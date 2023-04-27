Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market to Hit US$ 7.25 Billion By 2031, Due to the Rising Need for Clean and Safe Laboratory Conditions | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest report from Growth Plus Reports analyzes the production, potential applications, demand, major manufacturers, and SWOT analysis of the global Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market .

The laboratory filtration equipment Market Report assists in determining the optimum distribution methods for certain products as well as possible markets for future product launches. The report also analyses the purchase and supply trends that influence the market's production strategy.

Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 3.75 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 7.25 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.59% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product, Technique, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways:

The increasing need for laboratory filtration equipment in a variety of end-use sectors such as food and beverage will drive market revenue growth.

Increasing R&D activity in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors will drive demand for laboratory filtration equipment.

North America dominates the global laboratory filtration equipment market.

Market Drivers

Increased R&D activity in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, rising need for clean and safe laboratory conditions, and rising chronic disease prevalence will drive the revenue growth of laboratory filtration equipment market. Furthermore, the increasing need for laboratory filtration equipment in a variety of end-use sectors such as food and beverage, environmental biotechnology, and academic and research institutions are expected to boost the market revenue growth rate.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed global laboratory filtration equipment market from four perspectives: Product, Technique, End User, and Region.

Product Segmentation: Based on the product, the global laboratory filtration equipment market is segmented into filtration media, filtration assemblies, and filtration accessories. The filtration media segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because it is most commonly used in laboratory filtration equipment.

Technique Segmentation: Based on the technique, the global laboratory filtration equipment market is segmented into microfiltration, nanofiltration, reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, and vacuum filtration. The microfiltration segment dominates the market because it is a technique commonly used in laboratory research and analysis, and it is widely utilized for sample preparation and analysis in a variety of sectors, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage processing.

End User Segmentation: Based on the end user, the global laboratory filtration equipment market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutions, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, and others. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominates the market because they are highly regulated, and the quality of their goods must meet the strict standards, and laboratory filtration equipment plays an important part in assuring the purity and quality of the products, making it an essential component in the production process.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global laboratory filtration equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the global laboratory filtration equipment market with the largest revenue share of the market. The establishment of advanced laboratories, growing government financing for research, a rise in target diseases and rising treatment demands, and the rapid acceptance of laboratory filtration products in this region are the major factors responsible for North America's significant revenue share in the global market.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the global laboratory filtration equipment market are:

3M Company

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Avantor Inc.

Sterlitech Corporation

Steris Corporation

Prosperity Biotech Co. Ltd

The laboratory filtration equipment devices market is moderately competitive, with several international players. Key market players focus on technological advancements, research and development activities, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence.

Recent developments:

Pall Corporation introduced three new allegro connect systems in September 2022. this package included technologies to enable depth filtration, virus filtration, bulk fill of drugs, and a buffer management system to streamline production processes.

Eaton increased its offering of activated carbon filter media in April 2022. the enhanced Beco Carbon Depth Filter Sheets provide outstanding adsorption qualities for demanding liquid filtration. as a result, the availability of strong decolorization abilities and adsorptive removal of unwanted by-products, as well as taste, odor, and color correction, makes it excellent for application in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL LABORATORY FILTRATION EQUIPMENT MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Filtration Media Membrane Filters Filter Papers Filtration Microplates Syringeless Filters Syringe Filters Capsule Filters Others Filtration Accessories Filter Holders Filter Flasks Filter Funnels Dispensers Cartridges Filter Housings Vacuum Pumps Seals Others Filtration Assemblies Microfiltration Assemblies Ultrafiltration Assemblies Reverse Osmosis Assemblies Vacuum Filtration Assemblies Others GLOBAL LABORATORY FILTRATION EQUIPMENT MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNIQUE Reverse Osmosis Microfiltration Nanofiltration Ultrafiltration Vacuum Filtration GLOBAL LABORATORY FILTRATION EQUIPMENT MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories Academic & Research Institutions Others

LABORATORY FILTRATION EQUIPMENT MARKET TOC

