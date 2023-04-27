Emotion Detection and Recognition Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Wearable Devices to Support Growth

Dublin, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emotion Detection and Recognition - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market to Reach $114.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Emotion Detection and Recognition estimated at US$28.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$114.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Feature Extraction & 3-D Modelling, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 22.2% CAGR and reach US$47.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Natural Language Processing segment is readjusted to a revised 17.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.6% CAGR



The Emotion Detection and Recognition market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.4% and 16.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

Affectiva

Beyond Verbal Communication Ltd.

Crowdemotion Ltd.

Eyeris

Kairos AR, Inc.

Noldus Information Technology

Nviso SA

Realeyes

Sentiance

Sightcorp BV

SkyBiometry

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $28.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $114.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Product Overview

Emotion Detection and Recognition Market to Witness Steady Growth

Emotion Detection and Recognition Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Emotion Detection and Recognition - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

A Glance into Leading Market Players

Emotion Detection and Recognition Market: Percentage Sales Revenue of Leading Players: 2018

Emotion Detection and Recognition Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

With Increased Investments in IoT Technology, the Market to Register Stronger Gains

Estimates of Investments in IoT by Industry: 2014-2019

Global Market Size (in Billion USD) of IoT Devices: 2016-2020

Worldwide Installed Base of IoT Connected Devices (in Billions): 2015-2025

Increasing Demand for Wearable Devices to Support Market Growth

Breakdown of Demand for Wearable Devices in Units (M) by Region: 2015-2022

Increase in Mobile Devices Based Applications to Support Market Growth

Worldwide Growth Rate of Mobile Devices in Billions: 2017-2022

Increasing Application of Emotion Detection and Recognition Software for Promoting Brands to Bolster Market Demand

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



