Prepreg Market Trends and ForecastThe global prepreg market is expected to reach an estimated $7.2 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2028

New York, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Prepreg Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06453476/?utm_source=GNW



Prepreg Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global prepreg market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial aerospace, military/defense, general aviation, space/satellite, sporting goods, marine, wind energy, automotive, and civil engineering. The global prepreg market is expected to reach an estimated $7.2 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for high performance composite materials and the replacement of metals with composites in different end use industries.



Emerging Trends in the Prepreg Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes continuous innovation and improvements in existing products to intensify penetration level and close collaboration between industry players to serve their unique needs and find new application areas

A total of 138 figures / charts and 96 tables are provided in this 240-page report to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with insights is shown below.



Prepreg Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global prepreg market by end use, weave type, manufacturing technology, prepreg type, reinforcement, resin, and region as follows:



By End Use [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

• Commercial Aerospace

• Military/Defense

• General Aviation

• Space/Satellite

• Sporting Goods

• Marine

• Wind Energy

• Automotive

• Civil Engineering

• Others



By Weave Type [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

• Fabric Prepreg

• Unidirectional Prepreg



By Manufacturing Technology [Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

• Solvent dip

• Hot melt



By Type of Prepreg [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

• Thermoset Prepreg

• Thermoplastic Prepreg



By Reinforcement Type [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

• Carbon fiber

• Glass fiber

• Aramid fiber



By Resin Type [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

• Epoxy Prepreg

• BMI Prepreg

• Phenolic Prepreg

• Cynate Ester

• Thermoplastics Prepreg



By Region [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Prepreg Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies prepreg companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the prepreg companies profiled in this report include.

• Hexcel Corporation

• Cytec Solvay Group

• Gurit

• Toray Industries Inc.

• SGL

• Mitsubishi Rayon

• Toho Tenax (Teijin)

Prepreg Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that commercial aerospace will remain the largest end use industry by value and volume and it is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for lightweight materials in new aircraft programs, such as Boeing 787 and Airbus A350.

• Thermoset prepreg will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its wide usage in aerospace/defense, wind energy and automotive end use industries

• North America is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing residential construction and government regulations for energy efficiency.

Features of Prepreg Market

• Market Size Estimates: Prepreg market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by end use industry, weave type, manufacturing technology, prepreg type, reinforcement, resin, and region

• Regional Analysis: Prepreg market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use industry, weave type, manufacturing technology, prepreg type, reinforcement, resin and regions for the prepreg market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the prepreg market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the prepreg market size?

Answer: The global prepreg market is expected to reach an estimated $7.2 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for prepreg market?

Answer: The prepreg market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the prepreg market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing demand for high performance composite materials and the replacement of metals with composites in different end use industries.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for prepreg?

Answer: Commercial aerospace, military/defense, general aviation, space/satellite, sporting goods, marine, wind energy, automotive, and civil engineering are the major end use industries for prepreg.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in prepreg market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes continuous innovation and improvements in existing products to intensify penetration level and close collaboration between industry players to serve their unique needs and find new application areas

Q6. Who are the key prepreg companies?



Answer: Some of the key prepreg companies are as follows:

• Hexcel Corporation

• Cytec Solvay Group

• Gurit

• Toray Industries Inc.

• SGL

• Mitsubishi Rayon

• Toho Tenax (Teijin)

Q7.

Which prepreg product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that thermoset prepreg will remain the largest segment and over the forecast period due to its wide usage in aerospace/defense, wind energy and automotive end use industries.

Q8: In prepreg market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America is expected to remain the largest region over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global prepreg market by end use (commercial aerospace, military/defense, general aviation, space/satellite, sporting goods, marine, wind energy, automotive, civil engineering, and others), weave type (fabric prepreg, unidirectional prepreg), manufacturing technology (hot melt and solvent dip), by prepreg type (thermoset prepreg and thermoplastic prepreg), by reinforcement type (carbon fiber, glass fiber, and aramid fiber), resin type (epoxy prepreg, BMI prepreg, phenolic prepreg, cynate ester prepreg, and thermoplastics prepreg), By and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to prepreg market or related to prepreg market share, prepreg market analysis, prepreg market size, prepreg manufacturers, and prepreg companies, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06453476/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________