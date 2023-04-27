Automotive Seat Massage System Market Trends and ForecastThe global automotive massage seat system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2028

New York, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Seat Massage System Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06453478/?utm_source=GNW



Automotive Seat Massage System Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global automotive seat massage system market looks promising with opportunities in the luxury car, SUV & crossover, mid-size car, small car, and light commercial vehicle markets. The global automotive massage seat system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growth in luxury vehicles and increasing demand for a higher level of comfort and safety features.



Emerging Trends in the Automotive Seat Massage System Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of pro-active motion seating technology in the seat massage system and introduction of smart seat for seat massage system.

A total of 93 figures / charts and 73 tables are provided in this 250 page report to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with resultant insights are shown below.



Automotive Seat Massage System Market by Segments



The analyst forecasts that front seat system will remain the largest segment, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. The study includes trends and forecast for the global automotive seat massage system market by type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region as follows:



Automotive Seat Massage System Market by Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2017 to 2028]:

• Front Seat Massage Systems

• Back Seat Massage Systems



Automotive Seat Massage System Market by Vehicle Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2017 to 2028]:

• Luxury Cars

• SUVs

• Mid-size Cars

• Small Cars

• LCVs



Automotive Seat Massage System Market by Sales Channel [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2017 to 2028]:

• OEMs

• Aftermarket



Automotive Seat Massage System Market by Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

o The USA

o Mexico

o Canada

• Europe

o The TUK

o Russia

o Germany

o Norway

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

• The Rest of the World

o Brazil

List of Automotive Seat Massage System Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies automotive massage seat system companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the automotive massage seat system companies profiled in this report includes.



• Kongsberg Automotive

• Continental AG

• Erickson Auto Trim

• Champion Seat Systems

• Alfmerie Group

Automotive Seat Massage System Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that luxury cars will remain the largest end use segment over the forecast period. Seat massage systems for mid-size car segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as OEMs are enhancing comfort features like seat massage system in their vehicles models.

• Europe will remain the largest region and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for luxury cars and increasing preference of customers towards vehicle comforts and convenience.

Features of the Global Automotive Seat Massage System Market

• Market Size Estimates: Global automotive seat massage system market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (million units) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments.

• Segmentation Analysis:Global automotive seat massage system market size by various segments, such as by type, end user, and vehicle type in terms of value and volume.

• Regional Analysis: Global automotive seat massage system market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different segments by a type and regions for the global automotive seat massage system market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global automotive seat massage system market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the automotive seat massage system market size?

Answer: The global automotive seat massage system market is expected to reach an estimated $0.90 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for automotive seat massage system market?

Answer: The automotive seat massage system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the automotive seat massage system market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growth in luxury vehicles, and increasing demand for a higher level of comfort and safety features.

Q4. What are the major type or end use industries for automotive seat massage system?

Answer: Front seat massage system is the major segment by type for automotive seat massage system.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in automotive seat massage system market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of pro-active motion seating technology in the seat massage system and introduction of smart seat for seat massage system.

Q6. Who are the key automotive seat massage system companies?



Answer: Some of the key automotive seat massage system companies are as follows:

• Kongsberg Automotive

• Continental AG

• Erickson Auto Trim

• Champion Seat Systems

• Alfmerie Group

Q7.

Which automotive seat massage system vehicle type segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that luxury cars will remain the largest end use segment over the forecast period. Seat massage systems for mid-size car segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as OEMs are enhancing comfort features like seat massage system in their vehicles models.

Q8. In automotive seat massage system market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Europe will remain the largest region and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for luxury cars and increasing preference of customers towards vehicle comforts and convenience.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising growth opportunities for the global automotive seat massage system market by type (front seat, and back seat massage system), vehicle type (small cars, mid-size cars, luxury cars, LCVs, and SUVs), sales channel (OEMs, and aftermarket), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years?



For any questions related to automotive seat massage system market or related to automotive seat massage system companies, automotive seat massage system market size, automotive seat massage system market share, automotive seat massage system analysis, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

