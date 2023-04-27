Unisync Recognized with Six Awards at 2023 NAUMD Convention

TORONTO, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp.(“Unisync")(TSX:"UNI") (OTC:“USYNF”)" is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Unisync Group Limited (“Unisync Group”) took home a total of six awards at the Network Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (“NAUMD”) annual convention in Atlanta, GA. Unisync’s awards included 4 Image of the Year Awards, 1 Best Dressed Public Safety Award and the recognition of our Senior Director of Service and Planning with the Rising Star Award. Every year the NAUMD recognizes the best workplace apparel programs of the year and the manufacturers and distributors that created them.



“We are honored to be recognized in partnership with the following amazing customers for their incredible programs”, stated Michael Smith, President of Unisync Group:

Image of the Year Awards

Petro Canada

Home Hardware

BC Ferries

Porter Airlines

Best Dressed Public Safety Award

Canadian Coast Guard



“Unisync remains committed to the use of technology, sustainability, and innovative designs for our customers to deliver highly functionable programs that help their staff standout, feel good and perform their jobs easily and with pride.”

RISING STAR AWARD

The Rising Star Young Leadership Award recognizes individuals under the age of 40 that are the most accomplished young business women and men in the uniform and/or public safety industry. It honors those who have been making headlines in their field, advocate for their industry, engage with their peers, and who share a commitment to business growth, professional excellence and their community. The winners of this award represent the future of our industry and will set new standards for the support and growth of the industry, as well as the NAUMD brand.

ABOUT NAUMD

NAUMD has been recognizing the best workplace apparel programs with its Image of the Year and Best Dressed Public Safety Awards since 1978. Independent judges evaluate the programs on originality of design, technology and innovation, functionality for the job, and employee satisfaction.

ABOUT UNISYNC

Unisync is a broad-based vertically integrated North American enterprise with exceptional capabilities in garment design, domestic manufacturing, and offshore outsourcing, including state-of-the-art web based B2B ordering, distribution, and program management systems. Unisync operates through two business units: Unisync Group and 90% owned Peerless Garments LP.

