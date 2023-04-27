Avint Cyber Defense Services Appraised at CMMI Level 3

HERNDON, Va., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avint LLC, a fast-growing federal cybersecurity and management consulting firm, today announced that a segment of its Cyber Defense Services was appraised at Level 3 of ISACA’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®). Avint team members delivering the Cyber Defense Services support federal defense clients with strengthening their cybersecurity posture. The appraisal was conducted by Plowright International.



CMMI is a proven, outcome-based performance model and the globally accepted standard for improving capabilities, optimizing business performance and aligning operations to business goals. An appraisal of “Maturity Level 3: Defined” recognizes a company’s focus on achieving both project and organizational performance objectives.

“Achieving CMMI Level 3 is validation of our ability to deliver quality, process-driven outcomes that meet the complex cybersecurity objectives of our federal clients,” said Marcie Nagel, Avint CEO. “I am beyond proud of our team for earning this recognition, as it demonstrates to our clients that we are dedicated to always improving and leading with innovative approaches to cybersecurity.”

Avint’s CMMI Maturity Level confirms the company’s drive to deliver strategic, efficient and high quality services, and follows the recognition of its fast growth trajectory, ranking number 77 on the Inc. Regionals’ Mid Atlantic list.

Avint delivers innovative cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions to achieve government mission success. As a fast-growing, service-disabled veteran-owned and women-owned small business, Avint offers defense, intelligence and national security customers better options for securing systems anywhere at any time. Through proven past performance in delivering advanced cybersecurity solutions such as zero trust architecture within classified technology environments, the Avint team is recognized for ensuring excellent outcomes. Avint was founded by CEO Marcie Nagel, a recognized national cybersecurity expert, U.S. Air Force and FBI veteran, and former principal and Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation program leader at Booz Allen Hamilton. Learn more at www.avintllc.com.

