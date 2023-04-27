Greenlight Re Announces Appointment of David E. Sigmon as General Counsel

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) (“Greenlight Re” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of David E. Sigmon as General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer, subject to regulatory and immigration approvals. In this role, Mr. Sigmon will be responsible for managing the Company’s legal, regulatory, governance and compliance functions.



“I am excited to join the innovative Greenlight Re team and look forward to utilizing my breadth of knowledge in traditional insurance and (re)insurance in an effort to further build the Company for the future,” said Mr. Sigmon.

Simon Burton, Chief Executive Officer at Greenlight Re, said, “David is an experienced leader with an extensive background in global property and casualty insurance and reinsurance industry matters. We are delighted to have David join our team.”

About David E. Sigmon

Prior to joining Greenlight Re, David was Vice President, Associate General Counsel within Everest Re Group, Ltd., where he served as the organization’s senior corporate law and complex transaction counsel from 2017 until 2023 handling a wide range of matters with increasing levels of responsibility. Before that, David served as General Counsel, Unique Risk Underwriting at AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., where from 2013 until 2017 he was the lead attorney to an international business division focusing on structured insurance and reinsurance solutions and investments. Before joining AmTrust, David served as an associate attorney within the insurance and reinsurance department of a global law firm, now known as Locke Lord LLP, based in New York City. David began his legal career as an associate attorney at a leading boutique maritime law firm in New York City.

David received a Juris Doctor (JD) degree, with cum laude designation, from Brooklyn Law School, and is currently in the process of completing his Master of Laws (LL.M.) degree at Georgetown University Law Center. He obtained his Bachelor of Arts from George Washington University.

About Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.

Greenlight Re (www.greenlightre.com) provides multiline property and casualty insurance and reinsurance through its licensed and regulated reinsurance entities in the Cayman Islands and Ireland, and its Lloyd’s platform, Greenlight Innovation Syndicate 3456. The Company complements its underwriting activities with a non-traditional investment approach designed to achieve higher rates of return over the long term than reinsurance companies that exclusively employ more traditional investment strategies. In 2018, the Company launched its Greenlight Re Innovations unit, which supports technology innovators in the (re)insurance space by providing investment capital, risk capacity, and access to a broad insurance network.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. Federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on the Company’s behalf. These risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry, the adequacy of our reserves, our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market fluctuations, trends in insured and paid losses, catastrophes, regulatory and legal uncertainties and other factors described in our Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as provided by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Karin Daly

Vice President, The Equity Group Inc. (212) 836-9623

IR@greenlightre.ky



