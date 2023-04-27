Valley National Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, today reported net income for the first quarter 2023 of $146.6 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, as compared to the first quarter 2022 net income of $116.7 million, or $0.27 per diluted common share, and net income of $177.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter 2022. Excluding all non-core charges, our adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $154.5 million, or $0.30 per diluted common share, for the first quarter 2023, $120.3 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, for first quarter 2022, and $182.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter 2022. See further details below, including a reconciliation of our non-GAAP adjusted net income in the “Consolidated Financial Highlights” tables.



Key financial highlights for the first quarter:

Loan Portfolio: Total loans increased $1.7 billion, or 15 percent on an annualized basis, to $48.7 billion at March 31, 2023 from December 31, 2022 mainly as a result of new commercial loan production from our well-established loan pipelines at the end of 2022 and the continuation of slower prepayment activity within the loan portfolio. See the “Loans” section below for more details.

The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $461.0 million and $483.3 million at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, representing 0.95 percent and 1.03 percent of total loans at each respective date. During the first quarter 2023, the provision for credit losses for loans totaled $9.5 million as compared to $7.3 million and $3.5 million for the fourth quarter 2022 and first quarter 2022, respectively.

Provision for Credit Losses for Available for Sale (AFS) Securities: We recorded a $5.0 million provision related to credit losses on one corporate bond issued by Signature Bank within our AFS debt securities portfolio and fully charged-off the bond during the first quarter 2023.

Deposits: Total deposits were $47.6 billion at March 31, 2023 and remained relatively unchanged as compared to December 31, 2022. Our deposit base is highly diversified with 625 thousand commercial and retail deposit customers, an average account size of $58 thousand and an average customer relationship with Valley exceeding 10 years. See the "Deposits" section below for more details.

Credit Quality: Non-accrual loans represented 0.50 percent and 0.57 percent of total loans at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Net loan charge-offs totaled $30.4 million for the first quarter 2023 as compared to $22.4 million for the fourth quarter 2022. The charge-offs in both periods primarily related to one commercial and industrial loan that was fully reserved for within our allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2022. The remaining loan balance, net of charge-offs, was immaterial at March 31, 2023. Total accruing past due loans increased $9.4 million to $100.3 million, or 0.21 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2023 as compared to $90.9 million, or 0.19 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2022. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details.

Net Interest Income and Margin: Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $437.5 million for the first quarter 2023 decreased $29.8 million compared to the fourth quarter 2022 and increased $119.1 million as compared to the first quarter 2022. Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased by 41 basis points to 3.16 percent in the first quarter 2023 as compared to 3.57 percent for the fourth quarter 2022. The decline in both net interest income and margin as compared to the linked fourth quarter reflects the impact of rising market interest rates on incremental short-term borrowings and interest bearing deposits, excess cash liquidity held during March 2023, as well as two fewer days in the first quarter 2023. See the "Net Interest Income and Margin" section below for more details.

Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income increased $1.5 million to $54.3 million for the first quarter 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter 2022 mainly due to increases in other income and capital markets fees. The increase in capital markets fees was driven by both higher fee income from interest rate swap transactions executed for commercial loan customers and foreign exchange fees.

Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense increased $5.9 million to $272.2 million for the first quarter 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter 2022. The overall increase in non-interest expense was mostly due to normal seasonal increases within salary and employee benefits, as well as an increase in the FDIC insurance assessment. These increases were partially offset by lower merger related expenses within technology, furniture and equipment expense and a decline in consulting and managed service fees within the professional and legal fees category. Merger related expense totaled $4.1 million for the first quarter 2023 (mainly reported within salary and employee benefits) and $7.4 million for the fourth quarter 2022 (mainly reported in technology, furniture and equipment expense).

Efficiency Ratio: Our efficiency ratio was 53.79 percent for the first quarter 2023 as compared to 49.30 percent and 53.18 percent for the fourth quarter 2022 and first quarter 2022, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.

Income Tax Expense: The effective tax rate was 28.1 percent for the first quarter 2023. Income tax expense totaled $57.2 million for the first quarter 2023 and included a $1.4 million provision for unrealizable tax benefits related to the charge-off of the $5.0 million AFS security.

Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets (ROA), shareholders' equity (ROE) and tangible ROE were 0.98 percent, 9.10 percent and 13.39 percent for the first quarter 2023, respectively. Annualized ROA, ROE, and tangible ROE, adjusted for non-core charges, were 1.03 percent, 9.60 percent and 14.12 percent for the first quarter 2023, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.



Ira Robbins, CEO commented, “I am extremely proud of our team’s ability to navigate the recent market turmoil and operate the Bank from a position of balance sheet diversification, stability and strength. We have a prudent and industry-leading risk management culture that has enabled us to successfully operate through various economic cycles over several decades and today’s fast-paced transactional environment. Our core deposit base performed very well in recent weeks, as we proactively assist our clients and communities to work towards their own financial goals.”

Mr. Robbins continued, “Since 1927, Valley has supported the financial well-being of the individuals and businesses in our local communities. In times of market stress, our long-standing focus on relationship-based commercial and retail banking helps differentiate our organization. Our set of customers across business lines and geographies, on both sides of the balance sheet, positions us for relative stability during adverse market conditions.”

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis totaling $437.5 million for the first quarter 2023 decreased $29.8 million as compared to the fourth quarter 2022 and increased $119.1 million as compared to the first quarter 2022. The decrease as compared to the fourth quarter 2022 was mainly due to (i) the negative impact of the significant increase in our excess cash liquidity and other borrowings resulting from prudent and cautionary measures taken by us during the market turmoil of March 2023, (ii) higher interest rates on our average interest bearing deposits and other borrowings, as well as (iii) fewer days in the first quarter. Interest expense increased $103.5 million to $284.2 million for the first quarter 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter 2022 largely due to a $4.0 billion increase in average interest bearing liabilities, including increases of $2.1 billion and $1.9 billion in average time deposits and short-term borrowings, respectively. Interest income on a tax equivalent basis increased $73.7 million to $721.7 million in the first quarter 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter 2022. The increase was mostly due to higher average loan balances driven by our organic new loan volumes, slowing loan prepayments, and increased yields on both new originations and adjustable rate loans in our portfolio.

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.16 percent for the first quarter 2023 decreased by 41 basis points from 3.57 percent for the fourth quarter 2022 and remained unchanged from the first quarter 2022. The decrease as compared to the fourth quarter was largely driven by (i) the net impact of the excess liquidity measures taken in March 2023 and (ii) two fewer days during the first quarter 2023, partially offset by higher yields on average interest earning assets. The yield on average interest earning assets increased by 26 basis points on a linked quarter basis mostly due to the aforementioned higher yields on new and adjustable rate loans in the first quarter 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter 2022. The yield on average loans increased by 28 basis points to 5.48 percent for the first quarter 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter 2022 largely due to the higher level of market interest rates. The yields on average taxable and non-taxable investments also increased 12 basis points and 9 basis points, respectively, from the fourth quarter 2022, largely due to investment maturities and prepayments redeployed into new higher yielding securities, as well as lower premium amortization expense caused by a decline in prepayments on mortgage-backed securities during the first quarter 2023. Our cost of total average deposits increased to 1.96 percent for the first quarter 2023 from 1.36 percent for the fourth quarter 2022. The overall cost of average interest bearing liabilities also increased 87 basis points to 3.02 percent for the first quarter 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter 2022 largely due to a 148 basis point increase in cost of average short-term borrowings.

Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings

Loans. Loans increased $1.7 billion to approximately $48.7 billion at March 31, 2023 from December 31, 2022 mainly due to continued strong organic loan growth in commercial loan categories and low levels of prepayment activity during the first quarter 2023. Total commercial real estate (including construction) and commercial and industrial loans increased $1.3 billion, or 18.3 percent and $239.1 million, or 10.9 percent, respectively, on an annualized basis during the first quarter 2023. Residential mortgage loans increased $121.7 million during the first quarter 2023 as we largely originated new portfolio loans held for investment. During the first quarter 2023, we sold only $27.3 million of residential mortgage loans. Residential mortgage loans held for sale at fair value totaled $17.2 million and $18.1 million at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Deposits. Total deposits were $47.6 billion at March 31, 2023 and remained relatively unchanged as compared to December 31, 2022. Within the deposit categories, non-interest bearing deposits, and savings, NOW and money market deposits decreased $887.5 million and $713.4 million, respectively, and were mostly offset by an increase in time deposits. Time deposits increased $1.6 billion to $11.1 billion within our overall deposit mix at March 31, 2023 from December 31, 2022, largely due to higher fully-insured brokered CD balances at March 31, 2023. Total fully-insured brokered deposits, consisting of time deposit and money market accounts, increased $1.2 billion to $7.1 billion at March 31, 2023 as compared to $5.9 billion at December 31, 2022. Non-interest bearing deposits; savings, NOW and money market deposits; and time deposits represented approximately 29 percent, 48 percent and 23 percent of total deposits as of March 31, 2023, respectively, as compared to 30 percent, 50 percent and 20 percent of total deposits as of December 31, 2022, respectively.

Other Borrowings. Short-term borrowings increased $6.3 billion to $6.4 billion at March 31, 2023 as compared to December 31, 2022. In March 2023, we increased our short-term borrowings, mostly consisting of FHLB advances, to bolster our liquidity position out of an abundance of caution in the wake of the two recent bank failures. Since March 31, 2023, many of our short-term FHLB advances have matured and been repaid, resulting in a more normal liquidity position. We continue to closely monitor changes in the current banking environment and have substantial access to additional liquidity. Long-term borrowings increased to approximately $2.2 billion at March 31, 2023 as compared to $1.5 billion at December 31, 2022 mainly due to new FHLB advances issued during the first quarter 2023.

Credit Quality

Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). Total NPAs, consisting of non-accrual loans, other real estate owned (OREO) and other repossessed assets, decreased $27.0 million to $244.9 million at March 31, 2023 as compared to December 31, 2022 due to a decline in non-accrual loans. Non-accrual commercial and industrial loans decreased $20.3 million to $78.6 million at March 31, 2023 primarily due to a $19.7 million charge-off a loan participation that was reserved for in our allowance of loan losses at December 31, 2022. Non-accrual construction loans also decreased $5.6 million to $68.6 million at March 31, 2023 due to the partial charge-off of one loan relationship during the first quarter 2023 that had related allowance reserves totaling $4.3 million at December 31, 2022. Non-accrual loans represented 0.50 percent of total loans at March 31, 2023 compared to 0.57 percent at December 31, 2022.

Accruing Past Due Loans. Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) increased $9.4 million to $100.3 million, or 0.21 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2023 as compared to $90.9 million, or 0.19 percent of total loans at December 31, 2022.

Loans 30 to 59 days past due increased $11.2 million at March 31, 2023 as compared to December 31, 2022 mainly due to higher commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loan delinquencies, partially offset by an improved performance within the residential mortgage and consumer loan categories. Loans 60 to 89 days past due increased $7.0 million to $27.8 million at March 31, 2023 as compared to December 31, 2022 primarily due to an increase in commercial and industrial loan delinquencies. Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest decreased $8.8 million to $17.8 million at March 31, 2023 as compared to December 31, 2022 mainly due to the renewals in the normal course of two matured loans during the first quarter that were previously included in this delinquency category at December 31, 2022. All loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest are well-secured and in the process of collection.

Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Unfunded Commitments. The following table summarizes the allocation of the allowance for credit losses to loan categories and the allocation as a percentage of each loan category at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022:

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Allocation Allocation Allocation as a % of as a % of as a % of Allowance Loan Allowance Loan Allowance Loan Allocation Category Allocation Category Allocation Category ($ in thousands) Loan Category: Commercial and industrial loans $ 127,992 1.42 % $ 140,008 1.59 % $ 101,203 1.75 % Commercial real estate loans: Commercial real estate 190,420 0.70 200,248 0.78 189,927 0.96 Construction 52,912 1.42 58,987 1.59 30,022 1.38 Total commercial real estate loans 243,332 0.79 259,235 0.88 219,949 1.00 Residential mortgage loans 41,708 0.76 39,020 0.73 28,189 0.60 Consumer loans: Home equity 4,417 0.86 4,332 0.86 3,656 0.93 Auto and other consumer 19,449 0.69 16,060 0.57 9,513 0.37 Total consumer loans 23,866 0.71 20,392 0.62 13,169 0.45 Allowance for loan losses 436,898 0.90 458,655 0.98 362,510 1.03 Allowance for unfunded credit commitments 24,071 24,600 16,742 Total allowance for credit losses for loans $ 460,969 $ 483,255 $ 379,252 Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % total loans 0.95 % 1.03 % 1.07 %

Our loan portfolio, totaling $48.7 billion at March 31, 2023, had net loan charge-offs totaling $30.4 million for the first quarter 2023 as compared to $22.4 million for the fourth quarter 2022 and net recoveries of loan charge-offs of $50 thousand for the first quarter 2022. The net charge-offs for both the first quarter 2023 and fourth quarter 2022 mainly related to partial charge-offs of one commercial and industrial loan participation. This loan was fully reserved for in our allowance of loan losses as of December 31, 2022 and its remaining balance, net of charge-offs, was immaterial at March 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses for loans, comprised of our allowance for loan losses and unfunded credit commitments, as a percentage of total loans was 0.95 percent at March 31, 2023 as compared to 1.03 percent and 1.07 percent at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. During the first quarter 2023, the provision for credit losses for loans totaled $9.5 million as compared to $7.3 million and $3.5 million for the fourth quarter 2022 and first quarter 2022, respectively. At March 31, 2023, our allowance for credit losses for loans as a percentage of total loans decreased as compared to December 31, 2022 largely due to the impact of the first quarter 2023 loan charge-offs with prior allocated reserves. The reduction in allocated reserves for specific loans was partially offset by a moderate uptick in non-economic qualitative reserves for commercial and industrial loans within our CECL model at March 31, 2023. The economic component of our current CECL model was relatively stable as compared to December 31, 2022.

Capital Adequacy

Valley’s total risk-based capital, common equity Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 11.58 percent, 9.02 percent, 9.46 percent and 7.96 percent, respectively, at March 31, 2023.

Investor Conference Call

Valley will host a conference call with investors and the financial community at 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Savings Time, today to discuss the first quarter 2023 earnings and related matters.

Interested parties should preregister using this link: https://register.vevent.com/register to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call. The teleconference will also be webcast live: https://edge.media-server.com and archived on Valley’s website through Monday, May 29, 2023.

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with nearly $64 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations and commercial banking offices across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about our business, new and existing programs and products, acquisitions, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology, market conditions and economic expectations. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “intend,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “view,” “opportunity,” “allow,” “continues,” “reflects,” “would,” “could,” “typically,” “usually,” “anticipate,” “may,” “estimate,” “outlook,” “project,” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

the impact of Federal Reserve actions impacting the level of market interest rates and increases in business failures, specifically among our clients, as well as on our business, our employees and our ability to provide services to our customers;

the potential impact of recent and possible future bank failures on the business environment in which we operate, including potential customer deposit withdrawals from Valley National Bank or business disruptions or liquidity issues that may affect our customers;

the impact of unfavorable macroeconomic conditions or downturns, instability or volatility in financial markets, unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral, decreased service revenues, and other potential negative effects on our business caused by and factors outside of our control, such as geopolitical instabilities or events; natural and other disasters (including severe weather events) and health emergencies, acts of terrorism or other external events;

risks associated with our acquisition of Bank Leumi USA, including (i) the inability to realize expected cost savings and synergies from the acquisition in the amounts or timeframe anticipated and (ii) greater than expected costs or difficulties relating to integration matters;

the loss of or decrease in lower-cost funding sources within our deposit base;

the need to supplement debt or equity capital to maintain or exceed internal capital thresholds;

the inability to attract new customer deposits to keep pace with loan growth strategies;

a material change in our allowance for credit losses under CECL due to forecasted economic conditions and/or unexpected credit deterioration in our loan and investment portfolios;

greater than expected technology related costs due to, among other factors, prolonged or failed implementations, additional project staffing and obsolescence caused by continuous and rapid market innovations;

the risks related to the replacement of the London Interbank Offered Rate with Secured Overnight Financing Rate and other reference rates, including increased expenses, risk of litigation and the effectiveness of hedging strategies;

cyber-attacks, ransomware attacks, computer viruses or other malware that may breach the security of our websites or other systems to obtain unauthorized access to confidential information, destroy data, disable or degrade service, or sabotage our systems;

damage verdicts or settlements or restrictions related to existing or potential class action litigation or individual litigation arising from claims of violations of laws or regulations, contractual claims, breach of fiduciary responsibility, negligence, fraud, environmental laws, patent or trademark infringement, employment related claims, and other matters;

changes to laws and regulations, including changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry; changes in the enforcement and interpretation of such laws and regulations; and changes in accounting and reporting standards;

higher or lower than expected income tax expense or tax rates, including increases or decreases resulting from changes in uncertain tax position liabilities, tax laws, regulations and case law;

results of examinations by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require us to increase our allowance for credit losses, write-down assets, reimburse customers, change the way we do business, or limit or eliminate certain other banking activities;

our inability or determination not to pay dividends at current levels, or at all, because of inadequate earnings, regulatory restrictions or limitations, changes in our capital requirements or a decision to increase capital by retaining more earnings;

a prolonged downturn in the economy, mainly in New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois, as well as an unexpected decline in commercial real estate values within our market areas; and

unexpected significant declines in the loan portfolio due to the lack of economic expansion, increased competition, large prepayments, changes in regulatory lending guidance or other factors.

A detailed discussion of factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, ($ in thousands, except for share and per share data and stock price) 2023 2022 2022 FINANCIAL DATA: Net interest income - FTE (1) $ 437,458 $ 467,233 $ 318,363 Net interest income $ 436,020 $ 465,819 $ 317,669 Non-interest income 54,299 52,796 39,270 Total revenue 490,319 518,615 356,939 Non-interest expense 272,166 266,240 197,340 Pre-provision net revenue 218,153 252,375 159,599 Provision for credit losses 14,437 7,239 3,557 Income tax expense 57,165 67,545 39,314 Net income 146,551 177,591 116,728 Dividends on preferred stock 3,874 3,630 3,172 Net income available to common shareholders $ 142,677 $ 173,961 $ 113,556 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 507,111,295 506,359,704 421,573,843 Diluted 509,656,430 509,301,813 423,506,550 Per common share data: Basic earnings $ 0.28 $ 0.34 $ 0.27 Diluted earnings 0.28 0.34 0.27 Cash dividends declared 0.11 0.11 0.11 Closing stock price - high 12.59 12.92 15.02 Closing stock price - low 9.06 10.96 12.91 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Net interest margin 3.15 % 3.56 % 3.15 % Net interest margin - FTE (1) 3.16 3.57 3.16 Annualized return on average assets 0.98 1.25 1.07 Annualized return on avg. shareholders’ equity 9.10 11.23 9.15 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS: (2) Basic earnings per share, as adjusted $ 0.30 $ 0.35 $ 0.28 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted 0.30 0.35 0.28 Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted 1.03 1.29 % 1.10 % Annualized return on average shareholders’ equity, as adjusted 9.60 % 11.56 9.43 Annualized return on avg. tangible shareholders’ equity 13.39 16.70 % 13.09 % Annualized return on average tangible shareholders’ equity, as adjusted 14.12 17.20 13.49 Efficiency ratio 53.79 49.30 53.18 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS: Assets $ 59,867,002 $ 56,913,215 $ 43,570,251 Interest earning assets 55,362,790 52,405,601 40,283,048 Loans 47,859,371 46,086,363 34,623,402 Interest bearing liabilities 37,618,750 33,596,874 26,147,915 Deposits 47,152,919 46,234,857 35,763,683 Shareholders’ equity 6,440,215 6,327,970 5,104,709





As Of BALANCE SHEET ITEMS: March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (In thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Assets $ 64,309,573 $ 57,462,749 $ 55,927,501 $ 54,438,807 $ 43,551,457 Total loans 48,659,966 46,917,200 45,185,764 43,560,777 35,364,405 Deposits 47,590,916 47,636,914 45,308,843 43,881,051 35,647,336 Shareholders’ equity 6,511,581 6,400,802 6,273,829 6,204,913 5,096,384 LOANS: (In thousands) Commercial and industrial loans: Commercial and industrial $ 9,043,946 $ 8,804,830 $ 8,701,377 $ 8,514,458 $ 5,791,390 Commercial real estate: Commercial real estate 27,051,111 25,732,033 24,493,445 23,535,086 19,763,202 Construction 3,725,967 3,700,835 3,571,818 3,374,373 2,174,542 Total commercial real estate 30,777,078 29,432,868 28,065,263 26,909,459 21,937,744 Residential mortgage 5,486,280 5,364,550 5,177,128 5,005,069 4,691,935 Consumer: Home equity 516,592 503,884 467,135 431,455 393,538 Automobile 1,717,141 1,746,225 1,711,086 1,673,482 1,552,928 Other consumer 1,118,929 1,064,843 1,063,775 1,026,854 996,870 Total consumer loans 3,352,662 3,314,952 3,241,996 3,131,791 2,943,336 Total loans $ 48,659,966 $ 46,917,200 $ 45,185,764 $ 43,560,777 $ 35,364,405 CAPITAL RATIOS: Book value per common share $ 12.41 $ 12.23 $ 11.98 $ 11.84 $ 11.60 Tangible book value per common share (2) 8.36 8.15 7.87 7.71 7.93 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 6.82 % 7.45 % 7.40 % 7.46 % 7.96 % Tier 1 leverage capital 7.96 8.23 8.31 8.33 8.70 Common equity tier 1 capital 9.02 9.01 9.09 9.06 9.67 Tier 1 risk-based capital 9.46 9.46 9.56 9.54 10.27 Total risk-based capital 11.58 11.63 11.84 11.53 12.65





Three Months Ended ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES: March 31, December 31, March 31, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 Allowance for credit losses for loans Beginning balance $ 483,255 $ 498,408 $ 375,702 Impact of the adoption of ASU No. 2022-02 * (1,368 ) — — Beginning balance, adjusted 481,887 498,408 375,702 Loans charged-off: Commercial and industrial (26,047 ) (22,106 ) (1,571 ) Commercial real estate — (388 ) (173 ) Construction (5,698 ) — — Residential mortgage — (1 ) (26 ) Total consumer (828 ) (1,544 ) (825 ) Total loans charged-off (32,573 ) (24,039 ) (2,595 ) Charged-off loans recovered: Commercial and industrial 1,399 1,069 824 Commercial real estate 24 13 107 Residential mortgage 21 17 457 Total consumer 761 498 1,257 Total loans recovered 2,205 1,597 2,645 Total net (charge-offs) recoveries (30,368 ) (22,442 ) 50 Provision for credit losses for loans 9,450 7,289 3,500 Ending balance $ 460,969 $ 483,255 $ 379,252 Components of allowance for credit losses for loans: Allowance for loan losses $ 436,898 $ 458,655 $ 362,510 Allowance for unfunded credit commitments 24,071 24,600 16,742 Allowance for credit losses for loans $ 460,969 $ 483,255 $ 379,252 Components of provision for credit losses for loans: Provision for credit losses for loans $ 9,979 $ 5,353 $ 3,258 (Credit) provision for unfunded credit commitments (529 ) 1,936 242 Total provision for credit losses for loans $ 9,450 $ 7,289 $ 3,500 Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average loans 0.25 % 0.19 % 0.00 % Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % of total loans 0.95 % 1.03 % 1.07 % _______________ * Represents adjustment of the adoption of ASU No. 2022-02 effective January 1, 2023.





As of ASSET QUALITY: March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Accruing past due loans: 30 to 59 days past due: Commercial and industrial $ 20,716 $ 11,664 $ 19,526 $ 7,143 $ 6,723 Commercial real estate 13,580 6,638 6,196 10,516 30,807 Construction — — — 9,108 1,708 Residential mortgage 12,599 16,146 13,045 12,326 9,266 Total consumer 7,845 9,087 6,196 6,009 5,862 Total 30 to 59 days past due 54,740 43,535 44,963 45,102 54,366 60 to 89 days past due: Commercial and industrial 24,118 12,705 2,188 3,870 14,461 Commercial real estate — 3,167 383 630 6,314 Construction — — 12,969 3,862 3,125 Residential mortgage 2,133 3,315 5,947 2,410 2,560 Total consumer 1,519 1,579 1,174 702 554 Total 60 to 89 days past due 27,770 20,766 22,661 11,474 27,014 90 or more days past due: Commercial and industrial 8,927 18,392 15,072 15,470 9,261 Commercial real estate — 2,292 15,082 — — Construction 6,450 3,990 — — — Residential mortgage 1,668 1,866 550 1,188 1,746 Total consumer 747 47 421 267 400 Total 90 or more days past due 17,792 26,587 31,125 16,925 11,407 Total accruing past due loans $ 100,302 $ 90,888 $ 98,749 $ 73,501 $ 92,787 Non-accrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 78,606 $ 98,881 $ 135,187 $ 148,404 $ 96,631 Commercial real estate 67,938 68,316 67,319 85,807 79,180 Construction 68,649 74,230 61,098 49,780 17,618 Residential mortgage 23,483 25,160 26,564 25,847 33,275 Total consumer 3,318 3,174 3,227 3,279 3,754 Total non-accrual loans 241,994 269,761 293,395 313,117 230,458 Other real estate owned (OREO) 1,189 286 286 422 1,024 Other repossessed assets 1,752 1,937 1,122 1,200 1,176 Total non-performing assets $ 244,935 $ 271,984 $ 294,803 $ 314,739 $ 232,658 Total non-accrual loans as a % of loans 0.50 % 0.57 % 0.65 % 0.72 % 0.65 % Total accruing past due and non-accrual loans as a % of loans 0.70 % 0.77 % 0.87 % 0.89 % 0.91 % Allowance for losses on loans as a % of non-accrual loans 180.54 % 170.02 % 162.15 % 149.73 % 157.30 %

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(1 ) Net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate. Valley believes that this presentation provides comparability of net interest income and net interest margin arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice and SEC rules. (2 ) Non-GAAP Reconciliations. This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the Notes below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Valley’s performance. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to both management and investors in understanding Valley’s underlying operational performance, business and performance trends, and may facilitate comparisons of our current and prior performance with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Management utilizes these measures for internal planning, forecasting and analysis purposes. Management believes that Valley’s presentation and discussion of this supplemental information, together with the accompanying reconciliations to the GAAP financial measures, also allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also be calculated differently from similar measures disclosed by other companies.





Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2023 2022 2022 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP): Net income, as reported (GAAP) $ 146,551 $ 177,591 $ 116,728 Add: Losses on available for sale and held to maturity securities transactions (net of tax)(a) 17 5 6 Add: Provision for credit losses for available for sale securities (b) 5,000 — — Add: Merger related expenses (net of tax)(c) 2,962 5,285 3,579 Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 154,530 $ 182,881 $ 120,313 Dividends on preferred stock 3,874 3,630 3,172 Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 150,656 $ 179,251 $ 117,141 _______________ (a) Included in gains (losses) losses on securities transactions, net. (b) Provision relates to one security fully charged off with no resulting tax benefit during the three months ended March 31, 2023. (c) Merger related expenses are primarily within salary and employee benefits expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Adjusted per common share data (non-GAAP): Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 150,656 $ 179,251 $ 117,141 Average number of shares outstanding 507,111,295 506,359,704 421,573,843 Basic earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 0.30 $ 0.35 $ 0.28 Average number of diluted shares outstanding 509,656,430 509,301,813 423,506,550 Diluted earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 0.30 $ 0.35 $ 0.28 Adjusted annualized return on average tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP): Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 154,530 $ 182,881 $ 120,313 Average shareholders’ equity $ 6,440,215 $ 6,327,970 $ 5,104,709 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 2,061,361 2,074,367 1,538,356 Average tangible shareholders’ equity $ 4,378,854 $ 4,253,603 $ 3,566,353 Annualized return on average tangible shareholders’ equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP) 14.12 % 17.20 % 13.49 % Adjusted annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP): Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 154,530 $ 182,881 $ 120,313 Average assets $ 59,867,002 $ 56,913,215 $ 43,570,251 Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted (non-GAAP) 1.03 % 1.29 % 1.10 %





Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 Adjusted annualized return on average shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP): Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 154,530 $ 182,881 $ 120,313 Average shareholders’ equity $ 6,440,215 $ 6,327,970 $ 5,104,709 Annualized return on average shareholders’ equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP) 9.60 % 11.56 % 9.43 % Annualized return on average tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP): Net income, as reported (GAAP) $ 146,551 $ 177,591 $ 116,728 Average shareholders’ equity $ 6,440,215 $ 6,327,970 $ 5,104,709 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 2,061,361 2,074,367 1,538,356 Average tangible shareholders’ equity $ 4,378,854 $ 4,253,603 $ 3,566,353 Annualized return on average tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) 13.39 % 16.70 % 13.09 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP): Non-interest expense, as reported (GAAP) $ 272,166 $ 266,240 $ 197,340 Less: Merger-related expenses (pre-tax) 4,133 7,372 4,628 Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (pre-tax) 4,253 3,213 2,896 Non-interest expense, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 263,780 $ 255,655 $ 189,816 Net interest income, as reported (GAAP) 436,020 465,819 317,669 Non-interest income, as reported (GAAP) 54,299 52,796 39,270 Add: Losses on available for sale and held to maturity securities transactions, net (pre-tax) 24 7 9 Non-interest income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 54,323 $ 52,803 $ 39,279 Gross operating income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 490,343 $ 518,622 $ 356,948 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 53.79 % 49.30 % 53.18 %





As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP): Common shares outstanding 507,762,358 506,374,478 506,351,502 506,328,526 421,394,277 Shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 6,511,581 $ 6,400,802 $ 6,273,829 $ 6,204,913 $ 5,096,384 Less: Preferred stock 209,691 209,691 209,691 209,691 209,691 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 2,056,107 2,066,392 2,079,731 2,090,147 1,543,238 Tangible common shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 4,245,783 $ 4,124,719 $ 3,984,407 $ 3,905,075 $ 3,343,455 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 8.36 $ 8.15 $ 7.87 $ 7.71 $ 7.93 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP): Tangible common shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 4,245,783 $ 4,124,719 $ 3,984,407 $ 3,905,075 $ 3,343,455 Total assets (GAAP) $ 64,309,573 $ 57,462,749 $ 55,927,501 $ 54,438,807 $ 43,551,457 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 2,056,107 2,066,392 2,079,731 2,090,147 1,543,238 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 62,253,466 $ 55,396,357 $ 53,847,770 $ 52,348,660 $ 42,008,219 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 6.82 % 7.45 % 7.40 % 7.46 % 7.96 %





VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (in thousands, except for share data) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 444,690 $ 444,325 Interest bearing deposits with banks 5,260,998 503,622 Investment securities: Equity securities 50,152 48,731 Trading debt securities 6,855 13,438 Available for sale debt securities 1,259,236 1,261,397 Held to maturity debt securities (net of allowance for credit losses of $1,633 at March 31, 2023 and $1,646 at December 31, 2022) 3,845,579 3,827,338 Total investment securities 5,161,822 5,150,904 Loans held for sale, at fair value 17,218 18,118 Loans 48,659,966 46,917,200 Less: Allowance for loan losses (436,898 ) (458,655 ) Net loans 48,223,068 46,458,545 Premises and equipment, net 365,313 358,556 Lease right of use assets 302,740 306,352 Bank owned life insurance 717,339 717,177 Accrued interest receivable 223,608 196,606 Goodwill 1,868,936 1,868,936 Other intangible assets, net 187,171 197,456 Other assets 1,536,670 1,242,152 Total Assets $ 64,309,573 $ 57,462,749 Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 13,576,116 $ 14,463,645 Interest bearing: Savings, NOW and money market 22,903,424 23,616,812 Time 11,111,376 9,556,457 Total deposits 47,590,916 47,636,914 Short-term borrowings 6,413,056 138,729 Long-term borrowings 2,197,656 1,543,058 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 56,847 56,760 Lease liabilities 355,020 358,884 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,184,497 1,327,602 Total Liabilities 57,797,992 51,061,947 Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock, no par value; 50,000,000 authorized shares: Series A (4,600,000 shares issued at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022) 111,590 111,590 Series B (4,000,000 shares issued at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022) 98,101 98,101 Common stock (no par value, authorized 650,000,000 shares; issued 507,896,910 shares at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022) 178,186 178,185 Surplus 4,967,662 4,980,231 Retained earnings 1,300,980 1,218,445 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (143,647 ) (164,002 ) Treasury stock, at cost (134,552 common shares at March 31, 2023 and 1,522,432 common shares at December 31, 2022) (1,291 ) (21,748 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 6,511,581 6,400,802 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 64,309,573 $ 57,462,749





VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 655,226 $ 599,015 $ 317,365 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 32,289 31,300 18,439 Tax-exempt 5,325 5,219 2,517 Dividends 5,185 3,978 1,676 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 22,205 7,038 461 Total interest income 720,230 646,550 340,458 Interest Expense Interest on deposits: Savings, NOW and money market 150,766 109,286 9,627 Time 80,298 48,417 2,831 Interest on short-term borrowings 33,948 7,404 806 Interest on long-term borrowings and junior subordinated debentures 19,198 15,624 9,525 Total interest expense 284,210 180,731 22,789 Net Interest Income 436,020 465,819 317,669 Provision for credit losses for available for sale and held to maturity securities 4,987 (50 ) 57 Provision for credit losses for loans 9,450 7,289 3,500 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 421,583 458,580 314,112 Non-Interest Income Wealth management and trust fees 9,587 10,720 5,131 Insurance commissions 2,420 2,903 1,859 Capital markets 10,892 10,120 14,360 Service charges on deposit accounts 10,476 10,313 6,212 Gains (losses) on securities transactions, net 378 (172 ) (1,072 ) Fees from loan servicing 2,671 2,637 2,781 Gains on sales of loans, net 489 908 986 Bank owned life insurance 2,584 2,200 2,046 Other 14,802 13,167 6,967 Total non-interest income 54,299 52,796 39,270 Non-Interest Expense Salary and employee benefits expense 144,986 129,634 107,733 Net occupancy expense 23,256 23,446 21,991 Technology, furniture and equipment expense 36,508 46,507 26,015 FDIC insurance assessment 9,155 6,827 4,158 Amortization of other intangible assets 10,519 10,900 4,437 Professional and legal fees 16,814 19,620 14,749 Amortization of tax credit investments 4,253 3,213 2,896 Other 26,675 26,093 15,361 Total non-interest expense 272,166 266,240 197,340 Income Before Income Taxes 203,716 245,136 156,042 Income tax expense 57,165 67,545 39,314 Net Income 146,551 177,591 116,728 Dividends on preferred stock 3,874 3,630 3,172 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 142,677 $ 173,961 $ 113,556





VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP Quarterly Analysis of Average Assets, Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity and Net Interest Income on a Tax Equivalent Basis Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Average Avg. Average Avg. Average Avg. ($ in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 47,859,371 $ 655,250 5.48 % $ 46,086,363 $ 599,040 5.20 % $ 34,623,402 $ 317,390 3.67 % Taxable investments (3) 5,033,134 37,474 2.98 4,934,084 35,278 2.86 3,838,468 20,115 2.10 Tax-exempt investments (1)(3) 623,145 6,739 4.33 623,322 6,608 4.24 401,742 3,186 3.17 Interest bearing deposits with banks 1,847,140 22,205 4.81 761,832 7,038 3.70 1,419,436 461 0.13 Total interest earning assets 55,362,790 721,668 5.21 52,405,601 647,964 4.95 40,283,048 341,152 3.39 Other assets 4,504,212 4,507,614 3,287,203 Total assets $ 59,867,002 $ 56,913,215 $ 43,570,251 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Interest bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 23,389,569 $ 150,766 2.58 % $ 23,476,111 $ 109,286 1.86 % $ 20,522,629 $ 9,627 0.19 % Time deposits 9,738,608 80,298 3.30 7,641,769 48,417 2.53 3,554,520 2,831 0.32 Short-term borrowings 2,803,743 33,948 4.84 880,615 7,404 3.36 594,297 806 0.54 Long-term borrowings (4) 1,686,830 19,198 4.55 1,598,379 15,624 3.91 1,476,469 9,525 2.58 Total interest bearing liabilities 37,618,750 284,210 3.02 33,596,874 180,731 2.15 26,147,915 22,789 0.35 Non-interest bearing deposits 14,024,742 15,116,977 11,686,534 Other liabilities 1,783,295 1,871,394 631,093 Shareholders’ equity 6,440,215 6,327,970 5,104,709 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 59,867,002 $ 56,913,215 $ 43,570,251 Net interest income/interest rate spread (5) $ 437,458 2.19 % $ 467,233 2.80 % $ 318,363 3.04 % Tax equivalent adjustment (1,438 ) (1,414 ) (694 ) Net interest income, as reported $ 436,020 $ 465,819 $ 317,669 Net interest margin (6) 3.15 3.56 3.15 Tax equivalent effect 0.01 0.01 0.01 Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis (6) 3.16 % 3.57 % 3.16 % _______________ (1) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate. (2) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include non-accrual loans. (3) The yield for securities that are classified as available for sale is based on the average historical amortized cost. (4) Includes junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts which are presented separately on the consolidated statements of condition. (5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis. (6) Net interest income as a percentage of total average interest earning assets.



