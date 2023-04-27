GXO Releases 2022 ESG Report

Company updates progress on ESG initiatives and expansion of its ESG scorecard, including two new public safety targets



Report highlights key role logistics plays in helping customers

around the globe meet their own ESG goals

GREENWICH, Conn., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today the release of its 2022 ESG Report. The report features an expanded new “ESG Scorecard” with six global goals tied to GXO’s material ESG issues and two new public safety targets.

“We are pleased to continue sharing GXO’s progress towards enabling the circular economy and the innovative ways in which we help our customers achieve their own ESG goals,” said Malcolm Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, GXO. “This year’s report introduces sweeping new ESG goals focused on the issues that are most critical to our business and our people. We have also announced new safety targets in all regions as we continue our journey to operational excellence.”

GXO’s ESG Report provides its stakeholders an accessible resource for learning more about the company’s ESG efforts and for tracking progress towards goals. Highlights from 2022 include:

A 17.4% reduction in scope 1 and 2 emissions since 2019.

More than 1.2 million hours of training and development provided to team members as part of building a workplace that cares for and develops team members.

Launching the company’s Business Partner Code of Conduct to better manage ethical conduct in its supply chain.





The 2022 Report also introduces targets linked to GXO’s number one value – safety. Building on its industry-leading safety record, the company is setting targets using the most representative regional metric to accelerate its journey on the path to operational excellence:

In Americas and Asia Pacific operations, reduce Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) by 15% vs. 2022 baseline.

In U.K. and European operations, reduce Lost Time Incident Rate (LTIR) by 15% by 2027 vs. 2022 baseline.

Meagan Fitzsimmons, GXO’s Chief Compliance and ESG Officer, said, “GXO is committed to delivering exceptional results for our customers while pursuing our ESG priorities and enabling our customers to achieve their own goals. GXO is committed to doing business the right way and we believe this is the best way to positively impact our people, partners and planet.”

In 2022, GXO maintained a top “AA” ESG rating from MSCI and was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek magazine. Earlier this year, Diversity First recognized GXO as one of the top 50 U.S. companies for its efforts to “increase awareness of the value of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging for social change.”

To download a copy of GXO’s ESG Report, click here.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

