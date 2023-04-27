American Airlines Reports First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) today reported its first-quarter 2023 financial results, including:



First-quarter net income of $10 million, or $0.02 per diluted share. Excluding net special items 1 , first-quarter net income of $33 million, or $0.05 per diluted share.

Record first-quarter revenue of $12.2 billion, which represents a 37% increase year over year.

Generated record operating cash flow of $3.3 billion 2 and record free cash flow of $3.0 billion 2 in the first quarter.

Ended the quarter with $14.4 billion of total available liquidity.

Reiterating full-year 2023 adjusted earnings per diluted share3 target of $2.50 to $3.50.



“The American Airlines team ran a great operation and delivered on our financial guidance for the quarter, resulting in a first-quarter profit for the first time in four years,” said American’s CEO Robert Isom. “Looking ahead to the remainder of 2023, we remain focused on reliability, profitability, strengthening the balance sheet, and creating even more value for our shareholders, team members, customers and the communities we serve.”

Running a reliable operation

The American Airlines team delivered a strong operational performance during the first quarter. American and its regional partners operated more than 476,000 flights in the first quarter, with an average load factor of 80.0%.

American delivered its best-ever first quarter completion factor and controllable completion factor, resulting in 13 mainline, 11 regional, and five combined mainline and regional zero-cancellation days, a significant improvement over the same period last year. American also outperformed the industry in on-time departures for the quarter, ranking first among the nine largest U.S. carriers.

Returning to profitability

American produced revenues of $12.2 billion in the quarter, a record for the first quarter and an increase of 37% versus the first quarter of 2022 on 9.2% more capacity. The strong revenue performance was driven by the continued strength of the demand environment. The company produced an operating margin of 3.6% on a GAAP basis and 3.7% excluding the impact of net special items. American produced net income of $10 million in the first quarter on a GAAP basis.

Demand for American’s product remains strong. Domestic and short-haul international revenue continue to perform well, and the airline has seen noticeable strength in long-haul international demand and yield performance this year.

American will make a profit-sharing payment to its team members for the first time in three years. The company has accrued approximately $211 million to its profit-sharing pool, which for the purposes of 2022 was measured as the 12-month period ended March 31, 2023, and will be paid to team members in May.

Liquidity and balance sheet

American generated record operating and free cash flow of $3.3 billion2 and $3.0 billion2, respectively, in the first quarter. The company reduced total debt4 by more than $850 million in the quarter. Strengthening the balance sheet continues to be a top priority, and the company is approximately 60% of the way to its goal of reducing total debt by $15 billion by the end of 2025. As of March 31, 2023, American had reduced its total debt by more than $9 billion from peak levels in the second quarter of 2021. The company ended the quarter with approximately $14.4 billion of total available liquidity, comprised of cash and short-term investments plus undrawn capacity under revolving and other short-term credit facilities.

Guidance and investor update

Based on demand trends and the current fuel price forecast and excluding the impact of special items, the company expects its second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per diluted share3 to be between $1.20 and $1.40. American continues to expect its full-year 2023 adjusted earnings per diluted share3 to be between $2.50 and $3.50. The company’s forecasts include the estimated impact of anticipated new labor agreements.

For additional financial forecasting detail, please refer to the company’s investor update, furnished with this press release with the SEC on Form 8-K. This filing will also be available at aa.com/investorrelations.

Conference call and webcast details

The company will conduct a live audio webcast of its financial results conference call at 7:30 a.m. CT today. The call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at aa.com/investorrelations. An archive of the webcast will be available on the website through May 27.

Notes

See the accompanying notes in the financial tables section of this press release for further explanation, including a reconciliation of free cash flow and all GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.

The company recognized $23 million of net special items after the effect of taxes in the first quarter, which principally included charges associated with debt refinancings and extinguishments. Excludes the cash flow impact of financial assistance received pursuant to Payroll Support Program Agreements with the U.S. Department of the Treasury in prior periods. Please see the accompanying notes for the company’s definition of free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance excludes the impact of net special items. The company is unable to reconcile certain forward-looking projections to GAAP as the nature or amount of net special items cannot be determined at this time. All references to total debt include debt, finance leases, operating lease liabilities and pension obligations.

About American Airlines Group

To Care for People on Life’s Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company’s stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what’s happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements and information

Certain of the statements contained in this report should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “continue,” “seek,” “target,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “if current trends continue,” “optimistic,” “forecast” and other similar words. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the company’s plans, objectives, expectations, intentions, estimates and strategies for the future, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the company’s current objectives, beliefs and expectations, and they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and financial position and timing of certain events to differ materially from the information in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those set forth herein as well as in the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 (especially in Part I, Item 2. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors), and other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in the company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in the forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. The company does not assume any obligation to publicly update or supplement any forward-looking statement to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting these forward-looking statements other than as required by law. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the statement.









American Airlines Group Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) 3 Months Ended March 31, Percent Increase 2023 2022 (Decrease) Operating revenues: Passenger $ 11,103 $ 7,818 42.0 Cargo 223 364 (38.7 ) Other 863 717 20.4 Total operating revenues 12,189 8,899 37.0 Operating expenses: Aircraft fuel and related taxes 3,167 2,502 26.6 Salaries, wages and benefits 3,281 3,154 4.1 Regional expenses: Regional operating expenses 1,062 972 9.2 Regional depreciation and amortization 80 80 0.6 Maintenance, materials and repairs 712 617 15.4 Other rent and landing fees 708 678 4.4 Aircraft rent 344 353 (2.5 ) Selling expenses 438 332 31.8 Depreciation and amortization 486 492 (1.2 ) Special items, net 13 157 (91.4 ) Other 1,460 1,285 13.5 Total operating expenses 11,751 10,622 10.6 Operating income (loss) 438 (1,723 ) nm (1) Nonoperating income (expense): Interest income 125 8 nm Interest expense, net (540 ) (463 ) 16.6 Other income (expense), net (6 ) 92 nm Total nonoperating expense, net (421 ) (363 ) 16.0 Income (loss) before income taxes 17 (2,086 ) nm Income tax provision (benefit) 7 (451 ) nm Net income (loss) $ 10 $ (1,635 ) nm Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.02 $ (2.52 ) Diluted $ 0.02 $ (2.52 ) Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 652,000 649,503 Diluted 656,707 649,503 Note: Percent change may not recalculate due to rounding. (1) Not meaningful or greater than 100% change.





American Airlines Group Inc. Consolidated Operating Statistics (1) (Unaudited) 3 Months Ended March 31, Increase 2023 2022 (Decrease) Revenue passenger miles (millions) 52,014 44,290 17.4 % Available seat miles (ASM) (millions) 65,006 59,533 9.2 % Passenger load factor (percent) 80.0 74.4 5.6 pts Yield (cents) 21.35 17.65 20.9 % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 17.08 13.13 30.1 % Total revenue per ASM (cents) 18.75 14.95 25.4 % Cargo ton miles (millions) 422 536 (21.2 ) % Cargo yield per ton mile (cents) 52.75 67.81 (22.2 ) % Fuel consumption (gallons in millions) 965 894 7.9 % Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes (dollars per gallon) 3.28 2.80 17.3 % Operating cost per ASM (cents) 18.08 17.84 1.3 % Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items (cents) 18.06 17.58 2.7 % Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel (cents) 13.18 13.38 (1.4 ) % Passenger enplanements (thousands) 48,232 42,722 12.9 % Departures (thousands): Mainline 275 241 13.8 % Regional 201 231 (12.8 ) % Total 476 472 0.8 % Average stage length (miles): Mainline 1,123 1,158 (3.0 ) % Regional 469 484 (3.2 ) % Total 846 828 2.2 % Aircraft at end of period: Mainline (2) 931 881 5.7 % Regional (3) 533 572 (6.8 ) % Total 1,464 1,453 0.8 % Full-time equivalent employees at end of period: Mainline 103,100 100,500 2.6 % Regional (4) 27,700 26,500 4.5 % Total 130,800 127,000 3.0 % Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding. (1) Unless otherwise noted, operating statistics include mainline and regional operations. Regional includes wholly-owned regional airline subsidiaries and operating results from capacity purchase carriers. (2) Excludes six Boeing 737-800 mainline aircraft that are in temporary storage at March 31, 2023. (3) Includes aircraft owned and leased by American as well as aircraft operated by third-party regional carriers under capacity purchase agreements. Excluded from the aircraft count above are 70 regional aircraft that are in temporary storage at March 31, 2023 as follows: 41 Embraer 145, 19 Bombardier CRJ 700, five Embraer 170, four Bombardier CRJ 900 and one Embraer 175. (4) Regional full-time equivalent employees only include our wholly-owned regional airline subsidiaries.





American Airlines Group Inc. Consolidated Revenue Statistics by Region (Unaudited) 3 Months Ended March 31, Increase 2023 2022 (Decrease) Domestic (1) Revenue passenger miles (millions) 35,750 32,632 9.6 % Available seat miles (ASM) (millions) 44,554 41,873 6.4 % Passenger load factor (percent) 80.2 77.9 2.3 pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 8,037 6,060 32.6 % Yield (cents) 22.48 18.57 21.1 % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 18.04 14.47 24.6 % Latin America (2) Revenue passenger miles (millions) 9,008 7,652 17.7 % Available seat miles (millions) 10,510 10,310 1.9 % Passenger load factor (percent) 85.7 74.2 11.5 pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 1,915 1,227 56.1 % Yield (cents) 21.26 16.04 32.6 % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 18.22 11.90 53.1 % Atlantic Revenue passenger miles (millions) 5,821 3,605 61.5 % Available seat miles (millions) 8,242 6,380 29.2 % Passenger load factor (percent) 70.6 56.5 14.1 pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 931 466 99.6 % Yield (cents) 16.00 12.94 23.6 % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 11.30 7.31 54.5 % Pacific Revenue passenger miles (millions) 1,435 401 nm Available seat miles (millions) 1,700 970 75.3 % Passenger load factor (percent) 84.4 41.4 43.0 pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 220 65 nm Yield (cents) 15.30 16.13 (5.2 % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 12.91 6.67 93.5 % Total International Revenue passenger miles (millions) 16,264 11,658 39.5 % Available seat miles (millions) 20,452 17,660 15.8 % Passenger load factor (percent) 79.5 66.0 13.5 pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 3,066 1,758 74.4 % Yield (cents) 18.85 15.08 25.0 % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 14.99 9.96 50.6 % Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding. (1) Domestic results include Canada, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. (2) Latin America results include the Caribbean.





Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Information to Non-GAAP Financial Information American Airlines Group Inc. (the Company) sometimes uses financial measures that are derived from the condensed consolidated financial statements but that are not presented in accordance with GAAP to understand and evaluate its current operating performance and to allow for period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures may also provide useful information to investors and others. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies, and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flow or liquidity prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company is providing a reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable financial measures on a GAAP basis.



The tables below present the reconciliations of the following GAAP measures to their non-GAAP measures:



- Operating Income (Loss) (GAAP measure) to Operating Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)

- Operating Margin (GAAP measure) to Operating Margin Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)

- Pre-Tax Income (Loss) (GAAP measure) to Pre-Tax Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)

- Pre-Tax Margin (GAAP measure) to Pre-Tax Margin Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)

- Net Income (Loss) (GAAP measure) to Net Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)

- Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (GAAP measure) to Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)



Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's current operating performance and to allow for period-to-period comparisons. As net special items may vary from period-to-period in nature and amount, the adjustment to exclude net special items allows management an additional tool to understand the Company’s core operating performance.



Additionally, the tables below present the reconciliations of total operating costs (GAAP measure) to total operating costs excluding net special items and fuel (non-GAAP measure) and total operating costs per ASM (CASM) to CASM excluding net special items and fuel. Management uses total operating costs excluding net special items and fuel and CASM excluding net special items and fuel to evaluate the Company's current operating performance and for period-to-period comparisons. The price of fuel, over which the Company has no control, impacts the comparability of period-to-period financial performance. The adjustment to exclude fuel and net special items allows management an additional tool to understand and analyze the Company’s non-fuel costs and core operating performance. 3 Months Ended March 31, Percent Increase Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items 2023 2022 (Decrease) (in millions) Operating income (loss) as reported $ 438 $ (1,723 ) Operating net special items: Mainline operating special items, net (1) 13 157 Operating income (loss) excluding net special items $ 451 $ (1,566 ) nm Calculation of Operating Margin Operating income (loss) as reported $ 438 $ (1,723 ) Total operating revenues as reported $ 12,189 $ 8,899 Operating margin 3.6 % (19.4 %) Calculation of Operating Margin Excluding Net Special Items Operating income (loss) excluding net special items $ 451 $ (1,566 ) Total operating revenues as reported $ 12,189 $ 8,899 Operating margin excluding net special items 3.7 % (17.6 %) Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items Pre-tax income (loss) as reported $ 17 $ (2,086 ) Pre-tax net special items: Mainline operating special items, net (1) 13 157 Nonoperating special items, net (2) 15 3 Total pre-tax net special items 28 160 Pre-tax income (loss) excluding net special items $ 45 $ (1,926 ) nm Calculation of Pre-Tax Margin Pre-tax income (loss) as reported $ 17 $ (2,086 ) Total operating revenues as reported $ 12,189 $ 8,899 Pre-tax margin 0.1 % (23.4 %) Calculation of Pre-Tax Margin Excluding Net Special Items Pre-tax income (loss) excluding net special items $ 45 $ (1,926 ) Total operating revenues as reported $ 12,189 $ 8,899 Pre-tax margin excluding net special items 0.4 % (21.6 %) 3 Months Ended March 31, Percent Increase Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items 2023 2022 (Decrease) (in millions, except share and per share amounts) Net income (loss) as reported $ 10 $ (1,635 ) Net special items: Total pre-tax net special items (1), (2) 28 160 Net tax effect of net special items (5 ) (35 ) Net income (loss) excluding net special items $ 33 $ (1,510 ) nm Reconciliation of Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Excluding Net Special Items Net income (loss) excluding net special items $ 33 $ (1,510 ) Shares used for computation (in thousands): Basic 652,000 649,503 Diluted 656,707 649,503 Earnings (loss) per share excluding net special items: Basic $ 0.05 $ (2.32 ) Diluted $ 0.05 $ (2.32 ) Reconciliation of Total Operating Costs per ASM Excluding Net Special Items and Fuel Total operating expenses as reported $ 11,751 $ 10,622 Operating net special items: Mainline operating special items, net (1) (13 ) (157 ) Total operating expenses excluding net special items 11,738 10,465 Aircraft fuel and related taxes (3,167 ) (2,502 ) Total operating expenses excluding net special items and fuel $ 8,571 $ 7,963 (in cents) Total operating expenses per ASM as reported 18.08 17.84 Operating net special items per ASM: Mainline operating special items, net (1) (0.02 ) (0.26 ) Total operating expenses per ASM excluding net special items 18.06 17.58 Aircraft fuel and related taxes per ASM (4.87 ) (4.20 ) Total operating expenses per ASM excluding net special items and fuel 13.18 13.38 Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding. FOOTNOTES: (1) The 2022 first quarter mainline operating special items, net principally included a non-cash impairment charge to write down the carrying value of the Company's retired Airbus A330 fleet to the estimated fair value due to the market conditions for certain used aircraft. The Company retired its Airbus A330 fleet in 2020 as a result of the decline in demand for air travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (2) Principally included charges associated with debt refinancings and extinguishments.





American Airlines Group Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions)(Unaudited) 3 Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,333 $ 1,185 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures, net of aircraft purchase deposit returns (505 ) (807 ) Purchases of short-term investments (5,131 ) (7,035 ) Sales of short-term investments 2,666 7,089 Decrease in restricted short-term investments 29 36 Other investing activities 145 (54 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,796 ) (771 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on long-term debt and finance leases (2,326 ) (661 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 1,824 367 Other financing activities (37 ) (16 ) Net cash used in financing activities (539 ) (310 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash (2 ) 104 Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 586 408 (1) Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 584 $ 512 (1) The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and restricted cash to amounts reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets: Cash $ 452 $ 376 Restricted cash included in restricted cash and short-term investments 132 136 Total cash and restricted cash $ 584 $ 512





Free Cash Flow The Company's free cash flow summary is presented in the table below, which is a non-GAAP measure that management believes is useful information to investors and others in evaluating the Company's ability to generate cash from its core operating performance that is available for use to reinvest in the business or to reduce debt. The Company defines free cash flows as net cash provided by operating activities less net cash used in investing activities, adjusted for (1) net purchases of short-term investments and (2) change in restricted cash. We believe that calculating free cash flow as adjusted for these items is more useful for investors because short-term investment activity and restricted cash are not representative of activity core to our operations.



This non-GAAP measure may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies, and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flow or liquidity prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our calculation of free cash flow is not intended, and should not be used, to measure the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures because, among other things, it excludes mandatory debt service requirements and certain other non-discretionary expenditures. 3 Months Ended

March 31, 2023 (in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,333 Adjusted net cash used in investing activities (1) (317 ) Free cash flow $ 3,016 (1) The following table provides a reconciliation of adjusted net cash used in investing activities for the three months ended March 31, 2023 (in millions): Net cash used in investing activities $ (2,796 ) Adjustments: Net purchases of short-term investments 2,465 Decrease in restricted cash 14 Adjusted net cash used in investing activities $ (317 )





American Airlines Group Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, except shares) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash $ 452 $ 440 Short-term investments 11,041 8,525 Restricted cash and short-term investments 955 995 Accounts receivable, net 1,989 2,138 Aircraft fuel, spare parts and supplies, net 2,308 2,279 Prepaid expenses and other 907 892 Total current assets 17,652 15,269 Operating property and equipment Flight equipment 40,020 39,703 Ground property and equipment 10,030 9,913 Equipment purchase deposits 640 613 Total property and equipment, at cost 50,690 50,229 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (20,546 ) (20,029 ) Total property and equipment, net 30,144 30,200 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,838 8,094 Other assets Goodwill 4,091 4,091 Intangibles, net 2,057 2,059 Deferred tax asset 3,088 3,099 Other assets 1,916 1,904 Total other assets 11,152 11,153 Total assets $ 66,786 $ 64,716 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt and finance leases $ 3,579 $ 3,274 Accounts payable 2,455 2,149 Accrued salaries and wages 1,809 1,713 Air traffic liability 9,053 6,745 Loyalty program liability 3,486 3,169 Operating lease liabilities 1,439 1,465 Other accrued liabilities 2,769 2,981 Total current liabilities 24,590 21,496 Noncurrent liabilities Long-term debt and finance leases, net of current maturities 31,586 32,389 Pension and postretirement benefits 2,737 2,837 Loyalty program liability 5,881 5,976 Operating lease liabilities 6,325 6,559 Other liabilities 1,438 1,258 Total noncurrent liabilities 47,967 49,019 Stockholders' equity (deficit) Common stock, 652,817,674 shares outstanding at March 31, 2023 7 6 Additional paid-in capital 7,290 7,291 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,567 ) (4,585 ) Retained deficit (8,501 ) (8,511 ) Total stockholders' deficit (5,771 ) (5,799 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 66,786 $ 64,716

Corporate Communications

mediarelations@aa.com

Investor Relations

investor.relations@aa.com