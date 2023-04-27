Finnish Swedish English

27 April 2023 at 3 p.m.

Aktia's interim report for January–March will be published on Thursday 11 May 2023 at 8.00 a.m.

Aktia's interim report for January–March 2023 will be published on Thursday 11 May 2023 at 8.00 a.m. (EEST). The interim report is available at Aktia's website www.aktia.com after the publication.

Webcast from the results event

A live webcast will be sent from Aktia’s results event on Thursday 11 May 2023 at 10.30 a.m. Interim CEO Juha Hammarén and CFO Outi Henriksson will be presenting the results. The event will be held in English and can be seen live as a webcast or as a recording after the event at https://aktia.videosync.fi/2023-q1-results. Questions can be asked in writing during the live webcast. The presentation material in English is available at Aktia's website www.aktia.com before the results event.

