Super League Demonstrates Continued Leadership in All Things Metaverse Scores Webby Award for 2022 MTV VMA Roblox Experience

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a leading publisher and creator of immersive experiences across the world’s largest metaverse gaming platforms, was honored alongside partners MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks with a Webby Award for Best Entertainment, Sports & Music Metaverse Experience for their work on The 2022 Video Music Awards Experience on Roblox .



The award, which recognized excellence in experiences or worlds created for media and entertainment including film, television shows, music, artists, sports, sporting events, and live performances, showcases Super League’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of immersive virtual experiences. This groundbreaking project brought together music and gaming in an innovative and unforgettable way, and created a revolutionary new and immersive experience for fans to enjoy.

The recognition of this project at the Webby Awards is a testament to the hard work and creativity of everyone involved, and we couldn't be more thrilled with the outcome. We would like to extend our congratulations to all of the other winners and nominees in this year's Webby Awards, and we look forward to continuing to innovate and push the limits of what's possible in the virtual world.

This innovative award show companion virtual world came to life inside Roblox, a global online platform that connects millions of people through immersive shared experience. The custom experience, which ran for three weeks, was designed and produced by Super League and featured multiple interactive competitions and activities, including Tap That Dance, Race to the VMAs, and VMA Studio Session. The futuristic space-themed environment also featured a red carpet with a custom step and repeat backdrop for metaverse photo opps and various locations where community members met five otherworldly NPCs (non-playable characters), including a pop star, DJ, and a music producer.

“Recognition with a Webby Award solidifies what we know as a company - that Super League is an expert in partnering with brands to create end-to-end immersive experiences in these digital environments,” says Ann Hand, CEO of Super League. “And to win an award with MTV and their parent Paramount is all the more meaningful as we have enjoyed a strategic relationship with these powerhouses for over five years running. They saw the future with us then, and it is happening now!”

Click HERE to rocket into The VMA Experience.

Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading strategically integrated publisher and creator of games and experiences across the world’s largest immersive digital platforms. From metaverse gaming powerhouses such as Roblox, Minecraft, and Fortnite, to the most popular web3 environments such as The Sandbox and Decentraland, to bespoke worlds built using the most advanced 3D creation tools, Super League’s innovative solutions provide incomparable access to massive audiences of consumers who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. As a true end-to-end activation partner for dozens of global brands, Super League offers a complete range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic, energized programs. As an originator of new experiences fueled by a network of top developers, a comprehensive set of proprietary creator tools, and a future-forward team of creative professionals, Super League accelerates IP and audience success within the fastest growing sector of the media industry. For more, go to superleague.com .

