Omega Therapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2023 Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMGA) (“Omega”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a new class of programmable epigenomic mRNA medicines, today announced that it will present new preclinical data related to its MYC-HCC and MYC-NSCLC programs at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place in Chicago, Illinois, June 2 – 6, 2023.



Details for the ASCO 2023 Annual Meeting poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Effect of MYC-targeting Programmable Epigenetic mRNA Therapeutics on TME and Immunotherapy Responses

Abstract #: 4116

Session Information: Gastrointestinal Cancers – Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary

Date and Time: June 5, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. CDT

The poster will be made available on the Omega website at https://omegatherapeutics.com/our-science/#publications-research at the same time as the presentation.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a new class of programmable epigenomic mRNA medicines to treat or cure a broad range of diseases. By pre-transcriptionally modulating gene expression, Omega’s approach enables precision epigenomic control of nearly all human genes, including historically undruggable and difficult-to-treat targets, without altering native nucleic acid sequences. Founded in 2017 by Flagship Pioneering following breakthrough research by world-renowned experts in the field of epigenetics, Omega is led by a seasoned and accomplished leadership team with a track record of innovation and operational excellence. The Company is committed to revolutionizing genomic medicine and has a diverse pipeline of therapeutic candidates derived from its OMEGA platform spanning oncology, regenerative medicine, multigenic diseases including immunology, and select monogenic diseases.

