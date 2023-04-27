Humacyte, JDRF Collaborating to Develop Insulin-Producing Biovascular Pancreas to Treat Type 1 Diabetes

NEW YORK, N.Y. and DURHAM, N.C., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA), a biotechnology company pioneering the development and manufacturing of off-the-shelf, universally implantable bioengineered human tissues and organ systems, and JDRF International (JDRF), the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, today announced a new collaboration to advance the development of Humacyte’s Biovascular Pancreas (BVP) product candidate.



Humacyte’s BVP is designed to deliver insulin-producing islets using Humacyte’s investigational tissue-engineered blood vessel, the Human Acellular Vessel™ (HAV™). JDRF will provide Humacyte with funding to support the development and testing of the BVP.

“We are proud to be collaborating with JDRF, one of the leading organizations in the world focused on T1D research,” said Dr. Laura ​​Niklason, founder and CEO of Humacyte. “Humacyte’s HAV technology, combined with insulin-producing islets, may constitute a groundbreaking development in the treatment of T1D in the future. Successful development of the BVP could improve the lives of millions of patients, and their families, who are suffering with this chronic and debilitating disease.”

“JDRF is committed to supporting the development of cell replacement therapies that could one day offer cures for type 1 diabetes,” said Esther Latres, JDRF vice president of research. “Through the successful replacement of lost or damaged insulin-producing cells, Humacyte’s Biovascular Pancreas has the potential to solve roadblocks in the delivery of insulin-producing cells, and change the lives of those living with the disease. We’re excited to support the ongoing development of this technology.”

The BVP would enable the delivery and survival of insulin-producing islets inside the body, using Humacyte’s bioengineered HAV as a “carrier” for delivery of the islets into the patient. Such technology could overcome many of the hurdles currently associated with implantation of islets into diabetic patients, increasing the effectiveness of treating T1D patients with islet cells. The HAV and BVP are investigational products and have not been approved for sale by the Food and Drug Administration or any international regulatory agency.

About Humacyte



Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA) is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues, advanced tissue constructs, and organ systems designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. The company develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries, and chronic conditions. Humacyte’s initial opportunity, a portfolio of Human Acellular Vessels (HAVs), is currently in late-stage clinical trials targeting multiple vascular applications, including vascular trauma repair, arteriovenous access for hemodialysis, and peripheral arterial disease. Preclinical development is also underway in coronary artery bypass grafts, pediatric heart surgery, treatment of type 1 diabetes, and multiple novel cell and tissue applications. Humacyte’s 6mm HAV for arteriovenous (AV) access for performing hemodialysis was the first product candidate to receive the FDA’s Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and has also received FDA Fast Track designation. The HAV received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense. For more information, visit www.Humacyte.com.

About JDRF

JDRF’s mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2.5 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally and globally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a global stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our five international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement, and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.org or follow us on Twitter (@JDRF), Facebook (@myjdrf), and Instagram (@jdrfhq).

About Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)

T1D is an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all. This leads to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short or long-term complications, which can include highs and lows in blood sugar; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves, and heart; and even death if left untreated. Globally, it impacts nearly 9 million people. Many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and adolescence, but diagnosis in adulthood is common and accounts for nearly 50% of all T1D diagnoses. The onset of T1D has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. There is currently no cure for T1D.

Humacyte Forward-Looking Statements

