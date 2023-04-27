Breathable Films Market Size & Share to Surpass $24.7 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Breathable Films Market is valued at USD 17.5 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 24.7 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.1% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Overview

Polyethylene films are used in building, construction, medical, and sports apparel. Furthermore, advancements in the research and development (R&D) sector and manufacturing technology across the major regions of construction sites are expected to fuel the polyethylene (P.E.) demand in the Breathable Films market.

We forecast that the polyethylene in Breathable Films market sales will account for more than 41% of total sales by 2030. The principal applications for polyethylene films are in medicine, construction, and athletic gear. Furthermore, improvements in manufacturing technology and the research and development (R&D) industry across the main building regions are anticipated to increase demand for polyethylene (P.E.) in the market for Breathable Films.

Market Dynamics

Increase in Medical & Healthcare End Users Support Market Expansion

The surgeon's clothing uses Breathable Films and membranes to defend against antiviral and bloodborne diseases. Moreover, it is applied in skin adhesion procedures. It allows perspiration to escape while acting as a barrier membrane against dust and health hazards like bloodborne infections. The use of Breathable Films and membranes in the healthcare industry has significantly increased due to rising public health awareness and an increase in hospitals.

Increased Application in Healing and Reducing Wrinkles are Major Factors Influencing the Growth of Breathable Films

In the future years, Breathable Films will be able to function as a second skin, assisting in the recovery process and minimizing visible wrinkles on the skin. Engineers from MIT and Harvard have joined forces to form Olivo Laboratories, which has developed synthetic skin that may be used for skin healing and wrinkle reduction. Additional uses include the treatment of psoriasis and eczema as well as protection from U.V. rays. These synthetic skins are substances that spread easily on the skin and dry quickly. Furthermore, several applications can be created by changing the synthetic skin's oxygen and moisture permeabilities. The second commercial use is skin tightening, which will lessen the effects of aging.

Top Players in the Global Breathable Films Market

Thioplast Industries AB (Sweden)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (US)

Fatha A.S. (Czech Republic)

Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)

Covestro AG (Germany)

Toray Industries Inc. (Japan)

Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Japan)

Arkema S.A. (France)

The RKW Group (Germany)

Clopay Plastic Products Co. Inc. (U.S.)

Top Trends in the Global Breathable Films Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Breathable Films industry is the Micro porous film. Due to their adaptable qualities, such as low thermal connectivity and linked pores, microporous storyboards are in greater demand across industries, including goods, services, and medicine. These qualities make it excellent for producing sports apparel, gym gear, and personal care products.





Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Breathable Films industry is its increasing trend of Increased spending on personal hygiene among consumers. Customers are embracing a healthy lifestyle and are becoming more conscious of the need for personal cleanliness. One of the key factors driving the female hygiene industry is females' growing knowledge of and use of feminine hygiene products.



Top Report Findings

The Liquid category controls most of the breathable film market's revenue based on the Type. Polyethylene is also available in a variety of forms. The demand for various products made with polyethylene, government regulations, environmental concerns, and the rapid increase in the world's population are just a few of the variables that affect the utilization and sales of polyethylene. These factors are all expected to support the market's expansion for polyethylene.





Based on Material, the Microporous category controls most of the breathable film market's revenue. The primary driver fuelling the growth of the microporous hygiene breathable market is the rise in the usage of films in high-end hygiene products. The market for Breathable Films is also expected to rise as protective gear for sports, and other industries become more and more necessary.





Based on Application, most of the Breathable Films market's revenue is controlled by the food packaging category. Breathable Films create packaging products, including pouches, rolls, and bags, which can keep them fresh and hygienic. Food packaging, medical equipment, and consumer items are just a few applications of Breathable Films.



Recent Developments in the Global Breathable Films Market

In January 2020, RoofTooGuard breather, a synthetic roofing underlayment with optional adhesive and breathability, was introduced by RKW Group. This product offers unique qualities like better permeability and greater water resistance .

In July 2019, Arkema purchased Pochoir SAS, a French business specializing in thermo-bonding adhesive films and offering high performance. This acquisition will make the addition of ecologically friendly breathable membranes and product portfolio expansion possible.

Food Packaging Category of the Application Segment of the Global Breathable Films Market Anticipated to Generate a Good Amount of the Total Global Segment Revenue

For better understanding, based on the Application, the Breathable Films market is divided into Hygiene & Personal care, Medical, Food Packaging, Construction, Fabric (Defence jackets, Protective garments for industrial uses) and Others (Adventurous Sporting goods such as rafts, tents, waterproof camping bags, mattresses, disposable work wear, coverall, jumper, rainwear, and shoe liners).

The Food Packaging market was the largest by Application, and it is anticipated to hold the top spot during the projected period. Various packaging technologies have been developed to meet the efficiency, comfort, safety, and freshness requirements of packaged goods. Breathable Films offer several benefits, including reducing the build-up of CO2 in packaging, which results in anaerobiosis, and the automated steam release in a microwave. Additional advantages of this packaging include enhanced gas exchange, an attractive look without fogging, increased product shelf life, and reduced loss during processing and coordination.

On the other hand, the Personal Care & Hygiene category is anticipated to grow significantly. Breathable Films are used in various sanitation and personal care products, including infant diapers, sanitary towels, sanitary napkins, and protective clothing for medical activities. The need for transparent films and awareness of health and cleanliness have increased recently. With rising health concerns among people and an increased number of hospitals in nations like China, India, and the U.S., there is an urgent need for Breathable Films in emerging economies. Furthermore, the market for premium hygiene goods will be driven by the rising demand for disposable hygiene products and the expanding use of female hygiene products in emerging nations.

Asia Pacific Region in Breathable Films Market Forecast to Generate a Substantial Amount of the Total Global Revenue

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the market in the coming years. The facilities and growing awareness in the healthcare industry drive the potential market for this area. There is more potential for growth in this area due to the rising need for Breathable Films in the food packaging, medical, and sanitary sectors. This is a reaction to the rising demand for high-end hygiene goods in developing nations like China and India. In India, factors, including rising literacy rates, increasing consumer safety and sanitary awareness, and bettering living circumstances in rural areas, have opened the potential for the growth of hygiene products. The government is also working very hard to raise living standards in rural areas.

The North American region is expected to grow the fastest in the breathable film market. The growth of the plastics market in North America has been driven by increased technological innovation within the sector to make it more eco-sustainable. Mexico has the largest market share and the quickest rate of economic expansion in this area. One of the key factors propelling the Breathable Films market in the region is the expansion of R&D activities as well as the expanding textile, packaging, medicinal, and residential and commercial construction sectors.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on Breathable Films Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global Breathable Films Market Segmentation

By Type

Polyethylene-based Breathable Films

Polypropylene-based Breathable Films

Polyurethane-based Breathable Films

Others (Polyether Block Amide, Co-Polyamide, & Polyether Ester-Based Breathable Films)

By Technology

Microporous-based Breathable Films

Monolithic-based Breathable Films

By Application

Hygiene & Personal care

Medical

Food Packaging

Construction

Fabric (Defence jackets, Protective garments for industrial uses)

Others (Adventurous Sporting Goods e.g. Rafts, Tents, Waterproof Camping Bags, Mattresses, Disposable Work Wear, Coverall, Jumper, Rainwear, and Shoe Liners)

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 17.5 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 24.7 Billion CAGR 5.1% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Thioplast Industries AB, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc., Fatha A.S., Nitto Denko Corporation, Covestro AG, Toray Industries Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Arkema S.A., The RKW Group, Clopay Plastic Products Co. Inc. Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/breathable-films-market-2099/request-sample

Key Questions Answered in the Breathable Films Market Report are:

What is the current size of the breathable films market and what is its projected growth rate over the next few years?

What are the main drivers, challenges, and trends affecting the breathable films market?

What are the different types of breathable films available and what are their respective applications?

Who are the major players in the breathable films market and what are their market shares?

What are the regional dynamics of the breathable films market and which regions are expected to witness the highest growth?

What are the key strategies adopted by market players to expand their market presence and increase their revenue share?

What are the regulatory and environmental considerations that are affecting the breathable films market?



