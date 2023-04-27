eCommerce Payments Global Market Report 2023: Robust Outlook for e-Commerce Provides the Foundation for Growth in the Market

Dublin, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eCommerce Payments - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global eCommerce Payments Market to Reach $612.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for eCommerce Payments estimated at US$206.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$612.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Cards, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.4% CAGR and reach US$274.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Digital Payment / E-Wallet segment is readjusted to a revised 16.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $56.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.9% CAGR



The eCommerce Payments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$56.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$169 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.3% and 12% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$87.2 Billion by the year 2030.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Alipay

Amazon Payments, Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

American Express Company

Apple Inc.

Capital One Financial Corp.

CCBill, LLC

MasterCard Incorporated

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Stripe Inc.

The OLB Group Inc.

UnionPay International Co., Ltd.

Visa, Inc.

WePay Inc.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 167 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $206.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $612.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

E-commerce Payment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

E-commerce Payment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

E-commerce Payment: A Prelude

Review of Major E-commerce Payment Platforms

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Outlook for e-Commerce Provides the Foundation for Growth in the Market

Robust Growth of E-Commerce Supported by the On-Demand Economy to Amplify the Importance of Electronic Payment Options: Global e-Commerce Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

As the World Moves to a Cashless Society, e-Commerce Payments Stands at the Verge of Irrevocable Change

As Global Non-Cash Transactions Spirals, Ecommerce Payments Market is Poised for Heady Opportunities Ahead: Global Number of Cashless Transactions (In Billion) by Geographic Region for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021

Rapid Penetration of Internet & Growing Ownership of Smartphones Drive the Preference for Online Payments

Growing Base of Internet Users Worldwide as Evidenced by Growing Penetration Rates Provides the Platform for the Rise of Online Shopping & Electronic Payments: Global Internet User Penetration for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Expanding Base of Smartphone Users to Over 38% of the Global Population Bodes Well for Online Shopping & Adoption of Mobile Payments Apps: Global Number of Smartphone Users for the Years 2016 through 2020

Financial Inclusion & Reduction in the Number of Unbanked People Bodes Well for the Adoption of Online Payment Options

Growing Global Efforts for Financial Inclusion to Catapult the Popularity and Importance of Digital Payment Platforms: Global Account Ownership by Gender (In %) Breakdown by High Income & Low and Middle Income Economies for the Years 2013, 2015 and 2019

Development of Safe & Secure Payment Gateways Catalyzes the Confidence in Online Payments

Blockchain Payments Emerges as a Technology that Knows No Boundaries, Redefining eCommerce & Driving Cross-Border eCommerce

Spectacular Growth of Blockchain Technology & Its Promising Use in the Field of Digital Currency & Payments to Revolutionize eCommerce: Global Market for Blockchain (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Rise of Cryptocurrencies as a Payment Platform for Online Transactions, A Key Trend in the Market

Growing Awareness of Cryptocurrencies Among Global Internet Users & Rising Ownership Rates Bodes Well for their Rise as Effective Platforms for eCommerce Payments: Ownership of Cryptocurrency (As % of Total Population) by Country for the Year 2019

Mobile Biometrics Emerges to Add an Additional Layer of Payment Safety with Multiplier Impact on Adoption Rates

Astounding Penetration of Biometrics for Mobile Devices to Push Up the Volume of Online Financial Transactions: Global % Share of Mobile Devices That Utilize Biometrics for Online Transactions for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global % Share of Type of Devices Sold With Biometrics Technology for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2021

Innovations in FinTech & Rise of Mobile Commerce Drive the Popularity of Digital Wallets & Mobile Payment Apps

As the Future of eCommerce Becomes Mobile, Mobile Wallet Emerges an Important eCommerce Payment Platform: Adoption of Mobile Wallet (In %) by Region/Country for the Year 2019

Robust Mobile Commerce Market to Benefit the Growth of Mobile Wallets: Global Mobile Commerce Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016 to 2020

Well Developed & Continuously Evolving Ecosystem of Mobile Payment Apps, a Key Growth Driver

Growing Number of App Users Mirror the Well Developed Mobile Payment App Ecosystem their Growing Reach & Visibility Among Consumers: Global Number of Users (In Million) Breakdown by Leading Mobile Payment Platform for the Year 2018

Supported by Myriad Benefits, Electronic Funds Transfer Grows in Prominence

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



