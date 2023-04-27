Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic and South East Members Show Confidence with Third Consecutive Year of Record Investments

PHILADELPHIA, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While some early-stage investors and speculators are talking about the big regression in dry powder, Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic and South-East angel investors strategically and confidently broke deal flow and investments records for the third consecutive year, investing over $13.5M in 2022.



Keiretsu Forum is the world’s largest angel investor network, ranking as the 19th most active venture capital group globally according to Pitchbook's 2022 Global League Tables and claiming fifth place for late-stage investments within US markets.

“Life Science deals have seen an unprecedented level of confidence from our members, an unsurprising trend when looking at our membership's diverse background of healthcare and biotech professionals. Further, our members facilitate a very rigorous Keiretsu Forum due diligence process that fortifies this confidence in deal flow. In 2022 we saw an incredible 61% growth in investments to life science ventures year-over-year.” Says Howard Lubert, Area President of Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic and South-East.

“In early 2023, headlines were dominated by news of several high-profile bank failures. Fortunately, swift action averted a potentially catastrophic financial crisis in North America and prevented negative ripple effects the early and late-stage funding ecosystem. “All in all, the outlook for 2023 is good. We anticipate less than record breaking investments in Life Science from our group in 2023 as federal subsides focused on COVID-19 vaccines and testing end later this year. However, over the last year, Keiretsu Forum saw five successful exits and is preparing for a sixth with the recently announced RVnGo.” reports Lubert.

