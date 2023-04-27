Zerify’s Cyber Security Solutions Featured in Aite-Novarica Group’s Quarterly Fintech Spotlight

Aite-Novarica analyst selects Zerify Defender as a product to watch

Report underscores Zerify’s unique approach to protect data amidst increased cyber threats

EDISON, N.J., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zerify Inc., (OTC PINK: ZRFY), the 22-year-old cybersecurity company focused on Secure Video Conferencing & Endpoint Security announced today that the Aite-Novarica Group featured Zerify’s Meet and Zerify Defender in their Quarterly Fintech Spotlight report.

Aite-Novarica’s Risk Insights & Advisory Fintech Spotlight is a quarterly series of reports that looks at select emerging fintech vendors active in the fraud prevention, AML, and cybersecurity spaces. The vendor landscape is increasingly crowded, and their clients face a growing array of choices.

The Fintech Spotlight series aims to provide insight into interesting vendors that offer strong, unique selling points and innovative approaches as partners or competitors. The vendors are classified by the nature of their solutions’ functionality in fraud prevention, AML, and cybersecurity.

“We are extremely honored to be featured in Aite-Novarica’s prestigious Quarterly Fintech Spotlight report,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of Zerify. “Aite-Novarica Group is an advisory firm providing mission-critical insights on technology, regulations, strategy, and operations to banks, insurers, payments providers, and investment firms.”

“The following report excerpt details why Aite-Novarica has positioned Zerify’s Meet & Defender as products to watch in this space,” says Kay:

Key Value Proposition and Market Challenges Addressed:

Zerify’s use of cutting-edge technology uniquely positions it to protect data in the era of remote work and increasing cyber threats. The following capabilities make Zerify a standout in the market:

Zerify eliminates an architectural gap in zero-trust deployments by requiring every user to authenticate video conferencing sessions. Unique authentication options: Zerify Meet provides out-of-band and dial-in authentication.

Zerify Meet provides out-of-band and dial-in authentication. Desktop lockdown: The Zerify agent locks down the camera, microphones, speakers, keyboards, and clipboards, preventing hacker and malware takeovers.

The Zerify agent locks down the camera, microphones, speakers, keyboards, and clipboards, preventing hacker and malware takeovers. Meeting management: Zerify Meet provides comprehensive meeting management and reporting comparable to leading video conferencing platforms.

“One of most important points that is also listed in the Spotlight report is that traditional antivirus and endpoint solutions are designed to block known and documented threats. However, they leave the door open to new and emerging threats. Our Zerify Defender seals this gap and adds a layer of zero-trust protection, guarding businesses against both, known and unknown threats,” says Kay.

To learn more about Zerify products, go to: https://www.zerify.com/

About Aite-Novarica:

Aite-Novarica Group is an advisory firm providing mission-critical insights on technology, regulations, strategy, and operations to hundreds of banks, insurers, payments providers, and investment firms—as well as the technology and service providers that support them. Comprising former senior technology, strategy, and operations executives as well as experienced researchers and consultants, our experts provide actionable advice to our client base, leveraging deep insights developed via our extensive network of clients and other industry contacts. Visit us on the web and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Zerify:

Zerify Inc. (OTC PINK: ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. Zerify offers a video conferencing solution that uses no desktop and is entirely web-based, offering a five-level meeting security control approach designed to protect valuable information. Features include keystroke protection, anti-screen capture, and push and biometric authentication to keep businesses secure.

The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers these protections.

