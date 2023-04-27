Drone Transportation and Logistics Global Market Report 2023: Robust eCommerce Industry & Escalating Competition to Provide Same Day Delivery Services to Spur the Importance of Drone Deliveries

Dublin, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drone Transportation and Logistics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Drone Transportation and Logistics Market to Reach $41.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Drone Transportation and Logistics estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$41.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Freight Drones, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20% CAGR and reach US$23.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ambulance Drones segment is readjusted to a revised 24.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.9% CAGR



The Drone Transportation and Logistics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.4% and 18.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

Airbus SAS

AIRMAP, Inc.

Alibaba

Altitude Angel

Amazon

CANA Advisors

DHL International GmbH

Drone Delivery Canada

DroneScan

Edronic

EHANG

FedEx

Flirtey

FlytBase, Inc.

Flytrex

H3 Dynamics Holdings Pte. Ltd

Hardis Group

Infinium Robotics

Matternet

PINC Solutions

Sensefly

SKYCART INC.

Skysense, Inc.

Skyward

Uber Technologies Inc.

Unifly NV

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Volocopter GmbH

Workhorse Group

Zipline International

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 243 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $41.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Drone Transportation and Logistics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Drone Transportation and Logistics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Product Overview

Drones: A Definition

Delivery Drones

Passenger Drones

Cargo Drones

Warehouse Drones

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise of Commercial Drones Paves the Way for Future Growth in Drone Transportation & Logistics

Drone Transportation & Logistics Sector to Feel the Trickle Down Effect of Robust Opportunities Prevailing in the Commercial Drones Industry

Massive Potential to Enhance Productivity Spurs the Use of Drones in Logistics

Healthy Logistics Opportunities Across Government, Public Utilities & Retail Sectors Expands the Business Opportunity for Transportation Drones

Robust eCommerce Industry & Escalating Competition to Provide Same Day Delivery Services to Spur the Importance of Drone Deliveries

Robust Growth of E-Commerce Supported by the On-Demand Economy to Amplify the Importance of Drone Deliveries

Warehouse Inventory Automation Receives a Makeover With the Disruptive Emergence of Warehouse Drones

With Last Mile Delivery Being the Most Expensive Part of Cargo Delivery, Cargo Drones Promise to a Vital Role in Cost Reduction Goals of Competition Scarred Shipping Companies: % Breakdown of Cargo Delivery Costs by Stage of Transport/Journey

Rising Investments in Warehouse Automation Offers a Fertile Environment for the Growth & Proliferation of Warehouse Drones: Global Warehousing & Logistics Robot Revenues & Shipments (In US$ Million & 000 Units) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Lucrative Growth for Ambulance Drones Against the Backdrop of Growing Demand for Emergency Response Healthcare Services

Drones Bring the Promise of Making Difference in Improving Survival Rate Among CVD Emergency Patients

Ageing Population, Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases & The Ensuing Demand for Ambulance Services, Brings the Disruptive Potential of Ambulance Drones in the Spotlight

Cargo Drones: A Disruptive Form of Air Freight Benefiting From the Strong Outlook for Airfreight Services

Strong Growth in Airfreight to Spur Opportunities for Cargo Drones in Cross Border Trade

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Airbus SAS

AIRMAP, Inc.

Alibaba

Altitude Angel

Amazon

CANA Advisors

DHL International GmbH

Drone Delivery Canada

DroneScan

Edronic

EHANG

FedEx

Flirtey

FlytBase, Inc.

Flytrex

H3 Dynamics Holdings Pte. Ltd

Hardis Group

Infinium Robotics

Matternet

PINC Solutions

Sensefly

SKYCART INC.

Skysense, Inc.

Skyward

Uber Technologies Inc.

Unifly NV

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Volocopter GmbH

Workhorse Group

Zipline International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cawiqq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment