6 0.2 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 4.0 4.0 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 56.0 55.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 60.0 $ 59.6 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Interest paid, net of capitalized interest $ 32.8 $ 28.0 Income taxes paid, net $ 0.4 $ 1.4 Capital expenditures in Accounts payable $ 18.8 $ 17.5 Free Cash Flow (1) $ 13.1 $ (76.3 )

(1) Free Cash Flow is calculated as Net cash from operating activities less Capital expenditures.









Table 1–A: REVENUE CHANGES BY SERVICE AND SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) –

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 and 2022 Three Months Ended March 31, In millions Components of Change (%) (1) 2023 2022 Change ($) Change (%) Organic Growth (2) Divestitures Foreign Exchange (3) Revenue by Service Regulated Waste and Compliance Services $ 451.3 $ 452.6 $ (1.3 ) (0.3) % 5.0 % (3.7) % (1.4) % Secure Information Destruction Services 233.0 211.6 21.4 10.1 % 11.8 % — % (1.7) % Total Revenues $ 684.3 $ 664.2 $ 20.1 3.0 % 7.2 % (2.5) % (1.5) % North America Regulated Waste and Compliance Services $ 368.7 $ 362.1 $ 6.6 1.8 % 6.5 % (4.1) % (0.3) % Secure Information Destruction Services 204.7 181.6 23.1 12.7 % 13.4 % — % (0.7) % Total North America Segment $ 573.4 $ 543.7 $ 29.7 5.5 % 8.8 % (2.7) % (0.4) % International Regulated Waste and Compliance Services $ 82.6 $ 90.5 $ (7.9 ) (8.8) % (0.7) % (1.9) % (6.2) % Secure Information Destruction Services 28.3 30.0 (1.7 ) (5.6) % 2.1 % — % (7.7) % Total International Segment $ 110.9 $ 120.5 $ (9.6 ) (8.0) % — % (1.5) % (6.5) %

See footnote descriptions below Table 1 – B





Table 1–B: COMPONENTS OF REVENUE CHANGE IN DOLLARS (UNAUDITED) (In millions) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 Organic Growth (2) $ 46.7 Divestitures (16.6 ) Foreign exchange (3) (10.0 ) Total Change $ 20.1

(1) Components of Change (%) in summation may not crossfoot to the total Change (%) due to rounding.

(2) Organic growth is the change in revenues which includes SOP (sorted office paper) pricing and volume and excludes the impact of divestitures and foreign exchange.

(3) The comparisons at constant currency rates (foreign exchange) reflect comparative local currency balances at prior period’s foreign exchange rates. Stericycle calculated these percentages by taking current period reported Revenues less the respective prior period reported Revenues, divided by the prior period reported Revenues, all at the respective prior period’s foreign exchange rates. This measure provides information on the change in Revenues assuming that foreign currency exchange rates have not changed between the prior and the current period. Management believes the use of this measure aids in the understanding of changes in Revenues without the impact of foreign currency.









RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

Table 2-A: THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 and 2022 (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Selling,

General and Administrative Expenses Income from Operations Net Income

Attributable to Common Shareholders c Diluted Earnings

Per Share U.S. GAAP Financial Measures $ 216.0 $ 40.0 $ 11.2 $ 0.12 Adjustments: ERP and System Modernization 1 (2.7 ) 2.7 2.1 0.02 Intangible Amortization 2 (28.2 ) 28.2 21.9 0.24 Portfolio Optimization 3 (0.6 ) 5.6 5.4 0.06 Litigation, Settlements and Regulatory Compliance 4 (8.2 ) 8.2 4.9 0.05 Total Adjustments (39.7 ) 44.7 34.3 0.37 Adjusted Financial Measures a $ 176.3 $ 84.7 $ 45.5 $ 0.49 Depreciation 26.6 Adjusted EBITDA b $ 111.3





(In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Selling,

General and Administrative Expenses Income from Operations Net (Loss) Income

Attributable to Common Shareholders c Diluted (Loss) Earnings

Per Share U.S. GAAP Financial Measures $ 238.6 $ 5.9 $ (14.2 ) $ (0.15 ) Adjustments: ERP and System Modernization 1 (5.6 ) 5.6 4.2 0.05 Intangible Amortization 2 (32.4 ) 32.4 25.2 0.27 Portfolio Optimization 3 (1.3 ) 1.3 1.0 0.01 Litigation, Settlements and Regulatory Compliance 4 (13.8 ) 13.8 12.9 0.14 Total Adjustments (53.1 ) 53.1 43.3 0.47 Adjusted Financial Measures a $ 185.5 $ 59.0 $ 29.1 $ 0.32 Depreciation 27.3 Adjusted EBITDA b $ 86.3





(In millions, except per share data) First Quarter 2023 Change Compared to First Quarter 2022 Selling,

General and Administrative Expenses Income from Operations Net Income (Loss)

Attributable to Common Shareholders Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share U.S. GAAP Financial Measures $ (22.6 ) $ 34.1 $ 25.4 $ 0.27 Adjustments: ERP and System Modernization 2.9 (2.9 ) (2.1 ) (0.03 ) Intangible Amortization 4.2 (4.2 ) (3.3 ) (0.03 ) Portfolio Optimization 0.7 4.3 4.4 0.05 Litigation, Settlements and Regulatory Compliance 5.6 (5.6 ) (8.0 ) (0.09 ) Total Adjustments 13.4 (8.4 ) (9.0 ) (0.10 ) Adjusted Financial Measures $ (9.2 ) $ 25.7 $ 16.4 $ 0.17 Depreciation (0.7 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 25.0



The following table provides adjustments to Income from operations categorized as follows:

(In millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Non-Cash Related 5 $ 33.1 $ 32.4 Cash Related 11.6 20.7 Total $ 44.7 $ 53.1

U.S. GAAP results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 include:

ERP and System Modernization: In 2023 and 2022, SG&A includes $2.7 million and $5.6 million, respectively, of consulting and professional fees related to our ERP and system modernization. Intangible Amortization: Intangible amortization expense from acquisitions. Portfolio Optimization: Divestitures losses, net for the three months ended March 31, 2023 includes a $5.0 million loss (inclusive of $0.1 million related to deal costs) related to the divestiture of our International container manufacturing operations. In 2023 and 2022, SG&A includes $0.6 million and $1.3 million, respectively, primarily of consulting and professional fees associated with our portfolio optimization efforts. Litigation, Settlements, and Regulatory Compliance: In 2023 and 2022, SG&A includes $14.2 million and $4.6 million, respectively, of primarily consulting and professional fees and estimated contingent liability provisions related to certain litigation, settlement and regulatory compliance matters. Additionally, 2023 includes a value-added tax reclaim credit of $6.0 million. 2022 includes an additional FCPA settlement expense of $9.2 million. Non-Cash Related Adjustments : In 2023 and 2022, non-cash related adjustments include $33.1 million and $32.4 million, respectively, consisting of intangible amortization and portfolio optimization items.