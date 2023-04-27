Peristaltic Pumps Market Size & Share to Surpass $3.7 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Peristaltic Pumps Market is valued at USD 2.3 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 3.7 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.10% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Overview

The speedy growth rate of the peristaltic pumps market is mostly due to factors like the expansion of the petrochemical and the widespread of microreactors in the pharmaceutical sector. The various advantageous qualities of these reactors, such as their compactness and ability to provide secure processibility for highly hazardous and toxic reactions, will also have a direct and positive influence on the rate of expansion of the Peristaltic Pumps market.

We forecast that the market sales of tube pumps in peristaltic pumps will account for more than 58% of total sales by 2030. Because their movement is pulsed, peristaltic tube pumps do not perform effectively when a steady fluid flow is required. The tube can be chosen based on its high stability, strain, warmth, tube size, impermeability, life expectancy, transparency, and tubular cost. The booming pharmaceutical and medical sectors power peristaltic tube pumps, and the tubing size regulates the flow rate of the pumps.

Market Dynamics

Growing Use in Water and Wastewater Treatment to boost Peristaltic Pumps Market Growth

Peristaltic Pumps has advanced significantly from a straightforward laboratory procedure to a more intricate, multi-step process in recent years. Continuous flow technology is now mostly used by the chemical industry. New paths in reaction chemistry are expanding the molecular toolset. Examples of next-generation engineering concepts that have come to fruition and enabled exceptional interprofessional research include machine intelligence and sustainable manufacturing. Technology advances and new trends have given participants significant opportunities in the Peristaltic Pumps market. These developments can launch new fields of study. Traditional chemistry laboratories and the infrastructure for scientific discovery are being transformed by Peristaltic Pumps. During the projection period, newer fields and application areas are anticipated to promote market expansion.

Increasing Use in Medical Industry to Impact Peristaltic Pumps Market

Peristaltic pumps are used in the medical field to process herbal remedies, herbal medicines, and various active pharmaceutical substances to produce therapeutic goods for both internal and external use. Devices for peristaltic pumps that are already on the market adhere to a variety of regulations, especially in the medical sector. Growing peristaltic pump application in the delivery of large proteins and cells is a key discovery that has created new economic prospects. To fulfil a wider range of applications in the biotech and life sciences industries, improvements are constantly being made to the selectivity and personality of these in biological fluids. These elements are fuelling the global peristaltic pump market's expansion.

Top Players in the Global Peristaltic Pumps Market

Boyer (European Union)

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC (Illinois, U.S.)

FLOWTECH (U.S.)

Gilson Inc (Wisconsin, U.S.)

Graco Inc (U.S.)

Bendolph Instruments (Nuremberg)

IDEX Corporation (Northbrook)

ProMinent Group (India)

Pump square Systems LLP

Randolph Austin (Austin)

Valmet Corp (Finland)

Winner Engineering (U.S.)

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (UK)



Top Trends in the Global Peristaltic Pumps Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the peristaltic pumps industry is high maintenance costs to replace hoses or tubes to impact on peristaltic pumps market. Even though they require less upkeep, the hoses and tubes on peristaltic pumps eventually need to be changed after handling corrosive or reactive fluids. Even though the replacements are inexpensive, repeated replacements stop the process and could pollute the fluid. Furthermore, the tube or hose will burst if the pumps are used above their design pressure. The cost of a peristaltic pump varies depending on its working range and construction material (Mock). The cost of peristaltic pumps increases in tandem with the cost of raw materials. Most peristaltic pumps are made on demand to satisfy the needs of the end-use sector.





Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the peristaltic pumps industry is its increasing trend of green construction projects. In the peristaltic pump market, touchscreen technology is a prominent trend that is gaining popularity. Peristaltic pumps with touch screen display for flow rate administered volume, and flow direction allow for real-time monitoring. The pump, appropriate for low to medium flow at low to medium pressures, offers register and control capabilities in addition to a high resolution 4000:1 account receivable turnover drive, according to a press statement from HPNE. Its flow rate range is 70 l/min to 6600 ml/min.



Top Report Findings

Based on the Type, the tube pumps category controls most of the peristaltic pumps market's revenue. Tube pumps are beneficial for low-pressure applications. These pumps are frequently employed in liquid dosing and injection tasks. They typically have dry casings and compress the tube to transfer fluids using rollers. They are also widely employed in low-volume applications. Since peristaltic tube pumps' flow is pulsed in nature, they don't perform well when a steady fluid flow is required. The tube's chemical compatibility, strain, temperature, tube size, gas permeability, life expectancy, transparency, and cost can all be considered when choosing a tube depending on its intended function.





Based on Capacity Discharge, most of the peristaltic pumps market's revenue is controlled by the above 200 categories. The main driver of current market growth is the expansion of the pharmaceutical industry. The beverages and food, water and wastewater treatment, mining, chemical processing, and pulp and paper sectors drive this industry.





Based on Application, most of the peristaltic pumps market's revenue is controlled by the pharmaceutical & medical categories. Pumps are utilized in creating herbal and botanical medications and the growing use of pellets and table coatings. Developments in the pharmaceutical and medical sectors now give businesses access to real-time data that will aid them in making tactical choices to enhance their operational procedures, supply chain management, and product management. As smart surgery gained popularity, more procedures would be conducted, and more surgeries would be successful. As the number of surgeries expanded, so did the need for various medical equipment that used peristaltic pumps.



Recent Developments in the Global Peristaltic Pumps Market

In September 2022, HelixFlex, a high-purity thermoplastic elastomer TPE tubing intended for use in biopharmaceutical fluid transfer applications, was introduced by Freudenberg Medical.

HelixFlex, a high-purity thermoplastic elastomer TPE tubing intended for use in biopharmaceutical fluid transfer applications, was introduced by Freudenberg Medical. In February 2022, Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group expanded its industrial Ethernet control solution by adding PROFINET support to its cased peristaltic pump models in the 530, 630, and 730 series.

Pharmaceutical & Medical Category in Peristaltic Pumps Market to Generate Over 36% Revenue

For better understanding, based on the End User, the peristaltic pumps market is divided into Pharmaceutical & Medical, Water & Wastewater & Medical, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Food & Beverage, Mining, Pulp & Paper, and other End Users.

The Pharmaceutical & medical market was the largest by application and is anticipated to hold the top spot during the projected period. Due to pumps' increased use in pellet and table coating and in processing botanical medications and botanicals. Medical and technological developments, such as innovations in anaesthesia, analgesics for pain treatment, and the growth of minimally invasive and noninvasive operations, have contributed to this surge. Consequently, the worldwide infusion pump market has benefited from increased surgical procedures.

On the other hand, water & wastewater treatment is anticipated to grow significantly. The demand for water pumping systems is rising due to the growing requirement for wastewater treatment plants to suit the needs of municipalities and industries worldwide due to the world's increasing water scarcity. Steam boilers, boosters, condensates, and circulatory pumps are among the goods needed to produce steam, a crucial component of power plants.

Asia Pacific Region in Peristaltic Pumps Market to Generate More 41.30% Revenue

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to do so in the coming years. Rising output and other nearby end-user businesses are credited for the region's expansion. The fastest-growing industrial segment is where peristaltic pump manufacturers are concentrating their efforts. Recent petrochemical, food and beverage projects, water and wastewater treatment, and medicinal industries are predicted to increase demand for peristaltic pumps in the Asia-Pacific area.

The North America region is projected to grow the fastest in the Peristaltic Pumps market. Academic and research institutes, medical labs, physician offices, and pharmaceutical companies employ peristaltic pumps in disinfection applications, spurring regional market expansion. It takes a lot of time to prepare 5-FU viscoelastic pumps and doing so causes musculoskeletal problems. A two-peristaltic pump automated filling system was created by a researcher (one for the diluent, one for the cytotoxic drug). The pumps provided fluid in precise proportions. Pharmacists must quickly prepare more chemotherapies thanks to these peristaltic pump advancements to guarantee the highest degree of patient satisfaction and assist regional market expansion.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on Peristaltic Pumps Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global Peristaltic Pumps Market Segmentation

By Type

Peristaltic Tube Pumps

Peristaltic Hose Pumps

By Discharge Capacity

Up to 30 PSI

30-50 PSI

50-100 PSI

100-200 PSI

Above 200 PSI



By End Use Industry

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Water & Wastewater & Medical

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Food & Beverage

Mining

Pulp & Paper

Others



By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2.3 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 3.7 Billion CAGR 7.10% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Boyser, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC, FLOWTECH, Gilson Inc., Graco Inc., Heidolph Instruments, IDEX Corporation, Jieheng Peristaltic Pumps Co. Ltd., ProMinent Group, Pumpsquare Systems LLP, Randolph Austin, Ravel Hiteks Pvt. Ltd., TMVT Industries Pvt. Ltd, Valmet Corp, Flowrox Oy, Verder Group, Wanner Engineering, Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group

Key Questions Answered in the Peristaltic Pumps Market Report are:

What is the current size and projected growth of the peristaltic pumps market?

What are the key drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the market?

What are the different types of peristaltic pumps available in the market?

What are the applications of peristaltic pumps across different industries?

What are the major trends in the peristaltic pumps market?

Who are the key players in the market, and what are their market shares?

What are the competitive landscape and market dynamics of the peristaltic pumps market?

What are the regulatory frameworks and standards applicable to peristaltic pumps?

What are the key regions and countries contributing to the growth of the peristaltic pumps market?

What are the future prospects and opportunities in the peristaltic pumps market?

Blog: