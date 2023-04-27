Got Da Juice Chosen for Newchip’s Intensive Global Pre-Seed Accelerator Program

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Got Da Juice, which creates healthy, delicious cold-pressed juices and helps health-conscious individuals who prioritize consuming nutritious and fresh beverages, was accepted into Newchip’s renowned global accelerator program. Designed to provide all the skills and tools founders need to rapidly fund, build, and scale their companies, past accelerator cohorts averaged more than 17.5 times the average funding amount. The equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 2,500 founders from more than 110 countries and 250 cities raise over $2.2 billion in funding, with an estimated portfolio of over $9B.



“Newchip evaluates a diverse number of companies across all industries from around the world, selecting a small percentage to join our accelerator,” says Andrew Ryan, CEO at Newchip. “This strict selection process makes us an ideal partner for investors looking for promising start-ups. Food and beverage companies like Got Da Juice can scale quickly with proper funding and guidance. "We are excited for Got Da Juice and believe they will do well at Newchip.”

“Being accepted into the Newchip Accelerator is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team." With access to mentorship, funding, and networking opportunities, we can refine our brand and develop a sustainable plan for scaling our business. "We are excited to work alongside our team to leverage the resources provided by Newchip and take our business to the next level,” says Kevin Robinson, CEO at Got Da Juice.

Got Da Juice is a cool and creative cold-press juice company that has quickly gained popularity among shoppers who care about their health. Founded in 2021, the company is committed to using only the freshest, locally sourced ingredients in their juices, which are cold-pressed to retain their maximum nutritional value. Got Da Juice offers a wide variety of flavors with unique names, including classic favorites like Green Magic and Irie Vibez, as well as more exotic options like charcoal lemonade (Black Mamba) and ginger. They also offer a range of wellness shots and smoothies to help customers meet their health and fitness goals. With a focus on quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, "Got Da Juice" is more than just a beverage company; it's a community of people who are dedicated to promoting health and wellness for all.

Got Da Juice is poised for continued growth and success in the competitive cold-press juice market. To learn more, visit www.gotdajuicebar.com .

