NANO Nuclear Energy Strengthens its Team with the Appointment of Former Dean of Georgetown and Chief U.S. Negotiator During North Korean Nuclear Crisis, Robert Gallucci, Ph.D., as Chairman of the Executive Advisory Board for Nuclear Policy

NEW YORK, NY, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (“NANO Nuclear”), a vertically integrated DeepTech company emerging from the shared micro-Small Modular Reactor (µSMR) and Advanced Nuclear Reactor (ANR) ambitions of a world class nuclear engineering team working alongside business and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with both government, and the private and public nuclear industries is pleased to announce that Robert Gallucci, Ph.D., former Dean of Georgetown University’s Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service, Chief U.S. negotiator during the North Korean Nuclear Crisis of 1994 and Special Envoy for the U.S. Department of State, former Assistant Secretary of State for Political Military Affairs and Deputy Executive Chairman of the UN Special Commission following the first Gulf War, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Executive Advisory Board for Nuclear Policy.



“Robert is an incredibly important figure within the worldwide nuclear space,” said Jay Jiang Yu, NANO Nuclear Energy’s Founder, Chairman and President. “His experience, understanding of the global landscape and connections are outstanding resources to call upon as we progress in the development of ‘ZEUS’ and ‘ODIN’, our advanced portable nuclear micro reactors designs. It is a privilege to welcome Mr. Gallucci on board and it is a pleasure to have him join the NANO Nuclear team. I am very confident that Robert’s addition will add to our momentum and create further value for our company and shareholders.”

A former U.S. Ambassador-at-Large and Special Envoy for the U.S. Department of State, Robert Gallucci, Ph.D., was the chief U.S. negotiator during the North Korean nuclear crisis of 1994 and served as Assistant Secretary of State for Political Military Affairs and as Deputy Executive Chairman of the UN Special Commission following the first Gulf War. Upon leaving public service, Ambassador Gallucci served as Dean of Georgetown University’s Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service for 13 years, where he now serves as Distinguished Professor in the Practice of Diplomacy.

Robert Gallucci was named president of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation in 2009.

“The world is facing serious long-term challenges to the reliability and efficiency of its energy grids, and it is becoming abundantly clear that advanced nuclear technology solutions will play a crucial role in the future of our energy production and NetZero goals in the USA,” said Robert Gallucci, Ph.D., NANO Nuclear Energy’s Chairman of the Executive Advisory Board for Nuclear Policy. “The introduction of miniature, advanced nuclear reactors could be critical to reaching America’s clean energy goals and it is my belief that NANO Nuclear is well positioned be take part of this energy transition and evolution.”

The Company’s efforts to develop two proprietary advance nuclear reactors, “ZEUS”, a solid core battery reactor and “ODIN”, its low-pressure coolant reactor, have been inspired by the evolution of how governments regard nuclear energy. Recently, a newly published report from the U.S. Department of Energy, “Pathways to Commercial Liftoff: Advanced Nuclear” has highlighted the momentum behind the advanced nuclear reactor sector. In response to findings from power system decarbonization modeling, which states that the U.S. will need approximately 550–770 GW of additional clean, firm capacity to reach net-zero, the DOE’s report asserts that nuclear power is one of the few proven options that could deliver this at scale, while creating high-paying jobs with concentrated economic benefits for communities most impacted by the energy transition. In fact, according to the report, U.S. domestic nuclear capacity has the potential to scale from ~100 GW in 2023 to ~300 GW by 2050—driven by deployment of advanced nuclear technologies.

Amidst this evolving landscape, Mr. Gallucci’s vast experience and knowledge of key domestic nuclear energy policies will help NANO Nuclear better navigate U.S. policy pathways. In his role, he will assist and educate the Company with navigating through previous and current Capitol Hill policies.

“I am very proud to welcome Mr. Gallucci to the NANO Nuclear team,” said James Walker, NANO Nuclear Energy’s CEO and Head of Nuclear Reactor Development. “Some of the challenges surrounding the nuclear energy marketplace include policies still in effect on Capitol Hill, such as security and safety guidelines that must be carefully adhered to. This is why we have been very keen to develop our relationship with the United States government, national laboratories, as well as regulators, and I believe Mr. Gallucci will play a very important role in expanding discourse with the relevant regulatory bodies, not just in the U.S. but abroad as well. His addition to our Executive Advisory Board is also a testament to the revolutionary capabilities of NANO Nuclear and our business roadmap.”

“I’d like to welcome Robert to the Executive Advisory Board,” said David Huckeba, NANO Nuclear Energy’s Chairman of the Executive Advisory Board for USA. “Robert’s expertise is unmatched and I believe that his addition to the NANO Nuclear team will be the catalyst for further growth. His connections on Capitol Hill and understanding of U.S. nuclear policy can be key in achieving our strategic goals and I am looking forward to working together.”

About NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. is a vertically integrated DeepTech company emerging from the shared micro-Small Modular Reactor (µSMR) and Advanced Nuclear Reactor (ANR) ambitions of a world class nuclear engineering team working alongside business and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with both government, and the private and public nuclear industries. The Company is committed to providing Smaller, Cheaper, and Safer nuclear energy solutions for the future by incorporating the latest technology into its own proprietary novel reactor designs, intellectual properties, research methods and through its subsidiary, HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. The subsidiary will focus on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry and providing fuel to power NANO Nuclear reactors. Currently in technical development are “ZEUS”, a Solid Core Battery Reactor and “ODIN”, a Low-Pressure Coolant Reactor, NANO Nuclear Energy’s first generation of portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear micro reactors.

Forward Looking Statements

