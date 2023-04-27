VitalHub Announces Partnership with HammondCare for a Low-Carbon Dementia Care Initiative

TORONTO, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX: VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF) is pleased to announce a partnership between the Company’s MyPathway platform and HammondCare, aimed at enhancing patient care in England while supporting the National Health Service (NHS) to contribute to its green footprint in their journey to reach Net Zero by 2040.



MyPathway, is an app-based patient portal solution, which connects patients to care services in areas including muscular-skeletal, chronic pain, motor neurone disease, and eating disorders. It can be accessed through a web browser on a computer, phone, tablet, or via the custom-built MyPathway App. MyPathway is a leading digital health portal platform that will allow VitalHub, alongside Intouch with Health’s Flow Manager, to truly offer end-to-end patient flow and is one of the first solutions of its kind in the UK healthcare marketplace.

"HammondCare's selection of MyPathway for their patient portal is a significant milestone, marking the first major commercial development into a new care area since VitalHub's acquisition of ADI Health (MyPathway)," stated Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub. "We are excited to showcase the capabilities of MyPathway technology in the patient portal space. The unique value proposition MyPathway delivers was a key factor in HammondCare's decision, and we anticipate continued end market traction of this platform."

The new partnership will develop and deploy the Virtual Dementia Behaviour Support Clinic - a specialist, virtual clinic, accessible anywhere and anytime for family, unpaid and paid carers of people experiencing noticeable symptoms associated with dementia.

“By reducing the need for in-person consultations and emergency visits and support, the Virtual Dementia Behaviour Support Clinic helps to minimise travel, staff and resource use and reduce carbon emissions by providing the right advice to carers and targeting in-person assistance to when it's needed,” said Dr Julie Christie, Programme Manager at HammondCare. “This makes it an ideal solution for Integrated Care Boards and Primary Care Networks that want to prioritise both patient care and environmental sustainability targets. The number of patients with dementia in the UK continues to grow rapidly and is expected to increase to over one million people by the year 20251, which will only further intensify the demand on the existing dementia care pathways. The Virtual Dementia Behaviour Support Clinic will help relieve some of this pressure, and we are proud to be part of this project.”

