Emotion Detection and Recognition Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Wearable Devices to Support Growth

Dublin, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emotion Detection and Recognition - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market to Reach $114.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Emotion Detection and Recognition estimated at US$28.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$114.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Feature Extraction & 3-D Modelling, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 22.2% CAGR and reach US$47.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Natural Language Processing segment is readjusted to a revised 17.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.6% CAGR
The Emotion Detection and Recognition market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.4% and 16.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|194
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$28.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$114.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|19.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Product Overview
- Emotion Detection and Recognition Market to Witness Steady Growth
- Emotion Detection and Recognition Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Emotion Detection and Recognition - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- A Glance into Leading Market Players
- Emotion Detection and Recognition Market: Percentage Sales Revenue of Leading Players: 2018
- Emotion Detection and Recognition Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- With Increased Investments in IoT Technology, the Market to Register Stronger Gains
- Estimates of Investments in IoT by Industry: 2014-2019
- Global Market Size (in Billion USD) of IoT Devices: 2016-2020
- Worldwide Installed Base of IoT Connected Devices (in Billions): 2015-2025
- Increasing Demand for Wearable Devices to Support Market Growth
- Breakdown of Demand for Wearable Devices in Units (M) by Region: 2015-2022
- Increase in Mobile Devices Based Applications to Support Market Growth
- Worldwide Growth Rate of Mobile Devices in Billions: 2017-2022
- Increasing Application of Emotion Detection and Recognition Software for Promoting Brands to Bolster Market Demand
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vw0osb
