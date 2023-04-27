Purpose Investments Unveils New US Dollar Cash Management Fund to Expand Industry-Leading Cash Solutions Lineup

TORONTO, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is excited to announce further expansion of its industry-leading cash solutions lineup with the launch of the Purpose USD Cash Management Fund (the “Fund”), which begins trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the ticker, MNU.U.



Building off on the success of its Canadian dollar counterpart, Purpose Cash Management Fund (TSX: MNY), which launched in September 2022, the Purpose USD Cash Management Fund is designed to navigate the current economic environment and turn high interest rates into attractive yields for investors with US dollar cash allocations. At launch, the initial target annualized net yield is expected to be 5.01%.

The Fund invests in high-quality, short-term money market instruments denominated in US dollars to deliver against its primary objective of preserving capital and maintaining liquidity without taking undue risk.

“Against the backdrop of sticky inflation, which may keep interest rates higher longer, prudent duration and robust risk and liquidity management for cash investments has become a key consideration for investors looking to earn an attractive return,” says Greg Taylor, Chief Investment Officer at Purpose.

The Purpose USD Cash Management Fund is an excellent alternative to other traditional US dollar cash alternatives for investors looking to reconsider their cash and liquidity strategies without locking them in with guaranteed investment certificates. The Fund also serves as an efficient tool for bulk trading.

“Lately, many investors are positioned defensively or have an elevated need for daily liquidity, keeping higher than usual cash balances. With record-high interest rates, investors are able to earn competitive returns on their cash investments for the first time in many years,” says Vlad Tasevski, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Product at Purpose. “The higher interest rates have made money market funds very attractive in the current market, in turn, increasing the minimum acceptable rate of return to invest in all other asset classes.”

Purpose has closed the offering of the initial units of the Fund and is pleased to offer investors US dollar-denominated ETF non-currency hedged units (TSX: MNU.U), Class A units and Class F units. The mutual fund units of the Fund will be offered at a fixed $10.00 net asset value.

Key benefits of the Fund include:

High levels of liquidity and capital preservation by investing in a diversified portfolio of short-term, high-quality, US-dollar-denominated money market instruments.

Attractive yields are generated without taking undue credit risk to meet monthly current income requirements.

Active management to adjust the portfolio strategy to take advantage of the changing market environment.

Trades in US dollars and offered both as an ETF and mutual fund for ease of use, based on investor preferences.

The Purpose USD Cash Management Fund is the latest offering in Purpose’s industry-renowned cash lineup, which features the world’s first high-interest savings ETF, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSX: PSA) and Purpose US Cash Fund (TSX: PSU.U), among others. Purpose’s cash lineup is known for offering best-in-class yields significantly higher than traditional cash alternatives, deposited safely with Canada’s big banks.

Purpose revolutionized cash investing with the introduction of the Purpose High Interest Savings Fund in 2013 and is proud to expand its lineup with the Purpose USD Cash Management Fund to provide investors with a new tool to maximize returns on their US dollar cash balances. Learn more about the Fund here: http://purposeinvest.com/funds/purpose-usd-cash-management-fund

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with approximately $16 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, offering a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent, technology-driven financial services platform that is reshaping the industry by connecting and creating opportunities across asset management, wealth management and small business financial services.

For further information, please contact:

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investment fund investments. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the investment fund. Please read the prospectus before investing. There is no assurance that any fund will achieve its investment objective, and its net asset value, yield, and investment return will fluctuate from time to time with market conditions. Investment fund securities are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.