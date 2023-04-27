New York, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Semiconductor Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06453481/?utm_source=GNW



Automotive Semiconductor Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global automotive semiconductor market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger cars, commercial, and electric vehicles. The global automotive semiconductor market is expected to reach an estimated $72.8 billion by 2028 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing vehicle production, increasing electronic content per vehicle, and growing demand for advanced vehicle safety and comfort systems.



Emerging Trends in the Automotive Semiconductor Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the introduction of high efficiency power semiconductors, and development of smaller single–chips for radar sensors.



A total of 145 figures / charts and 121 tables are provided in this 253-page report to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Automotive Semiconductor Market by Segments



The analyst forecasts that integrated circuits will remain the largest segment, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. The study includes trends and forecast for the global automotive semiconductor market by component type, vehicle type, application type, engine type, and region, as follows:



Automotive Semiconductor Market by Component Type (Value $ Million from 2017 to 2028):

• Microcontrollers

• Integrated Circuits

• Sensors

• Discrete Power

• Others



Automotive Semiconductor Market by Vehicle Type (Value $ Million from 2017 to 2028):

• Small Cars

• Compact Cars

• Mid-Size Cars

• Large Cars

• SUVs & Crossovers

• Pickups

• HCVs

• Electric Vehicles

• Others



Automotive Semiconductor Market by Application (Value $ Million from 2017 to 2028):

• Powertrain

• Chassis

• Safety

• Networking/Communication

• Body Electronics

• Driver Information Systems



Automotive Semiconductor Market by Engine Type (Value $ Million from 2017 to 2028):

• ICE Vehicles

• Electric Vehicles



Automotive Semiconductor Market by Region (Value $ Million from 2017 to 2028):

• North America

o United States

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o United Kingdom

o Russia

o France

o Germany

o Spain

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Indonesia

o South Korea

• The Rest of the World

o Brazil

o Argentina

List of Automotive Semiconductor Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies automotive semiconductor companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the automotive semiconductor companies profiled in this report includes.



• NXP Semiconductor

• Renesas Electronics

• ST Microelectronics

• Infineon Technologies

• Texas Instruments

• Robert Bosch

• On Semiconductor

• Micron Technology

• TOSHIBA

• Panasonic Semiconductor

Automotive Semiconductor Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that integrated circuits is expected to remain the largest component type due to rapid vehicle electrification, increasing demand for electronics, and growth in vehicle production, whereas the automotive sensor segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the growth in advanced driver assistance system.

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the high vehicle production and increasing awareness for passenger safety.

Features of the Global Automotive Semiconductor Market

• Market Size Estimates: Global automotive semiconductor market size estimation in terms of value ($M).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global automotive semiconductor market size by various segments, such as by component type, vehicle type, application type, engine type in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Global automotive semiconductor market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different segments by component type, vehicle type, application type, engine type and regions for the global automotive semiconductor market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global automotive semiconductor market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the automotive semiconductor market size?

Answer: The global automotive semiconductor market is expected to reach an estimated $72.8 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for automotive semiconductor market?

Answer: The automotive semiconductor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the automotive semiconductor market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing vehicle production, increasing electronic content per vehicle, and growing demand for advanced vehicle safety and comfort systems.

Q4. What are the major component or end use industries for automotive semiconductor?

Answer: Integrated circuit is the major segment by component for automotive semiconductor.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in automotive semiconductor market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the introduction of high efficiency power semiconductors, and development of smaller single–chips for radar sensors.

Q6. Who are the key automotive semiconductor companies?



Answer: Some of the key automotive semiconductor companies are as follows:

Q7.

Which automotive semiconductor product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that integrated circuits is expected to remain the largest component type due to rapid vehicle electrification, increasing demand for electronics, and growth in vehicle production, whereas the automotive sensor segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the growth in advanced driver assistance system.

Q8: In automotive semiconductor market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the high vehicle production and increasing awareness for passenger safety.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising growth opportunities for the global automotive semiconductor market by component type (microcontrollers, integrated circuits, sensors, discrete power, and others), vehicle type (small cars, compact cars, mid-Size cars, large cars, SUVs and crossovers, MPVs, pickups, HCVs, electric vehicles, and others), application type (powertrain, chassis, safety, networking/communication, body electronics, and driver information systems), engine type (ICE vehicles and electric vehicles) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years?



For any questions related to automotive semiconductor market or related to automotive semiconductor companies, automotive semiconductor market size, automotive semiconductor market share, automotive semiconductor analysis, automotive semiconductor market growth, automotive semiconductor market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

