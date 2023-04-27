Athlete Studio Teams Up with SportsCast to Launch New Digital Sports Media Collectibles

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Athlete Studio, the #1 eCommerce platform for athletes and sports brands, announces today it has partnered with SportsCast , a leading provider of unique sports media collectibles, to launch an exciting new digital collectible and exclusive content series.

The partnership will allow Athlete Studio to leverage SportsCast's cutting-edge technology and riveting content to power its digital collectible series. SportsCast is a modern digital sports collectible featuring digital cards that unlock exclusive athlete content and VIP experiences. The collectibles enable exclusive access to select SportsCast episodes that feature fascinating private conversations shared between well-known sports figures – one-on-one.

The first drop will include a free SportsCast "bite" digital collectible that includes a video trailer of Heisman Trophy-winning running back Eddie George interviewing Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis. Bringing together two legendary athletes, this exclusive collectible will be available at no cost for the first 10,000 people to claim. The full series will be released after the initial airdrop.

This first-of-its-kind fusion of digital sports memorabilia is preserved, packaged and sold in limited edition collectibles. Subsequent drops in the series will include additional exclusive content, merchandise and VIP experiences. Athlete Studio and SportsCast are committed to providing sports fans and collectors with unique experiences that cannot be found or owned anywhere else.

"We are thrilled to partner with SportsCast to launch our digital collectible and exclusive content series," said Nicholas Lemieux , CEO of Athlete Studio. "SportsCast's cutting-edge technology and commitment to providing high-quality sports content aligns perfectly with our vision of providing unique experiences."

View a recent Bell2Bell Video Podcast featuring Athlete Studio CEO Nicholas Lemieux.

“We are honored to have an alliance with Athlete Studio, the premier platform for athletes and sports brands. They share our vision of providing sports fans with some of the most unique sports media collectibles ever assembled. Look for more athlete releases from Athlete Studio and SportsCast soon,” stated Garrick Dorn, Managing Partner of SportsCastVentures (SCV) - SportsCast .



Michael McCarthy, founder and managing director of SportsCastVentures (SCV) - SportsCast , commented, “The partnership we have built with Athlete Studio is fantastic and the exclamation point on years of effort from our amazing team. We couldn’t be happier to partner with the absolute best eCommerce platform for athletes and sports brands. It’s a perfect fit, and we believe that the enthusiasts of sports memorabilia will be the beneficiaries.”

The Athlete Studio and SportsCast partnership is expected to provide sports fans and collectors with an unprecedented level of access to exclusive content, merchandise and VIP experiences. Both companies are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible and providing their customers with the best possible experience.





About Athlete Studio

Athlete Studio creates eCommerce and marketing software for pro athletes and sports brands. The platform helps athletes like Justin Jefferson , Jalen Hurts and Angel Reese automate the creation of their personal brands, custom merchandise and digital collectibles. Sports brands partner with Athlete Studio to engage pro athletes and leverage Athlete Studio's Web3 technology to increase customer loyalty.

To learn more about the Athlete Studio please visit www.Athlete.Studio .

About SportsCast

SportsCast creates unique digital sports collectibles that also provide exclusive access to content directly from legendary athletes and future stars. Each athlete collection features special collectible cards that unlock the gateway to select SportsCast episodes featuring private conversations between well-known sports figures – one-on-one.

SportsCast+ buyers can unlock SportsCastRewards offering VIP access and experiences, merchandise (physical and virtual), plus autographed memorabilia. (Coming Soon)

To learn more about the SportsCast partnership, as well as the upcoming digital collectible and exclusive content series, visit SportsCast.net .