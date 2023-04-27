New York, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Display System Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06453479/?utm_source=GNW



Automotive Display System Market Trends and Forecast



The future of the global automotive display system market looks promising with opportunities in the large car, SUVs & crossovers, mid-size car, and light commercial vehicles market. The global automotive display system market is expected to reach an estimated $28.9 billion by 2028 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growth in vehicle production, increasing demand for navigation and infotainment systems, and growing electronic content per vehicle.



Emerging Trends in the Automotive Display System Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include introduction of augmented head-up displays and fully digital instrument cluster in the vehicles.

A total of 157 figures / charts and 132 tables are provided in this 233 -page report to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Automotive Display System Market by Segments



In this market, center stack display is the largest product type, whereas LCD is largest by technology type. The study includes the automotive display system market size and forecast for the global automotive display system market through 2028, segmented by product type, vehicle, technology, screen size, and the region as follows:



Automotive Display System Market by Product Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2017 to 2028]:

• Center Stack Display

• Camera Information Display

• Reconfigurable Instrument Cluster

• Driver Information Display

• Rear Seat Entertainment

• Head-up Display



Automotive Display System Market by Vehicle Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2017 to 2028]:

• Mid-Size Cars

• Luxury Car

• SUVs and Crossovers

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Others



Automotive Display System Market by Technology [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2017 to 2028]:

• LCD

• OLED



Automotive Display System Market by Screen Size (Value $M Shipment analysis from 2017 to 2028):

• < 5" Inch

• >5"-10" Inch

• >10” Inch



Automotive Display System Market by Region[Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• Russia

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Indonesia

• Brazil

• Turkey

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Automotive Display System Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies Automotive Display System companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the automotive display system companies profiled in this report includes.



• Continental AG

• Visteon

• Panasonic

• Denso

• Nippon Seiki

• Robert Bosch

• Magneti Marelli

• Yazaki

• Delphi

• Alpine Electronics

Automotive Display System Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that the center stack display segment is expected to remain the largest segment due to high demand in navigation and infotainment systems.

• Within this market, display system for large car is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period as OEMs are providing large integrated displays and rear seat entertainment systems in their vehicle models.

• Asia Pacific will remain the largest region and it is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing vehicle production and government regulations on the implementation of display system.

Features of the Automotive Display System Market

• Market size estimates:Automotive display system market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

• Trend and forecast analysis:Market trend (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation analysis:Automotive display system market size by product type, vehicle type, technology type, and screen size in terms of value shipment.

• Regional analysis:Automotive display system market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

• Growth opportunities:Analysis on growth opportunities in different product type and regions of automotive display system in the automotive display system market.

• Strategic analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of automotive display system in the automotive display system market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the automotive display system market size?

Answer: The global automotive display system market is expected to reach an estimated $28.9 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for automotive display system market?

Answer: The automotive display system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the automotive display system market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growth in vehicle production, increasing demand for navigation and infotainment systems, and growing electronic content per vehicle.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for automotive display system?

Answer: Large car, SUVs & crossovers, mid-size car, and light commercial vehicles are the major applications.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in automotive display system market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include introduction of augmented head-up displays and fully digital instrument cluster in the vehicles.

Q6. Who are the key automotive display system companies?



Answer: Some of the key automotive display system companies are as follows:

Q7.which automotive display system product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that the center stack display segment is expected to remain the largest segment due to high demand in navigation and infotainment systems.

Q8. In automotive display system market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific will remain the largest region and it is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing vehicle production and government regulations on the implementation of display system.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the automotive display systems market by vehicle type (mid-size cars, large cars, SUVs and crossovers, LCVs, and others), product type (center stack display, camera information display, driver information display, reconfigurable Instrument Cluster, rear seat entertainment, and head-up display), technology (LCD and OLED), screen size (< 5“, >5"-10“, and >10“), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting automotive display system market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this automotive display system market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this automotive display system market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the automotive display system market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the automotive display system market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this automotive display system market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this automotive display system market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of automotive display system market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to automotive display system market or related to automotive displays, automotive display, automotive display technology, automotive display market, automotive smart display market, automotive display suppliers, automotive display manufacturers, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

