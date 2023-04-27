TILT Sets First Quarter 2023 Conference Call for May 15 at 5:00 p.m. ET

PHOENIX, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT" or the “Company”) (NEO:TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, will host a conference call on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.



TILT management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call.

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll-free dial-in number: (888) 886-7786

International dial-in number: (416) 764-8658

Conference ID: 19884450

Webcast: TILT Q1 2023 Earnings Call

The conference call will also be available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.tiltholdings.com.

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers in regulated markets across 39 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

Company Contact:

Lynn Ricci, VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

TILT Holdings Inc.

lricci@tiltholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

TILT@elevate-ir.com

720.330.2829

Media Contact:

Leland Radovanovic

Trailblaze

TILT@trailblaze.com