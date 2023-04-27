Psychedelic Science Announces Sessions and Select Featured Speakers for Science and Research Tracks for 2023 Conference

Dr. Roland Griffiths Announced to Lead Discussions on the Science and Research of Psychedelics



Featured Speakers Includes Dr. Matthew Johnson, Dr. Harriet de Wit and many more

DENVER, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Psychedelic Science 2023, the breakthrough psychedelic conference hosted by Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) and organized by Momentum Events, announced its sessions and events diving into the latest developments in the science and clinical research of psychedelics at this year’s conference taking place June 19-23, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

The Psychedelic Science 2023 Conference will feature 38 sessions and events covering the scientific research driving the public conversation and acceptance of psychedelic science in modern medicine. Attendees and health professionals at the conference will explore the latest developments in psychedelic research including presentations of new data, updates on clinical trials, and discussions on the safety and efficacy of a variety of treatments.

More information about Psychedelic Science 2023 programming in sessions, formats, and themes can be found here .

PS 2023 Featured Science and Research Speakers include:

Dr. Roland Griffiths , Founding Director, Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research

, Founding Director, Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research Dr. Matthew W. Johnson , Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Dr. Harriet de Wit , Professor of Psychiatry & Behavioral Neuroscience at University of Chicago

, Professor of Psychiatry & Behavioral Neuroscience at University of Chicago Dr. Darron Smith , Scholar, Researcher, and Author with Medial & Education Services, LLC

, Scholar, Researcher, and Author with Medial & Education Services, LLC Dr. James Fadiman, Independent Researcher



PS 2023 Featured Science and Research Sessions Include:

The Safety and Efficacy of Psilocybin Therapy in Patients with Cancer and Major Depressive Disorder with Manish Agrawal, M.D. and Betsy Jenkins, LCPC

and Mind-bending, Heart-Mending? The Effect of Psychedelics on Flexible Cognition and Underlying Neural Mechanisms with Natasha Mason, Ph.D.

Psychedelic Therapeutics: What We Know, What We Think and What We Need to Research with David Nutt, Ph.D.

Functional Selectivity and Drug Discovery for Novel Psychedelic Anti-Inflammatories with Charles D. Nicholas, Ph.D.

Clinical Development of MDMA-Assisted Therapy for PTSD: From Breakthrough Therapy to New Drug Application with Berra Yazar-Klosinski, Ph.D. and Jennifer Mitchell, Ph.D.



About Momentum Events

Founded in 2012, Momentum Events proudly serves our clients and produces events that attract the best and brightest minds who come together to share their knowledge, connect with the individuals that matter most and enjoy valuable experiences online or in real life. Whether we’re developing cutting edge conferences for the markets we serve, or producing a partner’s next event, Momentum leverages our best in class technology platforms, an assortment of virtual and live event third-party provider relationships, and the meticulous nature of our event planning mindset to deliver true, sustainable value for all stakeholders. www.momentumevents.com

About MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS is sponsoring the most advanced psychedelic therapy research in the world: Phase 3 clinical trials of MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD. Since its founding, MAPS has raised over $140 million for psychedelic and marijuana research and education and has earned both the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency and a 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator.