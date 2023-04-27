Global Demand for Material Buggy Is Estimated to Surge at a CAGR of 6.9% By 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Material buggy is a material handling equipment widely used at construction or mining sites to move material across the sites with ease. The global material buggy market is estimated to be valued at US$ 285.7 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2023–2033 and reach a valuation of US$ 561.4 million in 2033.



Over the years, research and development powered by advanced technology have enabled market players to bring innovative products to cater to the need of the end-users.

Further, construction and mining activities are increasing, and countries such as China, Zimbabwe, and India are investing in increasing mining capacities, which employ material buggies for effectively handling materials, thus, driving the material buggies sales.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5793

Electric material buggies are gaining traction. Despite the energy crisis witnessed by numerous economies such as Switzerland, Germany, and others, in the past few months, the adoption of the material buggy has increased, as fuel prices are skyrocketing which remains a pain point to pockets of the end-users.

Report Attributes Details Material Buggy Market Size (2022A) US$ 267.8 Million Estimated Market Value (2023E) US$ 285.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (2033F) US$ 561.4 Million Global Market Growth Rate (2023–2033) 6.9% CAGR No. of Pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 196 Tables No. of Figures 154 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Material buggy market is estimated to witness an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 310.5 million between 2023 and 2033

It is estimated that the material buggy market to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023–2033

Electric engine segment is registered to grow at a rate of 9.7% during the forecast period

Based on engine power 20 to 25 hp is estimated to gain 155.4 BPS in 2033 over 2023

East Asia projected a growth rate of 4.7% from 2018–2022 and is estimated to witness a 9.5% growth rate during 2023–2033



“Demand for Material Handling Equipment from Ongoing Construction and Mining Sites is Likely to Drive Material Buggy Market in the Long Run” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Material Buggy Industry Research

By Engine: Electric Petrol Diesel Gas

By Type: Tracked Wheel

By Payload: Below 600 kg 600 to 800 kg 800 to 1000 kg 1000 to 1200 kg More than 1200 kg

By Moving Speed: Less than 10 km/hr 10 to 12 km/hr 12 to 14 km/hr 14 to 16 km/hr

By Engine Power: Less than 10 hp 10 to 15 hp 15 to 20 hp 20 to 25 hp

By Sales Channel: Direct Sales Distributor Sales

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5793

Market Growth Stratagems

Manufacturers are introducing various innovative products to remain competitive in the market and curb the demand pool by leveraging the power of technology and research which is increasing the competition in the material buggy market.

Development and commercialization of fully-automated material buggies are at the nascent stage and during the growth phase the market will witness a paradigm shift in demand patterns, which enable new entrants to penetrate the market with their innovative products and technology.

Manufacturers such as Toro, Hinova, and others, are relying on advancing technologies and research and development to develop wholly automated and lightweight material buggies for easy handling at mining sites. Further, rental services and the adoption of the digital platform to display digital shelves coupled with low pricing are prominent strategies adopted by market players to remain competitive in the market.

Key Companies Profiled

The Toro Company

Ecovolve

Allen Engineering

Bartell Global

Hinowa

Altrad Belle Light Construction Equipment

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5793

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the material buggy market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the engine (electric, petrol, diesel, and gas), type (tracked and wheel), payload (below 600 kg, 600 to 800 kg, 800 to 1000 kg, 1000 to 1200 kg, and more than 1200 kg), moving speed (less than 10 km/hr, 10 to 12 km/hr, 12 to 14 km/hr, and 14 to 16 km/hr), engine power (less than 10 hp, 10 to 15 hp, 15 to 20 hp, and 20 to 25 hp), sales channel (direct sales and distributor sales), and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Pallet Trucks Market Size: The global pallet trucks market size is estimated to cross US$ 57 Bn at an impressive CAGR of 6.9% over the course of forecast duration (2019-2028). The standard pallet trucks appear to be the prominent contributor in terms of value share.

Rough Terrain Lift Trucks Market Sales: This report examines the global sales of rough terrain lift trucks from 2016 to 2020. A market forecast is provided for the year 2021-2031. Staving off of COVID-19 induced recessionary pressures have restored projections across core industries such as mining and construction, two main end-users of rough terrain lift trucks.

Mobile Pallet Trucks Market Share: The global mobile pallet trucks market is set to surpass a valuation of US$ 25 Billion in 2023 and further expand at a CAGR of 7.3% to reach US$ 50.7 Billion by the end of 2033.

Industrial Workboats Market Demand: The global industrial workboats market demand expanding rapidly at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2032. The market valuation has reached US$ 2.5 billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass US$ 4.6 billion by the end of 2032,

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Connect to Analyst: Shubham Patidar

Email : shubham@factmr.com

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube