Carbon Fiber Textile Trends and ForecastThe global carbon fiber textile market is expected to reach an estimated $2.4 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2028

Carbon Fiber Textile Trends and Forecast

The future of the global carbon fiber textile market looks promising with opportunities in transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace and defense, construction, consumer goods end uses. The global carbon fiber textile market is expected to reach an estimated $2.4 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for lightweight and high performance composite materials in transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace/defense, and construction industries.



Emerging Trends in the Carbon Fiber Textile Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes strategic collaborations between automotive part manufacturers and carbon fiber producers, increasing length of wind turbine blades demands high performance composites, and development of new methods suitable for mass production.

A total of 123 figures / charts and 94 tables are provided in this 214-page report to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with insights is shown below.



Carbon Fiber Textile by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global carbon fiber textile market by end use, product type, and region as follows:



Carbon Fiber Textile by End Use [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

• Transportation

• Marine

• Wind Energy

• Aerospace and Defense

• Construction

• Consumer Goods

• Others



Carbon Fiber Textile by Product Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

• Woven Textiles

• Non-Woven Textiles



Carbon Fiber Textile by Region [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Carbon Fiber Textile Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies carbon fiber textile companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the carbon fiber textile companies profiled in this report includes.

• Saertex Group

• Sigmatex (UK) Ltd.

• VECTORPLY CORPORATION

• Chomarat

• BGF Industries

• SGL Group

• Hexcel

• SELCOM S.

R.

L

• Toray Industries, Inc.

Carbon Fiber Textile Insight

• The analyst forecasts that wind energy will remain the largest end use industry by value and volume over the forecast period due to higher strength and stiffness properties. Aerospace & defense is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

• Woven textile will remain the largest segment due to its wide application area in transportation, aerospace/defense, and wind energy industries. The non-woven textile is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its better drapability, optimization in component design, and de-lamination resistance.

• Europe is expected to remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to presence of leading carbon fiber composite component manufacturers.

Features of Carbon Fiber Textile Market

• Market Size Estimates: Carbon fiber textile market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by end use, product type, and region

• Regional Analysis: Carbon fiber textile market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use, product type, and regions for the carbon fiber textile market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the carbon fiber textile market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the carbon fiber textile market size?

Answer:The global carbon fiber textile market is expected to reach an estimated $2.4 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for carbon fiber textile market?

Answer:The carbon fiber textile market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the carbon fiber textile market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing demand for lightweight and high performance composite materials in in transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace/defense, and construction industries.

Q4. What are the major end uses for carbon fiber textile?

Answer:Wind energy and transportation use are the major end uses for carbon fiber textile.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in carbon fiber textile market?

Answer:Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes strategic collaborations between automotive part manufacturers and carbon fiber producers, increasing length of wind turbine blades demands high performance composites, and development of new methods suitable for mass production.

Q6. Who are the key carbon fiber textile companies?



Answer:Some of the key carbon fiber textile companies are as follows:

• Saertex Group

• Sigmatex (UK) Ltd.

• VECTOPLY CORPORATION

• Chomarat

• BGF Industries

• SGL Group

• Hexcel

• SELCOM S.

R.

L

• Toray Industries, Inc.

Q7.

Which carbon fiber textile product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: woven textile and non woven textile are the major product type of carbon fiber textile. The analyst forecasts that woven textile will remain the largest segment due to its wide application area in transportation, aerospace/defense, and wind energy industries. The non-woven textile is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its better drapability, optimization in component design, and de-lamination resistance.

Q8. In carbon fiber textile market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer:Europe is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer:Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global carbon fiber textile market by end use (transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace and defense, construction, consumer goods and others), product type (woven textiles and non-woven textiles), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to carbon fiber textile market or related to carbon fiber textiles, carbon fiber textile suppliers, carbon fiber textile manufacturers, carbon fiber textile raw material, carbon fiber textile cost, carbon fiber textile market trend and forecast, carbon fiber textile applications, carbon fiber textile market share, carbon fiber textile market analysis, carbon fiber textile market size, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

