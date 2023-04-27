Phthalate and Non-phthalate Plasticizers Market likely to cross US$ 22,968.9 Million on the back of growing demand for Bio-based Plasticizers | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global phthalate and non-phthalate plasticizers market is estimated to expand from US$ 14,432.6 Million in 2023 to US$ 22,968.9 Million by 2033. Overall sales in the market are likely to soar at 4.8% CAGR through 2033.



The rapid adoption of phthalate and non-phthalate plasticizers across various industries will continue to drive the global market forward.

The shift towards bio-based plasticizers is emerging as a key trend that will bolster sales during the projection period.

Traditional phthalate plasticizers have been linked to negative health effects and environmental concerns. Hence, non-toxic alternatives that are sustainable and safer for human health & the environment such as non-phthalate plasticizers are coming into the spotlight.

Request Sample Copy of Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17098

Increasing demand for non-phthalate plasticizers from the automotive, aerospace, and building & construction industries will boost the market during the forecast period.

The rising trend of lightweight vehicles and energy-efficient buildings will play a key role in uplifting product demand through 2033. Plasticizers are commonly used to improve the flexibility, durability, and workability of plastics, which are widely used in the automotive and building industries.

The trend towards lightweight vehicles and energy-efficient buildings is driving demand for plasticizers. This is because manufacturers seek to create more flexible, durable, and high-performance materials that can meet the changing needs of these industries.

The increasing adoption of medical devices presents an opportunity for non-phthalate plasticizers. This is because of the potential health risks associated with phthalate plasticizers.

Non-phthalate plasticizers are now being used in a wide range of medical devices, including IV bags, tubing, and other flexible plastic components. These plasticizers offer several advantages, including better compatibility with certain polymers, improved flexibility, and reduced leaching into the surrounding environment.

Key Takeaways from this Market:

The global phthalate and non-phthalate plasticizers market will reach around US$ 22,968.9 Million by 2033

Global sales of phthalate and non-phthalate plasticizers are projected to rise at 4.8% through 2033.

By product type, the non-phthalate plasticizers segment is forecast to expand at a CAGR of around 5.3%.

Based on application, the cables & wires segment is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2033.

China's phthalate and non-phthalate plasticizers market value is estimated to reach US$ 7,805.8 Million by 2033.

Phthalate and non-phthalate plasticizer demand in India is projected to increase at around 5.4% CAGR through 2033.

BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Lanxess AG, and Evonik Industries AG are the top players, accounting for a share of nearly 20% in the global market.





Didn't find the data you are looking for? Our experts provide you with customized reports! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-17098

“Growing demand for non-toxic plasticizers and increasing demand from the medical industry are key factors driving growth in this market. Manufacturers are likely to find lucrative opportunities for non-phthalate plasticizers that are sustainable, lightweight, durable and cost-effective. This is because such products would find widespread use across numerous industries like automotive and construction,” says a lead FMI analyst.

Who is Winning?

BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Eastman Chemical Company, Lanxess AG, Hanwha Group, Sasol Ltd., Hallstar, Aarti Industries, New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd., Bluesail Group, Henan Qing'an Chemical Hi-Tech Co., Ltd., Polynt S.p.A., Aekyung Chemical Co. Ltd., UPC Technology Corporation, KLJ Group, Shandong Hongxin Chemicals Co., Ltd., LG Chem, Perstorp Holding AB, and others are few of the leading manufacturers of phthalate and non-phthalate plasticizers profiled in the full version of the report.

Key players are focusing on expanding their production capacity to increase their market presence. To secure long-term demand, top players are also entering into long-term supply agreements with key industries. Companies are also concentrating on establishing new facilities to meet rising demand from various industries.

For instance,

In July 2022, Polynt Group announced that the company will build a new plant for its trimellitates plasticizer in Mexico. The mechanical completion of the plant will end by the end of 2023 and the plant will run to its full capacity in the first quarter of 2024.





Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Phthalate Plasticizers Dioctyl and Diethylhexyl Phthalate Diisononyl Phthalate Diisodecyl Phthalate Di (2-Propylheptyl) Phthalate Butyl Benzyl Phthalate Di Ethyl Phthalate Di Methyl Phthalate Di Butytl Phthalate Others

Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Adipates Terephthalates Trimellitates Epoxies Benzoates Aliphatics Citrates Cyclohexanoate Di Octyl Adipate Tri Ethyl Citrate Tri Ethyl Citrate



By Applications:

Wire and Cables

Flooring and Wall Coverings

Coatings

Films and Sheets

Consumer and Industrial Goods

Upholstery

Medical Products

Others

By End-use Industry:

Healthcare

Aerospace

Automotive

Building and Construction

Food and Beverage

Electrical and Electronics

Consumer Goods

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South East and the Pacific

Middle East and Africa

India





Interested to Procure The Data, but have questions? Enquire here: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-17098

More Insights about Market Report:

In its latest report, Future Market Insights Inc. (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the global phthalate and non-phthalate plasticizers market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period 2023 to 2033. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on product type, application, end-use industry, and region.

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary | Phthalate and Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market

1.1. Global & India Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

5. Global & India Market Demand Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

Buy Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17098

Have a Look at Trending Reports of the Chemicals & Materials Domain:

Diethyl Phthalate Market Share: The rising demand from various end-use industries is anticipated to grow the market with a moderate growth rate of 2.2% to reach a valuation of US$ 175.4 Million by the end of 2033.

Non-PVC Plasticizers Market Size: Plastic additives have gained immense popularity in plastic manufacturing, owing to their broad role in making essential modifications.

Plasticizer Alcohols Market Trends: The plasticizer alcohols market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period, owing primarily to the steady growth in demand for plasticizers driven by the corresponding growth in end-use industries.

Bio-Plasticizers Market Outlook: North America Bio-Plasticizers Market is expected to witness tremendous growth during the forecast period, owing to the growth in manufacturing, and healthcare industry in the region.

Wind Turbine Blade Repair Material Market Demand: Growing installation of wind turbines across the globe is a key factor elevating wind turbine blade repair material demand worldwide. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in terms of demand for wind turbines.

USA and Canada Alumina Market Growth: Sales prospects for the chemical are expected to witness steady growth at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period 2022 to 2032.

PV Module Encapsulant Film Market Type: Ethyl Vinyl Acetate-based PV Module Encapsulant Film is expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment, projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.1% from 2023 to 2033.

Gas Separation Membrane Market Analysis Forecast: The United States gas separation membrane market leads in terms of market share in the North American region.

Emission Control Catalyst for Small Engines Market Sale: The global emission control catalyst for the small engines market to register year-on-year growth of 4.3% through 2033.

Nanocellulose Market Value: Rising applications of nanocellulose across industries such as healthcare, packaging, etc. are driving the global market.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights. Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com