Organogenesis President and Chief Executive Officer Gary S. Gillheeney, Sr. Elected Chair of the Board of Directors

CANTON, Mass., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical and Sports Medicine markets, today announced that its Board of Directors has elected President and Chief Executive Officer Gary S. Gillheeney, Sr., as Chair of the Board, effective immediately. Gillheeney will continue in his role as President and Chief Executive Officer, which he has held since 2014. Mr. Gillheeney succeeds Alan A. Ades, who has served as a director and as Chair of the Board since 2003. Mr. Ades will continue to serve as a director on the Company’s eleven-member Board of Directors.



The Company also announced that the Board of Directors has designated Arthur S. Leibowitz, Director and Chair of the Audit Committee, to serve as Lead Independent Director, effective immediately. Mr. Leibowitz has served as a director since 2018.

“Our Board is very grateful for the leadership and commitment that Alan has provided as Chair of our Board these past four years, and we look forward to his continued involvement as a Board member. As our President and CEO, Gary has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership of Organogenesis, both in terms of guiding the long-term vision of the Company as a valuable member of the Board of Directors and in driving the execution of our growth strategy,” said Mr. Leibowitz. “Given Gary’s contributions to the Company’s success, and his demonstrated thought leadership in the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical and Sports Medicine markets, the Board of Directors believes Gary is an ideal fit to serve as the Company’s next Chair of the Board.”

Mr. Ades commented, “We believe electing Gary as Chair of the Board is a case of identifying the right leader, at the right time, to best-position the Company for its next stage of growth. I look forward to continuing to serve as a valuable member of the Board of Directors.”

“I am honored to be taking on this important leadership role at such an exciting time for our Company,” said Mr. Gillheeney. “I look forward to working closely with Art in his role as Lead Independent Director, as well as with the other members of the Board. It is a privilege to lead the Board, our executive team and approximately 1,000 Organogenesis employees worldwide. Our team is committed to our mission to provide integrated healing solutions that substantially improve outcomes and lower the overall cost of care in the Advanced Wound Care, Surgical & Sports Medicine and burn markets. We expect our continued focus on executing our proven strategy will create value for all Organogenesis stakeholders going forward.”

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care and surgical and sports medicine markets. Organogenesis offers a comprehensive portfolio of innovative regenerative products to address patient needs across the continuum of care.